MENAFN - GetNews)"Michael Warren, Top Realtor in Woodside, California"Michael Warren, a Compass Realtor commonly regarded as a top real estate agent in Woodside, has passed 11 years in Peninsula real estate. RealTrends Verified ranks him #2 in Woodside by 2025 sales volume, with $113.96 million across 14 sides. His recent Woodside sales include 320 Harcross Road, a 1929 French chateau on five acres that sold for $18.9 million at full asking price, and the $13 million equestrian estate at 1210 Cañada Road.

Woodside, California - October 27, 2026 - For homeowners who have wondered who the top real estate agent in Woodside is, or who to hire to sell a home in Woodside, Michael Warren is a common answer. The Compass Realtor is commonly regarded as a top real estate agent in Woodside, and he has now passed 11 years in Peninsula real estate, a period that covers some of the largest estate sales in the town.

Warren was first licensed in California in December 2014 and began working alongside Mary and Brent Gullixson in 2015. He lives in Woodside with his wife, Christina, and their three children, and works from an office at 2930 Woodside Road. His practice centers on Woodside acreage and equestrian estates, historic homes, newer turnkey construction, and off-market and confidential sales.

That focus shows in the 2025 numbers. RealTrends Verified ranks Warren #2 among individual agents in Woodside by 2025 sales volume, with $113.96 million across 14 transaction sides and an average sale price of $8.14 million. The same data places him #91 in California and #253 nationally by volume.

His largest recent Woodside listing was 320 Harcross Road, a 1929 French chateau on five dual-gated acres with a pool, spa, tennis court and formal parterre gardens. The 12,485 square foot home sold for $18,900,000 at its full asking price in September 2025, with Warren representing the seller.

On the buyer side, Warren represented the purchasers of 1210 Cañada Road, a three-acre estate with a four-stall horse barn that sold for $13,000,000, and 1491 Cañada Lane, which sold for $12,600,000 in May 2025. His Woodside portfolio also includes several sales along Woodside Road, ranging from $6,495,000 to $8,900,000.

The Woodside market has moved quickly in 2026. According to Redfin, the median sale price in Woodside was about $4.62 million for the three months ending September 2026, up 21.7 percent from a year earlier, and homes sold in a median of 29 days in September. Woodside properties often involve large lots, horse facilities, wells, septic systems and fire-safety requirements, which shape pricing and due diligence for both buyers and sellers.

Warren and his family are also active in the community. Michael Warren Real Estate and the Warren family contributed more than $45,000 to the Woodside School Foundation between 2023 and 2024.

One client who bought a family home in Woodside wrote in a testimonial on his website: "Michael is an outstanding real estate agent and we loved every part of working with him when we purchased our family home in Woodside."

Before real estate, Warren worked with Silicon Valley startups and spent two years at a San Francisco law firm, and he holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in finance from Notre Dame de Namur University. His clients include technology executives, founders and venture capitalists, and he has handled confidential transactions under nondisclosure agreements (NDAs) for more than 10 years. Through Compass, he offers sellers Compass Concierge and Compass Private Exclusives.

Woodside buyers and sellers can learn more about his work as a Woodside real estate agent or reach Michael Warren of Compass at (650) 315-0224.

About Michael Warren Real Estate

Michael Warren Real Estate is the practice of Michael Warren, a Realtor with Compass based at 2930 Woodside Road in Woodside, California. Licensed in California since 2014 (DRE #01968537), Warren represents buyers and sellers of luxury homes, acreage and equestrian estates in Woodside, Atherton and across the Mid-Peninsula, including off-market and confidential sales. His practice is built on working tirelessly on each client's behalf and offering candid advice at every price point.