Bangladesh Dengue Deaths Hit 400, Topping All-Time Record
(MENAFN) Dengue has killed 400 people in Bangladesh this year, surpassing the country’s previous record for annual deaths, after 11 more fatalities were logged in the 24 hours leading up to Tuesday.
The Health Services Directorate, which operates under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, also recorded 2,071 new hospital admissions over the same period. That pushes the total number of cases since January to 128,237. Some 6,415 patients are still receiving hospital care nationwide, while the remainder have recovered and gone home.
The figures show an outbreak far more severe than last year’s. Directorate data show 269 deaths and 66,423 cases during the same stretch of 2025, meaning cases have nearly doubled. Bangladesh has also begun receiving reports from a larger number of hospitals this year, which has contributed to a growing death count.
The previous record for dengue deaths in a single year was 281, set in 2022, in the South Asian nation of 175 million people.
The country typically sees its dengue season between June and September. Infections and related deaths have climbed sharply compared with the same period last year. The mosquito-borne virus spreads to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes, and no specific treatment exists.
Measles claims seven more children
Health authorities also reported seven additional child deaths tied to confirmed measles and measles-like illness. Since mid-March, the toll from measles infections among children has reached 1,240, of which 105 were confirmed as definitively caused by measles.
The directorate logged 1,232 new suspected cases and 63 newly confirmed infections across the country. Symptomatic cases now total 223,784, with 23,541 laboratory-confirmed.
In response to the outbreak, the Health Ministry has vaccinated about 20 million children, on top of routine immunizations and a catch-up campaign launched late last month. Bangladesh once enjoyed herd immunity against measles but lost it in recent years as vaccination coverage declined.
The Health Services Directorate, which operates under the Health and Family Welfare Ministry, also recorded 2,071 new hospital admissions over the same period. That pushes the total number of cases since January to 128,237. Some 6,415 patients are still receiving hospital care nationwide, while the remainder have recovered and gone home.
The figures show an outbreak far more severe than last year’s. Directorate data show 269 deaths and 66,423 cases during the same stretch of 2025, meaning cases have nearly doubled. Bangladesh has also begun receiving reports from a larger number of hospitals this year, which has contributed to a growing death count.
The previous record for dengue deaths in a single year was 281, set in 2022, in the South Asian nation of 175 million people.
The country typically sees its dengue season between June and September. Infections and related deaths have climbed sharply compared with the same period last year. The mosquito-borne virus spreads to people through the bites of infected mosquitoes, and no specific treatment exists.
Measles claims seven more children
Health authorities also reported seven additional child deaths tied to confirmed measles and measles-like illness. Since mid-March, the toll from measles infections among children has reached 1,240, of which 105 were confirmed as definitively caused by measles.
The directorate logged 1,232 new suspected cases and 63 newly confirmed infections across the country. Symptomatic cases now total 223,784, with 23,541 laboratory-confirmed.
In response to the outbreak, the Health Ministry has vaccinated about 20 million children, on top of routine immunizations and a catch-up campaign launched late last month. Bangladesh once enjoyed herd immunity against measles but lost it in recent years as vaccination coverage declined.
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