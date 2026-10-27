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George Papaconstantinou

George Papaconstantinou


Date: 2026-10-27 08:06:23

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Full-time Professor and Chair in International Political Economy - Florence School of Transnational Governance, European University Institute
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Professor of International Political Economy, School of Transnational Governance, European University Institute; former Greek Minister of Finance.

Experience
  • –present Full-time Professor and Chair in International Political Economy - Florence School of Transnational Governance, European University Institute

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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