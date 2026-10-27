Jordanian, Saudi Agricultural Engineers Discuss Joint Projects, Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 27 (Petra) -- Head of Agricultural Engineers Association (AEA), Ali Abu Nuqta, met Tuesday in Amman with Saudi Society of Agricultural Engineers President Abdulmajeed al-Shaibani to discuss future cooperation, joint projects and wider professional collaboration at the Arab and international levels.

Talking at the meeting, Abu Nuqta outlined the AEA's role, goals, projects and achievements.

He highlighted the competence and "distinguished" experience of Jordanian agricultural engineers in the countries where they work, particularly Saudi Arabia.

Shaibani, in turn, praised the AEA's expertise and achievements, and its efforts to develop Jordanian agricultural engineers' skills and professional capacity, calling for building on existing ties and expanding areas of joint work.

Both sides urged continued collaboration, calling for launching joint initiatives and projects to develop the profession and promote expertise exchange.

//Petra// NQ