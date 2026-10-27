Truecommerce Strengthens Leadership With New CFO And Managing Director For EMEA As Company Accelerates Its AI-Driven Supply Chain Network Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New leaders complete TrueCommerce's executive team as the company advances intelligent, connected supply chain operations

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration, and omnichannel solutions, today announced the appointments of John Schilsky as Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Bedford as Managing Director for EMEA. The additions cap a year of leadership expansion, product investment, and AI execution as TrueCommerce builds on trusted document exchange to enable more intelligent and automated supply chain operations.

TrueCommerce operates a global supply chain network that processes 600 million transactions annually and connects businesses with trading partners in more than 40 countries. The new appointments strengthen the team behind the company's product vision: increasingly intelligent and automated B2B commerce, built on the network customers already trust and governed by customer-defined controls.

Today, TrueCommerce keeps critical transactions moving through trusted connections, transaction validation, acknowledgments, and audit trails. The company is building on that foundation with intelligence, visibility, and automation in the workflows customers already use, while advancing orchestration across the portfolio. For customers, this means connecting businesses, systems, and information; automating manual work; and coordinating supply chain workflows across systems and trading partners. Success is measured by outcomes such as fewer costly exceptions, protected revenue, and better results.

“Our customers rely on our network to keep their businesses running, and that is not changing,” said Bill Glass, CEO of TrueCommerce.“What is changing is how much more the network can do. We are adding intelligence and automation on top of the connections customers already trust, so they can identify issues before they become costly and spend less time chasing exceptions. John and Jonathan are joining at the right time to help us scale this work with financial discipline and strong regional leadership.”

John Schilsky, CFO

John Schilsky will lead TrueCommerce's global finance organization and report to Glass. He brings more than 20 years of experience as Chief Financial Officer at technology companies, helping them scale with operational rigor. He joins from Critical Start, a managed detection and response cybersecurity company, where he served as Chief Financial Officer.

“TrueCommerce has what you look for in a growth company: an established network that customers depend on every day and a clear plan to create more value on top of it,” said John Schilsky, CFO of TrueCommerce.“Throughout my career, I have helped private equity-backed technology companies scale with discipline, and I look forward to helping TrueCommerce invest in the platform and product roadmap.”

Jonathan Bedford, Managing Director for EMEA

Jonathan Bedford will lead TrueCommerce's business in Europe, including sales, customer success, and partner relationships across the company's operations in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, and the rest of Europe. He brings more than 25 years of experience in B2B software and commercial leadership, including more than a decade in the B2B integration and EDI market. He joins from ClearCourse, where he served as Chief Operating Officer.

“I have spent much of my career in B2B integration and have seen how dependent European businesses are on a trusted supply chain network to trade. Suppliers here face stricter retailer requirements, greater cross-border complexity, and less room for error,” said Jonathan Bedford, Managing Director for EMEA at TrueCommerce.“TrueCommerce combines a trusted global network with local expertise and a clear plan to make the network smarter, and I look forward to helping customers across the region use it to achieve stronger, autonomous outcomes.”

Additional Resources



Press release: TrueCommerce Appoints Anthony Gallo as Chief Product Officer to Lead the Next Phase of AI-Driven Supply Chain Modernization Press release: TrueCommerce Appoints Sean Flynn as Chief Revenue Officer



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About TrueCommerce

At TrueCommerce, we help businesses improve supply chain performance and achieve better business outcomes. Through a single connection to our high-performance global supply chain network, businesses gain more than EDI; they gain access to a fully integrated network that connects their customers, suppliers, logistics partners, and internal systems. Our cloud-based, fully managed services help businesses achieve end-to-end supply chain control, more streamlined fulfillment, and simpler operations. Our e-invoicing solution enables companies with subsidiaries in Europe and around the world to comply with local requirements when sending electronic invoices. With more than 30 years of expertise and trusted partnerships, TrueCommerce helps businesses realize the full potential of their supply chains today while preparing for the future with our integration-agnostic network. That is why thousands of businesses-from small and midsize companies to global Fortune 100 enterprises across industries-trust us. Learn more at .

TrueCommerce is a trademark of True Commerce, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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