UPS Raises Full Year Forecast As Higher Margin Shipments Support Profitability

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)United Parcel Service has raised its full year financial forecasts after reporting third quarter results that exceeded analysts' expectations, reflecting the company's efforts to prioritise more profitable shipments and improve operating efficiency.

UPS increased its 2026 adjusted earnings forecast to approximately $7.28 per share and its revenue outlook to $92.6 billion. Adjusted quarterly earnings reached $1.69 per share, exceeding the analyst consensus of $1.63, although remaining below the $1.74 recorded a year earlier. The company benefited from stronger international air shipments and a reduction in lower margin deliveries for Amazon as it continued restructuring its operations.

A shift toward profitability

UPS has been adjusting its delivery network and customer mix to improve the financial contribution of its services. Higher margin international shipments can generate stronger returns than lower priced delivery volumes, depending on route economics, capacity utilisation and operating costs.

The strategy represents a change in emphasis from prioritising package volume alone toward improving the profitability of each shipment. For a logistics operator with a large fixed cost base, the mix of customers and services can significantly influence financial performance.

UPS said it remained on track to achieve $3 billion in cost savings during 2026. Its restructuring programme includes workforce reductions and the closure of selected facilities, measures intended to align operations with changing demand.

Margins show improvement

The company's US Domestic Package division, which accounts for approximately 60% of revenue, reported an operating margin of 7%, compared with 6.4% a year earlier. Its International Package margin reached 14.9%, up from 14.8%.

These improvements suggest that changes in shipment mix and operational efficiency are supporting profitability. However, maintaining progress will depend on demand, labour costs, fuel prices and the ability to manage delivery volumes without compromising service quality.

The competitive environment remains important. Rival FedEx is also pursuing operational changes designed to improve profitability, making efficiency a wider industry priority.

What investors will monitor

Investors will assess whether UPS can deliver its revised forecasts while maintaining service reliability and controlling restructuring costs.

The results highlight an important distinction for logistics companies: higher revenue does not always translate into stronger profits, and reducing low margin business can sometimes improve financial performance even when shipment volumes are under pressure.

UPS's next challenge will be to sustain those improvements while navigating economic uncertainty and competition across domestic and international delivery markets.