PSD Warns Of Legal Action Over Online Hate Speech

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- PSD: We will take the strictest legal action against offenders and warn of foreign-based accounts attempting to incite hate speech and insult others.

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- The Public Security Directorate (PSD) said Tuesday that its Cybercrime Unit is monitoring social media posts and comments originating from inside and outside Jordan that violate the law, insult others, or incite hatred.

A PSD spokesperson said the unit operates around the clock to identify online violations, stressing that legal action would be taken against anyone who publishes or republishes such content.

The spokesperson warned that numerous fake accounts operated from outside Jordan have been detected spreading offensive content targeting the Kingdom and inciting hatred in an attempt to provoke others into engaging in similar behavior.

The PSD reaffirmed that it would strictly enforce the law and pursue legal proceedings against those responsible for such violations.

//Petra// AO