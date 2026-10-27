Lithuania Targets EU Vote on Ending Seasonal Clock Changes
(MENAFN) Lithuania anticipates a European Union vote on abolishing seasonal clock changes in late June 2027, coinciding with its presidency of the Council of the European Union, according to reports.
Deputy Transport Minister Lukas Paskevicius said EU transport ministers would begin discussing the proposal during an informal meeting scheduled for February.
“In February 2027, we will discuss this issue at an informal meeting of EU transport ministers, and toward the end of Lithuania's presidency, in late June, a vote will be held. We will see what the decision will be,” he said.
Lithuania is set to hold the council’s rotating presidency during the first six months of 2027. Ending the practice of changing clocks twice a year is part of its proposed agenda, although the plan still requires final parliamentary approval.
Paskevicius said Lithuania had consulted ministers from France, Spain, Germany and Nordic countries, alongside members of the European Parliament, regarding the initiative.
The EU is waiting for a European Commission study expected in February 2027 that will examine how ending seasonal clock adjustments could affect the economy, agriculture, public health and other areas.
According to the deputy minister, EU member states have yet to reach consensus on whether a permanent summer-time or winter-time system should be adopted.
Deputy Transport Minister Lukas Paskevicius said EU transport ministers would begin discussing the proposal during an informal meeting scheduled for February.
“In February 2027, we will discuss this issue at an informal meeting of EU transport ministers, and toward the end of Lithuania's presidency, in late June, a vote will be held. We will see what the decision will be,” he said.
Lithuania is set to hold the council’s rotating presidency during the first six months of 2027. Ending the practice of changing clocks twice a year is part of its proposed agenda, although the plan still requires final parliamentary approval.
Paskevicius said Lithuania had consulted ministers from France, Spain, Germany and Nordic countries, alongside members of the European Parliament, regarding the initiative.
The EU is waiting for a European Commission study expected in February 2027 that will examine how ending seasonal clock adjustments could affect the economy, agriculture, public health and other areas.
According to the deputy minister, EU member states have yet to reach consensus on whether a permanent summer-time or winter-time system should be adopted.
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