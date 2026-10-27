Forge Acquires Kisaco Research, Adding AI Infra Summit And A Portfolio Of High-Growth Specialist Events

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge, a leading global B2B events and media company, today announced that it has acquired Kisaco Research, a London-based events and media business that builds conferences and communities in fast-growing technology, healthcare, wellness, and legal markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Kisaco Research's portfolio of 14 events is highly complementary to Forge's existing brands. Its flagship, AI Infra Summit, is one of the defining gatherings for the AI infrastructure sector, bringing together the companies building the hardware, software and systems that power artificial intelligence. In 2026, AI Infra Summit attracted over 6,500 attendees and 260 sponsors. Kisaco Research's AI Drug Discovery conference and Medical Cost Containment meetings deepen Forge's presence in specialized, high-value healthcare communities and extend the reach of its Healthcare & Life Sciences group. In addition, Beauty Connect and the Medspa series are just two of the wellness events that fit Forge's Hospitality, Design and Wellness portfolio.

Paul Miller, CEO of Forge, said,“Kisaco Research has an exceptional ability to identify emerging, high-growth markets early and build deeply engaged communities around them, bringing together the senior leaders, innovators and investors shaping those industries. That research-led, entrepreneurial approach fits squarely with Forge's strategy and gives us both a strong portfolio of specialist events and a proven model for developing new markets. By pairing Kisaco's expertise with Forge's scale in live events, digital platforms, content, data and one-on-one meetings, we see significant opportunities to grow these communities, expand internationally and create new ways for buyers and sellers to connect year-round.”

Sarah Clayton, Founder of Kisaco Research, said,“We built Kisaco around a simple idea: identify markets where innovation is moving quickly, bring together the people shaping their future, and create the connections that help those industries grow. Joining Forge lets us take that model further, combining our entrepreneurial approach and deep market knowledge with Forge's global reach and strength across events, media, data and digital. It's an exciting next chapter for our team and the communities we serve.”

The transaction is Forge's second acquisition since Apollo Funds formed the company in July 2026 through the combination of Emerald and Questex. Forge completed its acquisition of Becker's, a leading events and digital media portfolio serving the healthcare industry, on October 20, 2026.

Mayfield Media Strategies acted as financial advisor, and Edwin Coe acted as legal counsel to the sellers in connection with the transaction. Solomon Partners acted as financial advisor and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP acted as legal counsel to Forge.

About Kisaco Research

Kisaco Research brings together the pioneers and leaders shaping high-growth markets across Tech, Healthcare, Legal and Consumer. Through world-class B2B conferences and exhibitions, we connect the people driving change, unlocking opportunities and accelerating industry growth.

About Forge

Forge is a leading global B2B event and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets.

For more information, visit forgelive.com.

Media Contact

Kate Spellman

Chief Commercial Officer

Forge

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