ASE Edges Up 0.08% With JD11.5M Trading
Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) general index edged up 0.08% on Tuesday, closing at 4,153 points, as the turnover reached JD11.5 million.
A total of 4.8 million shares were traded through 4,896 transactions, compared wwith the last session.
At the sector level, the industrial and financial indexes rose 0.39% and 0.08%, respectively, while the services sector declined 0.13%.
Of the 100 companies traded, 29 recorded share price gains, while 42 others went down.
//Petra// AO
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment