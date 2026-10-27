School Director & Assistant Professor, Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies, Royal Roads University

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Ann‐Kathrin McLean is an award-winning Assistant Professor and School Director for the School of Leadership and Management in the Faculty of Interdisciplinary Studies at Royal Roads University.

She is a German-Canadian memory studies scholar. Specifically, her research explores collective memory, dark tourism, and the role of memorial sites in shaping contemporary understandings of history, with a particular focus on Holocaust remembrance and sites of trauma in Germany. She is curious about how younger generations engage with sites of memory, developing the concept of the“Zone of Transitional Memory” to describe evolving forms of (post)memory.



–present School Director, Royal Roads University –present Assistant Professor, Royal Roads University

2023 Royal Roads University, Doctor of Social Sciences

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