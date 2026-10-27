Fmri Study Suggests Transcutaneous Cervical Vagus Nerve Stimulation (Tcvns) Accelerates Neural Processes In Visual Skill Learning

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Controlled study in 50 healthy adults suggests accelerated learning, improved executive efficiency and stronger behavioral coordination.

ROCKAWAY, N.J.,, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR) (“electroCore” or the“Company”), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, today announced findings presented by the United States Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) of a controlled functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) study evaluating transcutaneous cervical vagus nerve stimulation (tcVNS) during complex visual skill learning.

The study, titled“Enhanced Skill Learning via Cervical Transcutaneous Vagus Nerve Stimulation: A Neuroimaging Perspective,” was conducted by the AFRL. The investigators used electroCore's patented tcVNS technology to examine behavioral performance and brain activity during a visual pattern-recognition task designed to model elements of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) analyst training.

The results suggest that tcVNS influences how the brain coordinates sequential decisions and recruits task-relevant visual and executive-control networks during learning. The study provides mechanistic evidence supporting the use of tcVNS in complex perceptual learning contexts.

Study Design

Fifty healthy airmen participated in the five-day study and were divided equally between active and sham stimulation groups. Participants learned to identify target vehicles and detect changes in vehicle position within grayscale synthetic-aperture radar images while investigators measured neural activity using task-based and resting-state MRI.

The first day established baseline performance. On Days 2 through 4, participants received active or sham tcVNS during training, and Day 5 assessed follow-up performance. The stimulation protocol targeted the cervical vagus nerve using the gammaCore Sapphire device.

Findings



Strengthened behavioral coordination: Mixed-effects modeling indicated a stronger relationship between target-identification reaction time and subsequent change-detection reaction time in the active tcVNS group, suggesting improved coordination across sequential cognitive operations rather than a simple increase in average performance. Accelerated learning: On Day 2, the active tcVNS group showed significantly (p<0.05) greater activation in specific areas of the brain associated with visual learning compared with the sham group.



Reduced long term demand: During later sessions, the active tcVNS group showed lower activation of specific brain regions associated with performing the study tasks, a pattern the investigators interpreted as a reflection of reduced executive demand as the task became more practiced.

Lasting changes in brain activity: Advanced machine learning analyses revealed distinct patterns of brain activity in participants receiving active stimulation compared to sham, suggesting that stimulation may improve how the brain processes information following training.



Taken together, the behavioral and imaging findings support the potential for tcVNS to be deployed as a tool for supporting the neural processes involved in complex perceptual learning required across a range of training environments. The full results of this study will be published in a peer-reviewed journal at the discretion of AFRL.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a bioelectronic technology company whose mission is to improve health and quality of life through innovative non-invasive bioelectronic technologies. The Company's two leading prescription products, gammaCore® non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation and Quell® neurostimulator, treat chronic pain syndromes through non-invasive neuromodulation technology. The Company also commercializes its handheld personal-use TruvagaTM and TAC-STIMTM nVNS products, which use bioelectronic technologies to promote general wellness and human performance.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and other written and oral statements made by representatives of electroCore may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential implications of publication, validation or replication of research involving non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation; the possible development, regulatory review or commercialization of technologies or products for human performance, wellness, learning or other applications; the Company's future business strategies, growth opportunities, prospects, product development and market expansion; and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those using terms such as“anticipates,”“will,”“expects,”“believes,”“intends,”“may,”“potential” and similar expressions.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement because of numerous factors, including the preliminary nature of the findings described in this release; the limited size, population and simulated-task design of the study; the need for additional analysis, replication and peer review; uncertainties inherent in developing new products or technologies; the Company's ability to obtain any required regulatory clearances or approvals for new products or indications; the ability to commercialize products; the performance, adoption and market acceptance of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation products; electroCore's results of operations and financial performance; inflation and currency fluctuations; competition in the industry; and overall economic and market conditions.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. electroCore assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or the reasons actual results could differ from those projected, except as required by law. Investors should review the information in this release together with the risk-factor disclosures in electroCore's reports and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at

Contact:

ECOR Investor Relations

(973) 302-9253

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References

1. Kilmarx, J. (2026, September). Enhanced skill learning via cervical transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation: A neuroimaging perspective [Conference presentation]. 2026 IEEE Research and Applications of Photonics in Defense Conference (RAPID), Miramar Beach, FL, United States.