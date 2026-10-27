George Papaconstantinou
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Full-time Professor and Chair in International Political Economy - Florence School of Transnational Governance, European University Institute
Professor of International Political Economy, School of Transnational Governance, European University Institute; former Greek Minister of Finance.Experience
- –present Full-time Professor and Chair in International Political Economy - Florence School of Transnational Governance, European University Institute
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