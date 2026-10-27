Dr. Mehul Patel Of Southshore Dental Featured In Smartmouth Activated Mouthwash Commercial

Trenton, MI - October 27, 2026 - Southshore Dental, a full-service dental practice based in Trenton, Michigan, is excited to share that Dr. Mehul Patel, one of the practice's lead dentists, has been featured in a commercial for SmartMouth Activated Mouthwash. The feature brings a local Downriver dentist to a wider audience and places attention on a common oral health concern: keeping breath fresh throughout the day.

In the commercial, Dr. Patel discusses the brand's dual-activated formula and its approach to fresh breath, which SmartMouth describes as lasting for up to 12 hours with one rinse. The segment gives viewers a dentist's perspective on the product and on why fresh breath matters in everyday social and professional settings.

Dr. Patel brings years of clinical experience to the feature, including extensive training in dental implants and cosmetic dentistry. He also serves as an Adjunct Clinical Professor at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. His appearance in the commercial reflects the trust his professional background carries within the dental field and the broader Trenton community.

Comprehensive Dental Services for Every Stage of Life

Southshore Dental offers a full range of dental services under one roof, allowing families to manage routine checkups, cosmetic goals, and complex treatments in a single convenient location. As an experienced dentist in Trenton, the practice combines a skilled clinical team with advanced dental tools and technology to support accurate diagnoses and comfortable visits.

Preventive Dentistry

The practice focuses on keeping teeth and gums healthy through routine exams, professional teeth cleaning, and fluoride treatment. These visits help detect early signs of decay, gum disease, and other concerns before they become more serious. The team also guides patients on daily oral hygiene habits suited to their age and needs. Preventive care is available for children, adults, and seniors alike.

Cosmetic Dentistry

For patients looking to improve the appearance of their smile, the practice offers teeth whitening, veneers, and teeth bonding. These treatments can address stains, chips, gaps, and uneven teeth. Patients with several concerns can choose a smile makeover that combines treatments into one personalized plan. Each cosmetic plan is designed around the patient's goals and natural features.

Restorative Dentistry

As a full-service dental clinic in Trenton, Southshore Dental restores damaged or missing teeth through fillings, crowns, bridges, and dentures. Dental implants offer a long-term option that looks and functions like natural teeth. Root canal therapy helps save infected teeth that might otherwise need to be removed. These treatments help patients chew comfortably and smile with confidence again.

Invisalign Clear Aligners

The practice provides Invisalign as a discreet way to straighten teeth without traditional metal braces. The clear aligners are custom-made and can be removed for eating, brushing, and flossing. Treatment can correct crowding, spacing, and certain bite issues. Regular check-ins with the dental team help keep progress on track throughout treatment.

About Southshore Dental

Southshore Dental is a full-service dental practice in Trenton, Michigan, providing preventive, cosmetic, restorative, and emergency dental care to patients throughout the Downriver area. Dr. Mehul Patel leads the practice alongside Dr. Lupini and Dr. Abuhussein. The practice aims to make quality dental care convenient and comfortable by offering a wide range of treatments in one location, supported by advanced dental technology and a welcoming office environment. The practice accepts most dental insurance plans and offers flexible payment options to help patients and families maintain their oral health.

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