Kunbao Expands Custom Gel Sheet And Gel Pad Manufacturing Solutions For Global OEM And ODM Buyers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Jiangmen Kunbao New Materials Co., Ltd."Jiangmen Kunbao New Materials Co., Ltd. (Kunbao/KBCoolGel) is a gel material manufacturer with experience dating back to 2011. The company specializes in PU gel, hydrogel, custom gel sheets, gel pads, gel seat cushions, medical positioning gel pads, and cooling gel mattress components. With 400+ existing molds, Kunbao provides custom molding, gel-foam integration, OEM and ODM services, and tailored solutions for global manufacturers and brands.

Jiangmen, Guangdong, China - October 27, 2026 - Jiangmen Kunbao New Materials Co., Ltd., operating under the Kunbao and KBCoolGel brands, continues to develop its gel material manufacturing and customized product capabilities for manufacturers, brands, distributors, and product developers worldwide. With business experience dating back to 2011, the company provides PU gel, hydrogel, and customized gel solutions for applications involving cooling, pressure distribution, shock absorption, and ergonomic comfort. Its manufacturing scope includes gel sheets, molded gel components, gel-and-foam composites, fabric-laminated gel, and finished gel products designed to meet different customer specifications.

As manufacturers seek materials that can be integrated into existing production processes or incorporated into new product designs, Kunbao focuses on the relationship between gel material selection, product structure, manufacturing feasibility, and intended application. Its business model supports both semi-finished material supply and customized finished-product development, allowing customers to evaluate different approaches according to their technical requirements, purchasing plans, and production objectives.

Gel Sheet Manufacturing for Industrial and Commercial Applications

Gel sheets represent an important category within Kunbao's material portfolio. Depending on the formulation and intended application, gel sheets can be incorporated into cushioning systems, bedding products, seating components, protective products, and other assemblies requiring specific material characteristics.

For manufacturers sourcing gel sheets, the purchasing process often involves more than comparing the dimensions or unit prices of available materials. Buyers may need to evaluate softness, thickness, flexibility, surface structure, integration methods, and compatibility with other materials. Production consistency, sampling arrangements, customization options, and the ability to support repeat orders can also influence supplier selection.

Kunbao provides customized gel sheet solutions for customers whose specifications differ from standard commercial products. Available development options may include adjustments to size, thickness, hardness, shape, and material structure, subject to project feasibility and formulation requirements.

For businesses seeking a gel sheet manufacturer in China, the company offers a manufacturing-oriented approach that connects material development with application requirements. Its OEM and ODM services are intended to support customers developing proprietary products, modifying existing designs, or evaluating gel materials for new product categories.

The company also supports customers who require gel sheet suppliers capable of supplying semi-finished components rather than complete consumer products. This distinction is relevant to manufacturers that already operate their own cutting, laminating, assembly, or packaging processes and need materials suited to their production workflows.

Custom Gel Pad s for Pressure Distribution and Comfort Applications

Kunbao manufactures and develops gel pads for a range of seating, bedding, medical positioning, rehabilitation, and ergonomic applications. Depending on the product design, gel pads can serve as cushioning components, integrated support layers, or functional inserts within larger assemblies.

A custom gel pad project may require consideration of the intended contact area, dimensions, thickness, hardness, surface configuration, surrounding materials, and manufacturing process. Customers may also need to assess how the gel component performs when combined with foam, fabric, films, or other structural elements.

Kunbao's customization capabilities are designed to accommodate these different requirements. Its existing mold library includes more than 400 gel molds developed for various applications. Where an existing mold is suitable, it may provide a starting point for sample evaluation. Projects requiring a different geometry or structure can be assessed for new mold development.

For purchasing teams comparing gel pad manufacturers, the availability of existing tooling can be a practical consideration because it may reduce the need to begin every development project from an entirely new mold design. Actual tooling suitability, sample costs, production requirements, and development schedules depend on the specifications of each project.

The company supports both custom gel pad development and OEM gel pad manufacturing for customers that need components produced according to their drawings, product concepts, or agreed technical specifications. ODM projects can also be evaluated when customers require assistance translating an application concept into a manufacturable gel-based structure.

Medical Positioning Gel Pads and Specialized Support Products

Medical positioning gel pads are another application area within Kunbao's broader gel materials business. These products are designed for integration into positioning and support equipment used in medical and healthcare-related environments, including applications associated with operating-room positioning.

Purchasing decisions in this category can involve dimensional accuracy, material properties, product geometry, compatibility with the intended equipment, cleaning requirements, durability, and applicable regulatory obligations. Requirements vary according to the final product, intended use, and destination market.

Kunbao's role is to develop and manufacture gel materials and components according to defined project requirements. Customers sourcing medical positioning gel pad components are encouraged to establish their intended use, performance specifications, validation requirements, and documentation needs at the beginning of the project.

The company can assess customization opportunities involving dimensions, shapes, thicknesses, hardness levels, and molded structures, subject to manufacturing feasibility. Any medical device classification, regulatory compliance, clinical performance, or sterilization requirements must be evaluated and verified for the specific finished product rather than assumed from the use of gel materials alone.

For medical equipment manufacturers and product developers, this project-based approach provides a framework for discussing material selection and component design before proceeding to sampling and production.

Gel Seat Cushions and Pressure Relief Seat Cushion Components

Seating applications require materials that can accommodate different body-contact conditions, product dimensions, and structural designs. Kunbao supplies gel materials and develops gel-based components for office seating, wheelchair cushions, ergonomic cushions, and other comfort-oriented seating products.

Gel seat cushions and pressure relief seat cushions are related but distinct purchasing categories. A gel seat cushion may be selected for its cushioning characteristics, construction, or intended comfort application. A pressure relief seat cushion may have more specific requirements relating to pressure distribution, user positioning, support structure, and the intended use environment.

For manufacturers developing these products, gel is often one element of a larger construction. Its interaction with foam density, cushion thickness, cover materials, ventilation structures, and the overall seating design can affect the finished product. Consequently, material selection should be based on the requirements of the complete assembly rather than on a generic description of gel alone.

Kunbao supports gel-and-foam integration and fabric-laminated gel structures for suitable applications. These capabilities allow customers to evaluate combinations of materials when developing custom seat cushions, wheelchair cushions, or other products requiring an integrated construction.

For companies searching for a gel seat cushion manufacturer or a custom pressure relief seat cushion supplier, the relevant purchasing considerations may include customization capacity, manufacturing repeatability, tooling availability, sampling, and the ability to support different product specifications. Where pressure-related medical claims are involved, performance must be established through appropriate testing of the finished product.

Motorcycle Seat Cushion and Gel Insert Development

Motorcycle seating presents a different set of material and design considerations. Components may need to fit specific seat geometries while accommodating repeated loading, vibration, temperature variation, and prolonged contact during riding.

Kunbao develops gel inserts and related cushioning components for motorcycle seat applications. Depending on the project, customers may request a custom motorcycle seat cushion, a gel layer for integration into an existing seat, or a semi-finished gel component for further processing by their own manufacturing teams.

Customization may involve dimensions, thickness, hardness, shape, and integration with foam or other seat materials. The selection of an appropriate gel structure depends on the intended seat design and the conditions in which the finished product will be used.

For motorcycle seat cushion manufacturers, working directly with a gel material supplier can help align component specifications with the requirements of the finished seat. Early sampling allows the customer to review fit, construction, and material suitability before moving to larger production quantities.

Kunbao's OEM and ODM support is intended to accommodate both established motorcycle accessory businesses and manufacturers developing new seating products. Final specifications, validation procedures, packaging, and production arrangements are determined according to individual project requirements.

Cooling Gel Mattress Topper s and Pillow Applications

Bedding products remain an established application area for gel-based materials. Kunbao supplies gel sheets, gel inserts, and integrated material structures for pillows, mattresses, mattress toppers, and related comfort products.

A cooling gel mattress topper may use gel as an integrated layer or as part of a composite construction. The perceived cooling effect of the finished product depends on several factors, including material formulation, surface contact, thickness, airflow, foam structure, cover fabric, and the surrounding environment.

Kunbao's hydrogel and cooling-oriented material development focuses on material characteristics relevant to heat transfer and contact cooling. The suitability of a particular formulation must be assessed against the product's intended construction and performance targets.

For mattress and pillow manufacturers, sourcing a cooling gel mattress topper component involves evaluating more than the cooling description alone. Buyers may consider flexibility, compatibility with foam, bonding or lamination methods, dimensional requirements, manufacturing processes, and the repeatability of material specifications.

Kunbao supports custom gel inserts, gel-and-foam composites, and fabric-laminated gel structures for suitable bedding applications. These options allow manufacturers to explore different ways of incorporating gel into existing product lines or developing new designs.

