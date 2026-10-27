Pocket Prep Launches New AI Tutor To Help Learners Build Study Habits That Last Beyond Exam Day

In an AI-first world, certifications are becoming increasingly popular for professionals to pursue or maintain. But earning those credentials requires significant preparation, and for working adults juggling competing priorities, the challenge goes beyond simply finding study time. Knowing what to focus on and how to understand difficult concepts while making the most of every study session is key.

Enter Tutor: A tool designed to help you think about the prep questions you're being asked without directly giving you the answer, avoiding the“fluency Illusion” – what happens when typical AI-generated study content creates an illusion of learning without actual retention or helping you form the retrieval pathways needed to perform under exam pressure.

“Our learners don't have time to waste on studying that feels productive but isn't. Tutor was designed to make every interaction count, building on the understanding they'll need to rely on,” says Julie Kaplan, Chief Product Officer at Pocket Prep.

When faced with unfamiliar concepts, many learners want the answer as quickly as possible, but growing research on cognitive offloading consistently shows that when AI thinks for you, performance suffers on exam day. The challenge is ensuring an AI tutor does not simply make studying easier, but actually helps learners think critically and build the knowledge and confidence they need for exam day. This is why Tutor makes learners do the work while giving them the support they need to succeed and pass confidently.

Tutor Features:





Available in every Pocket Prep quiz mode except Mock Exams

Provides retrieval-first guidance to build lasting memory Offers support when the learner is likely to need it most



Alongside the rise in the value of certifications comes the fear of what studying with AI could mean for the future of industry knowledge and professional acumen. A proctored exam is one of the few remaining signals that a person truly holds the insight and know-how to do a specific job. This comprehension has to live beyond a single test because a firefighter, social worker, or nurse can't reach for AI in an emergency. Tutor was created with this exact responsibility in mind, using AI to strengthen critical thinking versus replacing it.

The new AI Tutor is free for every Pocket Prep user, on every platform, no upgrade required. For more information, please visit .

About Pocket Prep

Pocket Prep is a leading digital study platform that helps adult learners prepare for high-stakes certification and licensure exams with confidence. Trusted by over 8 million learners worldwide, Pocket Prep offers subscription plans at varying levels, including a free version, that offer expert-written practice questions, detailed answer explanations, and adaptive study tools across dozens of professional and academic fields. Designed to fit into real life, Pocket Prep empowers students to study smarter, stay consistent, and pass their exams the first time.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Addisyn Bryant

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