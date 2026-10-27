Neuroone Featured In New York Post On Onerf® Patient's Remarkable Journey To Overcome Debilitating Facial Pain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NeuroOne's FDA 510(k)-Cleared OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System Offers Hope for Patients Suffering from Trigeminal Neuralgia

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: NMTC) (“NeuroOne” or the“Company”), a medical technology company dedicated to transforming the surgical diagnosis and treatment of neurological disorders, today highlighted a feature article published in the New York Post showcasing the successful treatment of a patient* suffering from trigeminal neuralgia, a debilitating neurological condition, using the Company's FDA 510(k)-cleared OneRF® Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System.

The New York Post article chronicles the remarkable journey of Natisha“Tish” Long, a mother of four who endured seven years of excruciating facial pain that severely impacted her ability to sleep, work, smile, and perform everyday activities. After medications and a previous invasive brain surgery failed to provide lasting relief, Ms. Long became the first patient in the world to undergo trigeminal nerve ablation using NeuroOne's OneRF System at University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio.

Following the minimally invasive procedure, which can be as short as 20 to 30 minutes, Ms. Long experienced immediate relief from the debilitating pain that had dominated her life for years and remained pain-free at the time of the article's publication. The article also features commentary from neurosurgeon Dr. Michael Staudt of University Hospitals, who performed the procedure and highlighted the advantages of NeuroOne's technology.

Unlike conventional radiofrequency ablation probes that require repeated repositioning to identify and treat different nerve locations, NeuroOne's OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System enables physicians to test multiple nerve locations through a single probe insertion, offering patients a more comfortable procedure compared to known commercially available trigeminal nerve radiofrequency (RF) ablation systems.

“This is one of many patient success stories we have seen with OneRF for trigeminal neuralgia, and it is incredibly rewarding to see the profound impact our technology can have on patients suffering from this devastating condition,” said Dave Rosa, Chief Executive Officer of NeuroOne.“Stories like this reinforce our sense of urgency and responsibility to make this technology available to more patients. We are actively expanding our direct sales and distribution efforts to accelerate commercialization and broaden access to our OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System across the country.”

The full New York Post article, titled“I spent 7 years battling the excruciating 'suicide disease' - I couldn't even smile without pain,” can be viewed here.

About NeuroOne

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation is a medical technology company focused on improving surgical care options and outcomes for patients suffering from neurological disorders. NeuroOne markets a minimally invasive and high-definition/high-precision electrode technology platform with four FDA-cleared product families: Evo® Cortical Electrodes, Evo® sEEG Electrodes, OneRF® Ablation System (for brain), and OneRF® Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Except for statements of historical fact, any information contained in this press release may be a forward–looking statement that reflects NeuroOne's current views about future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward–looking statements by the words or phrases "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "objective," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "target," "seek," "contemplate," "continue, "focused on," "committed to" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology intended to identify statements about the future. Forward–looking statements may include statements regarding the expansion of NeuroOne's direct sales and distribution efforts to accelerate commercialization and broaden access to the OneRF Trigeminal Nerve Ablation System. Although NeuroOne believes that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our expectations of the future, about which we cannot be certain. Our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect due to factors largely outside our control, including risks that our partnerships may not facilitate the commercialization or market acceptance of our technology; whether due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, risks that our technology will not perform as expected based on results of our pre-clinical and clinical trials; risks related to uncertainties associated with the Company's capital requirements to achieve its business objectives and ability to raise additional funds: the risk that we may not be able to secure or retain coverage or adequate reimbursement for our technology; uncertainties inherent in the development process of our technology; risks related to changes in regulatory requirements or decisions of regulatory authorities; that we may not have accurately estimated the size and growth potential of the markets for our technology; risks related to our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward–looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and NeuroOne undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward–looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician.

*Disclaimer: This recounts a specific patients' experiences and may not be representative of all patient outcomes.

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