Pillow gel pad s and cooling gel memory foam pillows can also require different approaches depending on whether the customer needs a separate gel component, a composite layer, or a finished product. Kunbao's material-focused manufacturing model is intended to support these variations without limiting the business to a single finished-product category.

PU Gel, Hydrogel, and Customized Formulations

Kunbao works with multiple gel technologies to address different application requirements.

PU gel is used in suitable cushioning and comfort applications where flexibility, cushioning behavior, and integration with other materials are important design considerations. Potential applications include seating, bedding, motorcycle seats, rehabilitation products, and molded components.

Hydrogel and other cooling-oriented gel materials may be considered for products where contact cooling, heat transfer, or thinner material structures are relevant. Formulation selection depends on the required characteristics and the intended use of the finished product.

Customized gel formulations provide another development option when standard material specifications do not meet a customer's requirements. Depending on technical feasibility, a project may involve adjustments to hardness, elasticity, thickness, surface structure, or other material characteristics.

The company also works with composite constructions that combine gel with foam, fabric, or film. These combinations can be relevant when a customer requires a material assembly rather than a standalone gel sheet.

For procurement teams, defining the application and measurable requirements before requesting quotations can make supplier comparisons more useful. Clear specifications help establish whether different suppliers are quoting comparable materials, structures, processing steps, and finished-product configurations.

OEM and ODM Manufacturing, Sampling, and Quality Considerations

Kunbao's manufacturing services cover OEM production, ODM development, customized molding, material integration, sample preparation, small-batch evaluation, and mass production for suitable projects.

The development process generally begins with a discussion of the customer's product application, target dimensions, material requirements, intended production process, and expected order arrangements. Where drawings or physical samples are available, these can help clarify the required structure and manufacturing approach.

Sample development typically takes approximately seven to ten days, depending on product complexity, tooling requirements, material selection, and customization scope. This is an indicative development period rather than a universal delivery commitment; the schedule for each project should be confirmed with the company.

Before production, customers and manufacturers can establish agreed specifications and inspection criteria covering relevant dimensions, appearance, material characteristics, and other project-specific requirements. The applicable inspection process depends on the product and the customer's quality requirements.

For B2B buyers, supplier evaluation should also consider communication, documentation, production planning, packaging, shipping arrangements, and the supplier's ability to reproduce approved specifications in subsequent orders. These considerations are particularly important when a gel component becomes part of a larger product manufactured by multiple suppliers.

Kunbao's combination of material expertise, existing molds, and customization services is intended to provide customers with a practical starting point for evaluating new gel-based products and improving existing designs.

Company Background and Development

Kunbao's business began in 2011 under the name Dongguan Topsway Industrial Limited in Dongguan, Guangdong, China. The company initially focused on gel materials for comfort-related applications and gradually expanded into a broader range of products involving bedding, seating, medical positioning, rehabilitation, motorcycle accessories, and customized composites.

In 2023, the factory relocated to Jiangmen, Guangdong, and Jiangmen Kunbao New Materials Co., Ltd. was established as the next stage of the business's development.

The company's continued focus is on connecting gel material manufacturing with practical customer applications. Rather than specializing exclusively in a single finished product, Kunbao works across material types, component structures, and application categories to support manufacturers seeking customized gel solutions.

Its product portfolio includes gel sheets and inserts, DIY cuttable gel, molded gel components, gel-and-foam composites, fabric-laminated gel, gel seat cushion s, medical positioning gel pads, motorcycle seat inserts, and gel components for pillows and mattresses. Additional applications can be assessed according to material suitability, technical requirements, and manufacturing feasibility.

For businesses seeking a gel sheet manufacturer, gel pad supplier, custom gel material partner, or OEM/ODM gel component manufacturer in China, Kunbao provides a point of contact for discussing product requirements, sample development, and potential production arrangements.

About The Company

Jiangmen Kunbao New Materials Co., Ltd., operating under the Kunbao and KBCoolGel brands, is a gel material manufacturer and custom gel solution provider based in Jiangmen, Guangdong, China. With business experience dating back to 2011, the company specializes in PU gel, hydrogel, customized gel materials, molded components, and gel-based composite structures for a range of industrial and commercial applications. Its services include OEM manufacturing, ODM development, custom molding, sampling, and gel integration with foam and fabric. Kunbao's mission is to help manufacturers and brands develop application-specific gel solutions through material expertise, customization, and practical manufacturing support.