Russia Expands African Trade as Commerce Exceeds Major Milestone
(MENAFN) Trade between Russia and African nations surpassed $27 billion in 2025, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Monday, pointing to agriculture as a major component of bilateral economic cooperation, according to reports.
Russia delivered 1.5 million tons of mineral fertilizers to African markets in 2025, with exports rising above 2.2 million tons in 2026, Ushakov said.
Russian grain shipments to the continent exceeded 18 million tons last year, while an additional 13 million tons were exported during the first nine months of 2026, he added.
Moscow has also been increasing its diplomatic footprint throughout Africa. Since 2022, Russia has established three new embassies in South Sudan, Gambia, and the Union of the Comoros. Five other diplomatic missions have also reopened in Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Togo, Ushakov said.
He noted that Russia works with African partners through international institutions, particularly the United Nations, to address shared challenges such as terrorism, drug trafficking, and cybercrime.
The remarks were made ahead of the Russia-Africa summit, due to take place in Moscow on Oct. 28-29. A total of 48 African countries have confirmed their attendance, including 22 planning to participate through their heads of state.
Russia delivered 1.5 million tons of mineral fertilizers to African markets in 2025, with exports rising above 2.2 million tons in 2026, Ushakov said.
Russian grain shipments to the continent exceeded 18 million tons last year, while an additional 13 million tons were exported during the first nine months of 2026, he added.
Moscow has also been increasing its diplomatic footprint throughout Africa. Since 2022, Russia has established three new embassies in South Sudan, Gambia, and the Union of the Comoros. Five other diplomatic missions have also reopened in Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, and Togo, Ushakov said.
He noted that Russia works with African partners through international institutions, particularly the United Nations, to address shared challenges such as terrorism, drug trafficking, and cybercrime.
The remarks were made ahead of the Russia-Africa summit, due to take place in Moscow on Oct. 28-29. A total of 48 African countries have confirmed their attendance, including 22 planning to participate through their heads of state.
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