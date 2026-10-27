The Same Week Can Go Two Ways: Nonprofit Behind Makechoice Asks Public To Help Keep A Free Next Step Open This Holiday Season

MENAFN - GetNews)"“The same week can go two ways.” MakeChoice, a free tool from the nonprofit Changing Our Futures, offers people a clear next step while a problem is still small."Changing Our Futures, a California 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has launched a year-end campaign to keep MakeChoice free for the more than 15,000 people who use it each month. These are people facing loneliness, family conflict, job loss and other hard moments. Contributions will also support food, shelter and youth programs and help build the MakeChoice Village, a planned park where people can find help before a hard week becomes a crisis.

California, United States - October 27, 2026 - It is Monday. The cafeteria is loud. A boy whose best friend moved away over the summer eats lunch alone. Nothing dramatic has happened. According to Changing Our Futures, the nonprofit behind MakeChoice, this is how many hard seasons begin: quietly, with no one offering a next step.

This week, the organization launched its year-end giving campaign, asking the public to help keep that next step free and open for everyone.

Two versions of the same six months

The campaign is built around an illustrative story drawn from situations people bring to MakeChoice. In one version, the boy tells himself he is fine. By the end of the first month, he decides he is“weird” and stops trying. By month three his grades slip and his parents grow frustrated. By month six he believes everyone dislikes him.

In the other version, nothing about the boy changes except one early step. He sits at a different table and joins a club. He texts his old friend and talks to the school counselor. His parents listen without rushing to fix things. Six months later, lunch has company again and home feels lighter.

“Same boy. Same school. A different next step,” the organization writes.“The difference was never talent or luck. It was a clear next step, offered while the problem was still small.”

The organization notes that these moments happen at every age: a teenager who has gone quiet, a parent living alone after losing a partner, someone who lost a job and has not told anyone, a person whose friends stopped including them.

Why earlier matters

The organization cites national data to explain the urgency. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 49,000 people in the United States died by suicide in 2023, about one person every 11 minutes. Changing Our Futures notes that most help begins only after a crisis has already arrived. Its work focuses on the earlier moments, when asking for help, walking away or telling someone the truth is still a possible choice.

Anyone in crisis can call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, at any time.

A free, private place to start

MakeChoice lets anyone choose from 152 life issues, including loneliness, anxiety, family conflict, job loss and money stress. Users can then see more than 500 real choices other people made in similar situations: each person's personality, the choice they made, and what happened next. Free compatibility tools help families, friends and coworkers understand one another.

The site has no ads and no ad tracking, requires no credit card, and never asks its users to pay. More than 15,000 people use it each month.

Help that shows up in person

Changing Our Futures also believes good choices are easier with food on the table and someone who shows up, so the organization runs community programs:



Food security: monthly food distributions for hundreds of families, weekly community meals and seasonal drives

Shelter support: volunteers delivering meals, clothing and hygiene supplies, and connecting residents with tutoring and life skills

Health and wellness: access to free and reduced-cost dental care, addiction support resources and mental health advocacy Youth programs and mentorship: after-school tutoring, life skills, career counseling and mentors who stay

What comes next: the MakeChoice Village

Gifts this season will also help build the MakeChoice Village, a planned park where people of any age can learn to make better choices before small problems grow. The Village plan includes a visitor center, a motivation center, a skills center, choice huts and a“choice mirror,” with counseling available on site or by telehealth. The organization describes it as a place with no stigma and no waiting room. The plan is available at .

Be the next step

According to the organization, 97 percent of contributions go directly to programs. A gift of any size, given once or monthly at , keeps MakeChoice free and ad-free, supports food, shelter, health and youth programs, and helps build the Village. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law, and donors receive an emailed receipt. Supporters who prefer to give by check can write to ... or call (925) 621-8636.

“We understand how these stories unfold, so we can reach people when things start going the wrong way,” said a spokesperson for Changing Our Futures.“A gift of any size keeps that help free for the next person, at any age.”

One participant, whose name the organization withheld for privacy, described the experience this way:“I finally felt like I wasn't alone figuring out my next step. Having clear choices changed how I show up for my family.”

About Changing Our Futures (MakeChoice)

Changing Our Futures is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (EIN 47-1878490) based in Union City, California, serving communities since 2014. The organization operates MakeChoice, a free and private online tool that helps people explore choices others have made in difficult life situations. It also runs food security, shelter support, health and wellness, and youth mentorship programs. Its mission is to help people make better choices early, before small problems become crises.

More information is available at .