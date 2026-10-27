Iqstel (NASDAQ: IQST) Executives Discuss Path To $1 Billion Revenue, Ultranet Acquisition, And High-Margin Digital Services Expansion In Exclusive Interview

During the discussion, Iglesias and Cardona provided investors with insight into iQSTEL's ambitious roadmap toward becoming a $1 billion revenue company while enhancing margins, profitability, and shareholder value.

"With the pending acquisition of Ultranet and our ongoing organic growth, we are positioning iQSTEL to operate at a revenue run rate of approximately $700 million to $750 million," said Leandro Iglesias, President and CEO of iQSTEL. "That puts us within striking distance of our $1 billion revenue objective. We believe the company is at a pivotal turning point, and over the next 12 months investors will see a fundamentally larger and stronger organization."

A major focus of the interview centered on the expected impact of the proposed acquisition of Ultranet, which management believes will significantly enhance iQSTEL's financial profile while expanding its international reach.

"Ultranet is much more than a revenue contributor," Iglesias added. "It gives us a strong presence across Africa, expands our footprint to approximately 30 countries, and brings exceptional management expertise and strategic relationships that can help accelerate our growth across Africa, the Middle East, and Asia."

Cardona emphasized the acquisition's expected impact on profitability.

"Today our telecom operations generate gross margins of approximately 2.5%, while Ultranet's gross margins exceed 6%," said Álvaro Cardona, CFO of iQSTEL. "When combined with the higher-margin digital services we are introducing, including fintech, cybersecurity, AI, and digital content, we see a clear path toward significantly improving profitability and achieving positive consolidated net income."

Management also highlighted iQSTEL's disciplined financial approach, noting that the company recently secured a non-convertible acquisition financing facility for the Ultranet transaction.

"We made a commitment to shareholders that we would pursue non-dilutive financing whenever possible, and we delivered on that commitment," Cardona said. "The financing structure is designed around Ultranet's projected cash flows, allowing the acquisition to effectively support itself while protecting shareholder value."

The interview also explored iQSTEL's expansion into digital services through its newly launched Microdrama initiative, a short-form video entertainment platform designed for mobile users.

"Through relationships with telecom operators serving approximately 93 million subscribers, we have already introduced our Micro Drama solution to seven operators in Latin America," Iglesias stated. "Our goal is to reach approximately 400,000 monthly subscribers next year. We believe this recurring-revenue model has the potential to become a meaningful profit contributor and an important value driver for the company."

Leveraging relationships with approximately 600 telecom operators worldwide and access to over 2 billion end users through carrier networks, management believes iQSTEL is uniquely positioned to rapidly deploy high-margin digital services across its existing customer base.

"We're already integrated into the world's leading telecom operators," Iglesias explained. "The infrastructure, relationships, and trust we've built over the years allow us to launch new products in weeks and months rather than years. That creates a powerful competitive advantage and supports our transition from a telecom services provider into a broader technology and digital services platform."

Looking ahead, management identified three key objectives for the next 12 months:



Achieve positive consolidated net income and positive consolidated cash flow;

Reach an EBITDA run rate of approximately $15 million; Advance toward a $1 billion annual revenue run rate.



"We are excited about where the company is headed," Cardona concluded. "Over the years we have consistently delivered on our growth objectives, completed strategic acquisitions, strengthened our balance sheet, and built the scale necessary to reach profitability. We believe the next phase of iQSTEL's evolution will demonstrate the full value of that effort."

About IQSTEL Inc.

IQSTEL Inc. (NASDAQ: IQST ) is a global telecommunications and technology company operating through two core business divisions: Telecom and Digital Services. The Telecom Division is the foundation of IQSTEL's global platform, operating across 24 countries with more than 600 telecommunications carrier interconnections and delivering international voice, SMS, messaging, and connectivity solutions to some of the world's largest telecom operators and enterprise customers. Through these customer relationships, IQSTEL's platform has the potential to reach approximately 2.3 billion end users worldwide. Building on this global infrastructure and commercial reach, the Digital Services Division is focused on higher-margin technology solutions across Content Services, Artificial Intelligence, Intelligent Communications, Cybersecurity, Fintech, and Enterprise Automation. Built through nearly two decades of organic growth and strategic acquisitions, IQSTEL is leveraging the scale and reach of its Telecom business to accelerate the growth of Digital Services and drive its next phase of revenue and adjusted EBITDA expansion.

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Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the expected timing of execution of the Ultranet purchase agreement; the expected closing of the acquisition; the expected financial contribution of Ultranet (including revenue, EBITDA, net income, and cash flow from operations); the Company's expected consolidated cash-flow position following the acquisition; the Company's ability to service the notes from operations; the expected timing of closing and accounting consolidation; the Company's ability to offer Digital Services to Ultranet's customers; the Company's microdrama distribution objectives, operator outreach, subscription objectives, pricing and illustrative unit economics; and market and industry growth. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others: failure to execute the purchase agreement or to satisfy or waive closing conditions; delays or adverse outcomes in regulatory, compliance, or due diligence matters; the accuracy and completeness of Ultranet's historical financial information; integration risks and costs; political, economic, currency and regulatory conditions in the African markets in which Ultranet operates; changes in the telecommunications market or customer relationships; failure to execute operator distribution agreements or to achieve subscriber, pricing, retention or revenue-sharing assumptions for microdrama or other digital services; the accuracy of third-party market data; the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to service the notes and other obligations; dilution or other effects from the pre-funded warrants; the impact of the secured nature of the notes and related covenants; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

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