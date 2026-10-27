Post Road Management Acquires Majority Interest In 1 E. Broad In Downtown Bethlehem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRM plans capital investment to strengthen a premier downtown office address

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post Road Management (PRM) today announced its acquisition of a majority interest in 1 E. Broad Street, a five-story Class A office building in downtown Bethlehem. The transaction closed in September 2026.

PRM acquired the property from A10 Capital. The acquisition includes four of the building's five commercial condominium units, totaling 72,676 square feet.

Consistent with its mission to improve properties and strengthen the communities it serves, PRM plans to invest capital in property upgrades and improvements that reinforce the building's position as a premier Class A office address. The investment will support the property's long-term quality for existing and future tenants.

At Broad and New Streets in Bethlehem's historic central business district, 1 E. Broad offers a prominent downtown address surrounded by restaurants, shops and entertainment. Ground-floor commercial space complements the offices above, placing everyday amenities close to the workplace. The location gives businesses a setting where employees and clients can enjoy the character and convenience of downtown Bethlehem.

SARAH FINNEY MILLER | NAI SUMMIT

“1 E Broad Street offers an exceptional opportunity for businesses seeking a quality office environment in the heart of downtown Bethlehem's business district,” said Sarah Finney Miller of NAI Summit.“With its Class A profile, historic surroundings and convenient access to dining, retail and entertainment, the property is well positioned to appeal to businesses looking to create a dynamic work environment that fosters connection, collaboration and engagement. We look forward to working with ownership to build on the property's strengths and connect prospective tenants with an office space that offers both quality and convenience.”

PRM sees an opportunity to build on the property's Class A profile and downtown location through reinvestment and attentive management. For Bethlehem-based PRM, the acquisition is also a long-term investment in its home market.

BRIAN HIGGINS | MARCUS & MILLICHAP

“Having had the opportunity to work on the sale of 1 E. Broad Street, I've seen firsthand what a unique asset it is. The combination of its prominent downtown Bethlehem location, distinctive character and long-term potential creates an exciting opportunity for both ownership and future tenants. Post Road Management recognized that potential, and I'm excited to see their vision for the property take shape.”

Marcus & Millichap represented A10 Capital in the sale. Brian Higgins of Marcus & Millichap procured PRM as the buyer.

ABOUT POST ROAD MANAGEMENT

Founded in 2011 and based in Bethlehem, Post Road Management combines real estate investment, property and asset management, and construction oversight.

206-360-0873

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postroadmgmt.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at