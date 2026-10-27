Red Violet Climbs 25 Spots To No. 82 On TIME's America's Growth Leaders Of 2027 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Second consecutive year on the ranking, reflecting sustained growth, financial strength, and stock performance

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading identity intelligence and analytics company, today announced that it has been named to TIME's list of“America's Growth Leaders of 2027,” ranking No. 82 of 500 companies, up from No. 107 in the inaugural list. The annual ranking, compiled by TIME and Statista, highlights the top-performing publicly listed companies in the U.S. based on growth performance, financial stability, and stock performance.

“Earning a place on this list for the second consecutive year, and at a higher rank, reflects the discipline of our team and the strength of the technology we have built,” said Derek Dubner, red violet's CEO.“We remain committed to reinvesting our strong cash flow in our technology, our people, and our product roadmap. We're still just scratching the surface of our market opportunity, and we're confident in our strategy to capitalize on it.”

This follows red violet's debut at No. 43 on Fortune's 2026 list of the 100 Fastest-Growing Companies.

A complete list of Time's America's Growth Leaders of 2027 can be found here: .

Ranking methodology

The America's Growth Leaders of 2027 ranking, compiled by TIME and Statista, evaluated U.S.-based, publicly traded companies across three key dimensions: Growth Performance, Financial Stability, and Stock Performance. Growth performance was based on five years of revenue expansion, considering both relative growth and consistency. Financial stability measured profitability and financial health using indicators such as the Piotroski F-Score, Altman Z-Score, and industry-specific KPIs. Stock performance assessed investment strength through metrics like annual growth rate, returns, market comparison, and volatility over the past five years.

About red violet ®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our cloud-native, AI-embedded identity intelligence platform, CORETM, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, enhance safety, and mitigate fraud and the related financial losses borne by society. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as“expects,”“plans,”“projects,”“will,”“may,”“anticipate,”“believes,”“should,”“intends,”“estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether the Company will continue to reinvest its cash flow in its technology, people, and product roadmap; and whether the Company will be able to capitalize on its market opportunity. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading“Forward-Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” in red violet's SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

Camilo Ramirez

Red Violet, Inc.

561-757-4500

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