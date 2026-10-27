Uzbekistan, Belarus Explore Industrial Cooperation For Nuclear Power Plant

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Belarus are exploring industrial cooperation and the localization of energy equipment for Uzbekistan's planned integrated nuclear power plant, Uzatom said, following talks with Belarusian Energy Minister Denis Moroz in Minsk on Tuesday.

According to Uzatom, the meeting took place during a working visit to Belarus by a delegation from Uzbekistan's Atomic Energy Agency.

The discussions focused on potential Belarusian participation in Uzbekistan's nuclear power plant project, opportunities for industrial cooperation, the localization of energy equipment and the expansion of manufacturing ties between the two countries.

Uzbek officials expressed interest in making greater use of Belarusian expertise to support the country's national nuclear energy program. Belarus is also providing practical assistance in selecting and training qualified personnel for the construction and operation of the nuclear power plant and its supporting infrastructure.

Belarusian Minister Denis Moroz said Belarus was ready to share its experience and participate in mutually beneficial joint projects. He identified transformer manufacturing as one potential area of cooperation.

The Belarusian minister also proposed exploring collaboration among the Minsk Electrotechnical Plant named after V.I. Kozlov, Uzatom and Russia's Rosatom State Corporation. Potential areas include equipment supplies, industrial cooperation and the establishment of joint ventures.

Uzatom Director Azim Akhmedkhadjaev said the meeting had been practical in nature, emphasizing the importance of working with reliable partners with the necessary expertise and capabilities to implement a large-scale nuclear power project.

He expressed confidence that closer cooperation would strengthen bilateral ties and help deliver concrete results.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue exchanging proposals on specific areas of cooperation and identify potential joint projects.

Uzbekistan is developing its nuclear energy program as part of efforts to diversify its electricity mix and meet growing domestic demand. The country's planned integrated nuclear power plant in the Jizzakh region is designed to combine large-capacity reactors with small modular reactors.