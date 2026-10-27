French Authorities Investigate Alleged Far-Right Assault After Protests
(MENAFN) French authorities launched an investigation in the country’s northwest on Monday after footage showing alleged violence by far-right activists following nationwide demonstrations on Saturday circulated widely online.
The Rouen prosecutor’s office reportedly opened an inquiry into aggravated violence after confrontations in the city center involving “individuals from far-right and far-left movements.”
Footage released online showed masked nationalist activists wearing hoods assaulting a man lying on the ground.
Police officers were filmed rushing in to separate those involved, while some participants withdrew from the scene shouting, “Nationalist Rouen” and “The streets, France, belong to us.”
The inquiry will enable investigators to review surveillance recordings from the area around the courthouse. However, no victims have been officially identified so far.
No formal complaints had been submitted by Monday, according to reports.
The Rouen prosecutor’s office reportedly opened an inquiry into aggravated violence after confrontations in the city center involving “individuals from far-right and far-left movements.”
Footage released online showed masked nationalist activists wearing hoods assaulting a man lying on the ground.
Police officers were filmed rushing in to separate those involved, while some participants withdrew from the scene shouting, “Nationalist Rouen” and “The streets, France, belong to us.”
The inquiry will enable investigators to review surveillance recordings from the area around the courthouse. However, no victims have been officially identified so far.
No formal complaints had been submitted by Monday, according to reports.
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