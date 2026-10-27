Azerbaijan Prosecutor General Meets Anti-Corruption Officials From Maldives And Egypt

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has held separate meetings with Adam Shamil, chairman of the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Maldives, and Amr Adel Hosni, head of Egypt's Administrative Control Authority, to discuss cooperation in combating corruption.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the meetings took place ahead of the third high-level meeting of heads of law enforcement agencies responsible for combating corruption in member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), scheduled to be held in Baku on October 27–28.

During the meetings, Aliyev outlined the legal and institutional reforms implemented in Azerbaijan under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. He highlighted efforts to improve transparency and accountability in public administration, strengthen anti-corruption mechanisms and prevent corruption risks.

During his meeting with Hosni, the sides emphasised that relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt were based on longstanding friendship and mutual respect.

They highlighted the importance of high-level political dialogue between the two countries, referring to President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi during his official visit to Egypt on June 8, 2024.

The officials also underscored the importance of cooperation within the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and the OIC.

The discussions focused on expanding ties between Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's Office, including its Anti-Corruption General Directorate, and Egypt's Administrative Control Authority. The sides explored opportunities to exchange experience in preventing, detecting and investigating corruption offences and implementing effective oversight mechanisms.

During his meeting with Shamil, the sides noted that diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the Maldives were established in 1994. They emphasised the importance of developing political dialogue and strengthening cooperation within international organisations.

The meeting also recalled Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's visit to Azerbaijan and participation in the COP29 climate conference.

The officials discussed measures to prevent and detect corruption offences, expand information exchange, share best practices and improve the effectiveness of international legal cooperation.

Aliyev also recalled the participation of a member of the Maldivian Anti-Corruption Commission in the sixth plenary meeting of the Global Operational Network of Anti-Corruption Law Enforcement Authorities (GlobE Network) and the network's 10th Steering Committee meeting, held in Baku in May 2025. He highlighted the importance of these platforms in strengthening international anti-corruption cooperation.

Both meetings emphasised the need to deepen institutional cooperation, exchange best practices and expand coordination through international platforms. The parties expressed mutual interest in further developing ties between their respective institutions.