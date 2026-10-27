Bexorg Appoints Mikael Dolsten, M.D., Ph.D., As Chairman Of Its Board Of Directors

Dr. Dolsten, former CSO and President of Worldwide Research, Development, and Medical at Pfizer, brings more than 30 years of experience across drug discovery and development



NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bexorg, Inc., a precision neurology company, built on an integrated AI and whole-human brain platform, today announced the appointment of Mikael Dolsten, M.D., Ph.D., as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Dr. Dolsten brings more than three decades of global leadership across research and development, including strategy and portfolio management, with experience spanning small-molecule medicines, biotherapeutics, gene therapies and vaccines. He succeeds Zvonimir Vrselja, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, who has served as Chairman since the company's founding and will continue as CEO and a member of the Board. The company also announced that Jon Faiz Kayyem, Ph.D., is retiring from the Board after serving as an independent director.

Dr. Dolsten most recently served as Chief Scientific Officer and President of Worldwide Research, Development, and Medical at Pfizer. In these roles, he oversaw the discovery and development of more than 36 medicines and vaccines which received regulatory approval and advanced more than 150 drug candidates into clinical studies. He also played a leading role in Pfizer's global R&D response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Mikael brings an exceptional breadth of experience across every stage of drug discovery and development, as well as a proven track record of translating breakthrough science into medicines that can have a meaningful impact for patients,” said Zvonimir Vrselja, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder of Bexorg.“His expertise and perspective will be incredibly valuable as we advance our BrainEx platform and leverage it to build a wholly owned drug portfolio. We are thrilled to welcome him as Chairman of our Board.”

“Diseases of the brain remain among the greatest unmet needs in medicine. Bexorg's combination of direct studies in intact human brains and AI offers a compelling opportunity to better understand disease biology and guide the development of new medicines,” said Dr. Dolsten.“I am excited to work with Zvonimir and the team to translate this platform into a differentiated pipeline of CNS therapies with the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients.”

Dr. Vrselja added:“Separating the roles of Chairman and CEO, with a Chairman of Mikael's experience, is the right structure for Bexorg at this stage. I would also like to thank Dr. Kayyem for his years of service as an independent director. He has been an invaluable strategic partner, and we wish him all the best.”

“It has been a privilege to serve on Bexorg's Board and to watch the BrainEx platform move from a Yale laboratory to helping characterize Biohaven's BHV-8100, now in the clinic,” said Dr. Kayyem.“Dr. Dolsten brings R&D leadership at the largest scale in the industry, and the Board is well positioned as the company builds its own pipeline. I look forward to following the team's progress.”

Prior to joining Pfizer, Dr. Dolsten served as President of Wyeth Pharmaceuticals R&D, Executive Vice President and Head of Pharmaceutical Research at Boehringer Ingelheim, and in global R&D leadership roles at AstraZeneca, including responsibility for cardiovascular, metabolic and gastrointestinal research and development.

In addition to his corporate leadership experience, Dr. Dolsten serves as a board member, chairman or advisor to several public and private life sciences and technology companies, including organizations focused on AI-enabled drug discovery and biotechnology. He also serves as a senior investment advisor to leading investment and technology organizations.

He holds an M.D. and Ph.D. in Tumor Immunology from Lund University, Sweden, where he serves as an Adjunct Professor.

About Bexorg

Bexorg is a privately held company transforming CNS drug discovery and development with a precision neurology platform built on pharmacologically responsive human brain tissue. Founded by Dr. Zvonimir Vrselja and Dr. Nenad Sestan at Yale University, Bexorg maintains whole human brain tissue so drug candidates can be characterized in human CNS biology before they reach patients, and pairs it with AI models trained on the resulting human perturbation data to select and advance programs. Biohaven's BHV-8100, the first therapeutic candidate characterized using Bexorg's platform before first-in-human dosing, is now in a Phase 1 clinical trial. The company operates under a rigorous legal framework and bioethics standards, guided by an independent board of experts. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn.

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