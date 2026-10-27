Humanitas Global Health Announces Launch And LSU Deepdrug License Agreement At AAPS Pharmsci 360

Humanitas Global Health debuts at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists' 2026 PharmSci 360 congress

Company hosts a panel discussion on translating artificial intelligence innovations into better care

Louisiana State University and Humanitas enter into a license agreement to commercialize explainable artificial intelligence platforms

Louisiana Biotechnology Innovation Award ceremony honors LSU and DeepDrug on October 27

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanitas Global Health, a mission-driven initiative applying explainable, traceable artificial intelligence and breakthrough science to reduce preventable suffering and expand access to better care worldwide, today announced its launch and an agreement licensing DeepDrug technologies from Louisiana State University for commercialization. Humanitas translates promising discoveries into practical tools that accelerate drug development, improve medication safety, and support more precise clinical decisions.

Humanitas marks its launch during the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists' 2026 PharmSci 360 conference, taking place October 25–28 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. On Tuesday, October 27, the company hosts a panel discussion at 12:30 p.m. and attends the Louisiana Biotechnology Innovation Award ceremony at 2:30 p.m., recognizing LSU and its DeepDrug team.

“Humanitas was founded on a simple conviction: scientific progress should translate into less suffering and better care,” said Chris Galliano, founder and chief executive officer of Humanitas Global Health.“Our launch and the LSU license agreement bring together the science, technology, and commitment needed to move promising discoveries toward practical use. Humanitas is focused not just on what artificial intelligence can predict, but on how those predictions can be tested, trusted, and used to help people. There is no better place than to introduce Humanitas than at the 2026 PharmSci 360 congress.”

Translating LSU Research into Drug Discovery and Medication Safety

The license agreement provides a foundation for Humanitas to commercialize DeepDrug technologies for pharmaceutical development and prescription safety. Developed by the LSU team led by Professor Supratik Mukhopadhyay, DeepDrug brings together artificial intelligence, molecular design, and predictive modeling to support the discovery and evaluation of potential medicines.

“As someone who spent years in drug development, I know that a medicine is only as good as our ability to use it safely,” said James Dalton, PhD, chancellor, Louisiana State University.“This license puts LSU research to work for patients and shows exactly why our goal of becoming a top 50 research university matters: more discoveries like this one, reaching the people who need them.”

Humanitas' drug discovery approach uses explainable AI and ethical intelligence to identify and prioritize candidates, linking predictions to physicochemical properties and pharmacologic and toxicologic mechanisms that can be tested experimentally. This approach is intended to make laboratory and preclinical development more focused and efficient.

In medication safety, Humanitas is advancing InteractIQ, an auditable AI platform featuring ethical intelligence that evaluates a patient's complete medication regimen to help prevent adverse events caused by drug-drug interactions. The company is validating the platform retrospectively with real-world electronic health record data from LCMC Health. The goal is to surface clinically meaningful interaction risks while reducing unhelpful alerts at the point of care.

“Drug discovery and prescription safety are often treated as separate challenges, but both depend on understanding how medicines work and where they can cause harm,” Galliano added.“Our goal is to connect those insights through explainable, auditable tools, earn confidence through rigorous validation, and enable a new paradigm of AI-driven pharmacovigilance.”

Humanitas Introduces Ethical Intelligence (EI)

Humanitas also introduces EI, an approach to artificial intelligence that embeds ethical principles and respect for human dignity into system design. Built on explainable, traceable evidence, EI is designed to provide answers grounded in verifiable data and acknowledge uncertainty rather than speculate or fabricate.

“AI that cannot explain its conclusions or distinguish evidence from speculation has no place in medicine,” said Galliano.“Ethical Intelligence puts humanity first by making its reasoning transparent, grounding its outputs in evidence, and preserving human oversight-so clinicians, scientists, and patients can make informed decisions.”

Discussion Panel and Innovation Award Ceremony October 27, 2026

Humanitas' 12:30 p.m. panel discussion provides an opportunity for conference attendees to engage with the company as it introduces its mission, DeepDrug and InteractIQ platforms, and commercialization priorities.

At 2:30 p.m., Humanitas attends the Louisiana Biotechnology Innovation Award ceremony honoring LSU and the DeepDrug team for advances in drug discovery and prescription drug safety. The recognition highlights the role of university research and commercialization partnerships in strengthening Louisiana's biotechnology ecosystem and advancing solutions with global health relevance.

Webcast Tuesday November 10, 2026

Humanitas will hold a webcast on Tuesday November 10, at 8:30 a.m. EST to introduce itself to interested stakeholders. Click this link to register and webcast confirmation information will be sent in reply.

About Humanitas Global Health

Humanitas Global Health connects rigorous science, responsible AI, and clinical implementation to make discovery faster, prescribing safer, and high-quality care more accessible. Bringing together expertise in AI science, pharmacology, clinical medicine, drug development, and health technology, Humanitas advances solutions through experimental testing, real-world evidence, and collaboration with clinical and health-system partners.

Media Contact

Charlotte Wray

Chief Communications Officer

...th

(646) 599-8605

Investor Contact

Marcus Stern

MHStern Group

...

(972) 799-6751