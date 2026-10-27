ASE Edges Up 0.08% With JD11.5M Trading

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) general index edged up 0.08% on Tuesday, closing at 4,153 points, as the turnover reached JD11.5 million.

A total of 4.8 million shares were traded through 4,896 transactions, compared wwith the last session.

At the sector level, the industrial and financial indexes rose 0.39% and 0.08%, respectively, while the services sector declined 0.13%.

Of the 100 companies traded, 29 recorded share price gains, while 42 others went down.

//Petra// AO