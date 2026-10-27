Solowin Holdings Announces 1-For-200 Reverse Share Split

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (Nasdaq: AXG) (together with its subsidiaries,“AXG” or the“Company”), a leading financial technology firm bridging traditional and digital assets, today announced that it will effect a reverse share split of its outstanding Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the“Class A Ordinary Shares”) and Class B ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the“Class B Ordinary Shares”), at a ratio of 1-for-200.

The Class A Ordinary Shares will begin trading on a reverse share split-adjusted basis at the opening of The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) on October 29, 2026. Following the reverse share split, the Class A Ordinary Shares and Class B Ordinary Shares will have a new par value of $0.02 per share and the Class A Ordinary Shares will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol“AXG” with the new CUSIP number, G82759112. The reverse share split is expected to lead the Company's Class A Ordinary Shares to trade at approximately 200 times the price per share at which it trades prior to the effectiveness of the reverse share split. The Company, however, cannot assure that the price of its Class A Ordinary Shares after the reverse split will reflect the 1-for-200 reverse split ratio, that the price per share following the effective time of the reverse split will be maintained for any period of time, or that the price will remain above the pre-split trading price.

No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the reverse share split and all such fractional interests will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of Class A Ordinary Shares and Class B Ordinary Shares.

The reverse share split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares from 201,529,461 to approximately 1,007,648, and the number of issued and outstanding Class B Ordinary Shares from 31,371,599 to approximately 156,858, subject to any adjustments resulting from the treatment of the fractional shares.

On October 2, 2026, the board of directors of the Company approved the reverse share split of the Class A Ordinary Shares and Class B Ordinary Shares, at a ratio of 1-for-200. On October 13, 2026, among other matters, the shareholders of the Company approved such reverse split in an extraordinary general meeting.

Transhare Corporation is acting as the exchange agent and paying agent for the reverse share split. Shareholders holding their shares in book-entry form or in brokerage accounts need not take any action in connection with the reverse share split.

Transhare Corporation will provide instructions to any shareholders with certificates regarding the process in connection with the exchange of pre-reverse share split share certificates for ownership in book-entry form or share certificates on a post-reverse share split basis. Shareholders are encouraged to contact their bank, broker or custodian with any procedural questions.

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS is a leading global regulated fintech company. Established in 2016, AXG combines blockchain and artificial intelligence technologies to operate a fully compliant dual-token digital economy super platform. Guided by the mission“Mobilizing Tokens 24/7,” the Company operates two core business pillars: Digital Asset Tokens and Intelligent Asset Tokens. Its offerings span stablecoin issuance and payments, asset tokenization, securities trading and asset management, as well as AI-powered services including cloud infrastructure, Know-Your-Agent verification, and token router. Through its integrated ecosystem, including AXCOIN, AXONE, FERION, SOLOMON, SCION, and KOVAR, AXG empowers global institutions and investors to capitalize on the rapid growth of the dual-token economy.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“is/are likely to,”“potential,”“continue” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) including the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Investor Relations Department

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Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

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