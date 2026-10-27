Microsoft Offers Voluntary Buyouts To 60,000 Employees As AI Investment Costs Rise

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Microsoft is offering voluntary buyouts to approximately 60,000 employees as the technology company seeks to contain costs while continuing to invest heavily in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The programme covers more than a quarter of Microsoft's global workforce and represents another significant workforce adjustment as major technology companies reassess their spending priorities.

Reuters reported on October 26 that eligible employees across several business units could participate in the voluntary programme. The affected areas include AI experiences, Copilot, finance, human resources, Xbox and Windows and Devices, while some functions, including marketing, commercial business and security, are excluded.

Cost management and AI investment

Microsoft is investing substantial sums in data centres, specialised chips and computing infrastructure to support AI products and cloud services. These investments are intended to expand capacity for applications such as Copilot and enterprise AI workloads.

However, infrastructure expansion creates pressure to manage spending across the wider organisation. Technology companies must balance investment in new capabilities against operating expenses, employee costs and the need to deliver sustainable financial returns.

Microsoft's reported capital expenditure forecast for calendar year 2026 stands at $175 billion, according to Reuters. That level of planned spending illustrates the scale of the infrastructure commitments associated with the company's AI strategy.

How voluntary buyouts differ from layoffs

Voluntary buyout programmes give eligible employees the option to leave a company under specified terms. Unlike compulsory layoffs, participation is optional, although the financial and employment conditions depend on the programme.

Such arrangements can help organisations adjust staffing levels, reshape teams and manage expenses. They may also allow employees who are already considering a career change or retirement to leave with financial support.

However, buyouts can create operational challenges if experienced employees depart from teams that remain important to product development or customer service. Companies must therefore balance cost reduction with the retention of skills needed for future growth.

Microsoft previously offered voluntary buyouts to approximately 9,000 US employees earlier in 2026 and announced additional job reductions in its gaming business, according to Reuters.

Investors examine the return on AI spending

The programme comes as investors increasingly scrutinise the returns expected from large AI infrastructure investments. Spending on computing capacity can support future revenue growth, but the financial benefits may take time to emerge.

Investors will examine Microsoft's cloud growth, AI product adoption, operating margins and capital expenditure when evaluating the effectiveness of its investment strategy.

The company was scheduled to report its quarterly results after the market close on October 28, making the upcoming earnings release another important event for shareholders.

What comes next

The number of employees who ultimately accept the buyout offer and the resulting financial impact remain important unknowns.

For Microsoft, the challenge is to manage workforce costs while maintaining the technical expertise required to compete in AI and cloud computing. For the broader technology industry, the programme demonstrates how companies are adjusting organisational structures as infrastructure investment becomes a larger part of their financial planning.