Australian PM Pledges Stronger Security For Politicians After Attack

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

CANBERRA, Oct 27 (NNN-Xinhua) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Tuesday that the government was reviewing additional security measures for politicians following an attack on independent MP Helen Haines, reported Xinhua.

Albanese told a meeting of his governing Labour Party in Canberra that he had asked for a review of MPs' security arrangements to be fast-tracked after Haines was critically injured in an incident earlier this month.

He said MPs had proposed several options, including duress alarms or panic buttons to alert authorities in the event of an attack, and pledged a swift government response.

“I know so many of you have experienced an increase in aggressive and threatening behaviour online and in person. There have been vile threats towards you and your family and damage to your electorate offices,” he said.

“This is particularly acute for women members of the caucus, who often receive vile and misogynistic threats to their safety and increased hatred online, often of a violent and sexual nature,” he added.

Haines, who has represented an electorate northeast of Melbourne as an independent MP since 2019, lost both legs after being struck by a car outside her electorate office on Oct 19.

Albanese described the incident as a deliberate attack.

She remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition as of Tuesday.

Finance, Women, Government Services and the Public Service Minister Katy Gallagher said earlier on Tuesday that nine MPs would receive security upgrades at their electorate offices after raising concerns following the attack on Haines.

She told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's radio service that security in public areas of Parliament House would also be improved.

--NNN-XINHUA