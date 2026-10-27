MENAFN - GetNews)"Buckhead Acupuncture & Herbal Center"Buckhead Acupuncture & Herbal Center in Atlanta welcomes Dr. Rhys May, a licensed acupuncturist and Chinese herbalist, joining the team in January 2027. With experience in pain management, oncology support, and integrative medicine, Dr. May will provide personalized care for sports injuries, chronic pain, stress, women's health, and trauma. Her addition expands access to acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine at the clinic's Buckhead and Alpharetta locations.

Atlanta, GA - October 27, 2026 - Buckhead Acupuncture & Herbal Center, a Chinese medicine clinic serving the Atlanta area since 2007, has announced that Dr. Rhys May, DAc, LAc, MAcCHM, Dipl. AHM (NCBAHM), will join its team of acupuncturists in January. Dr. May earned her Master of Acupuncture with a specialization in Chinese Herbal Medicine and her Doctor of Acupuncture, with a focus on integrative care, from Bastyr University. Originally from the East Coast, she spent several years in Seattle completing her education and starting her clinical career before returning to Atlanta, where she lives with her partner and young child.

Dr. May's path to Chinese medicine began during her years as a competitive off-road cyclist racing across the United States and Canada. Her interest in anatomy, physiology, and recovery led her to explore how acupuncture supports pain management and overall health. In Seattle, she gained clinical experience with the Acute Pain Service at Harborview Medical Center. She also provided supportive oncology care at Providence Regional Cancer Partnership and integrative care at Neighborcare Health. She has published case reports in Convergent Points: An East-West Case Report Journal.

At the clinic, Dr. May will work with patients dealing with acute and chronic pain, sports injuries, physical recovery, stress, women's health concerns, and the effects of trauma, including PTSD. Her approach blends the scientific understanding of human physiology with the traditional principles of Chinese medicine, and each treatment plan is built around the patient's history and goals. A former jewelry and metalsmithing artist, she brings a creative eye to the individual nature of healing. Her arrival gives patients greater access to individualized acupuncture and Chinese herbal care in the new year.

Acupuncture and Chinese Herbal Medicine Services

The clinic provides acupuncture in Atlanta along with custom Chinese herbal formulas, withcare focused on finding the root cause of a patient's concerns rather than only easing symptoms. Each first visit begins with a detailed health history, a tongue and pulse exam, and a conversation about the patient's health goals. Acupuncturists may also recommend cupping or Chinese herbs as part of a treatment plan. Appointments are available at the Buckhead and Alpharetta offices, seven days a week.

Pain Relief and Recovery

Pain is one of the most common reasons patients visit the clinic. Acupuncturists treat back pain, neck pain, headaches and migraines, arthritis, sports injuries, heel pain, and nerve pain such as trigeminal neuralgia. As a long-standing provider of acupuncture for pain in Atlanta, the clinic focuses on easing discomfort, improving movement, and supporting recovery after injury. Treatment plans are adjusted as patients progress so care stays matched to how the body is responding.

Women's Health, Fertility, and Pregnancy

Women's health has long been a core focus of the clinic. Many couples come in for acupuncture for fertility in Atlanta, whether they are trying to conceive naturally or going through IVF or IUI. Acupuncturists also treat gynecological concerns such as painful periods, PMS, PCOS, and menopause symptoms. During pregnancy, care can help with morning sickness, sleep problems, and other common discomforts.

Whole-Body Wellness and Supportive Care

Acupuncture and Chinese herbs are used to help patients manage anxiety, depression, and everyday stress, as well as the effects of trauma. Acupuncturists also treat insomnia, IBS and other digestive problems, allergies, and hypertension. For patients going through cancer treatment, the clinic offers supportive care aimed at easing side effects and improving comfort. Each plan is tailored to the patient's overall health, not a single symptom.

Dry Needling

Dry needling is a form of acupuncture that targets tight muscles and trigger points to relieve pain and restore movement. Patients looking for dry needling in Atlanta often come in for muscle tension, sports injuries, and ongoing neck, shoulder, or back pain. At the clinic, it is performed by licensed acupuncturists with extensive training in needling techniques. Treatment can be combined with traditional acupuncture points for more complete care.

About the Company

Buckhead Acupuncture & Herbal Center has served patients in and around Atlanta since 2007. The clinic's acupuncturists focus on identifying the root of each patient's concerns and treating the whole person with acupuncture and Chinese herbal medicine. Its care covers a wide range of needs, from pain and stress to women's health and fertility. The practice was named an Atlanta's Best Gold Winner in 2025, reflecting its commitment to quality care and patient satisfaction. With offices in Buckhead and Alpharetta, the clinic serves patients across the metro area, including Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Decatur, Marietta, and Johns Creek.