Mazda Selects CCC Intelligent Solutions To Deliver On Parts Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CCC's Technology Offers Participating Mazda Dealers Access to Promotional Parts Pricing within the Estimating Workflow Used by More Than 30,000 Collision Repairers

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS and AI platform provider powering the insurance and collision repair economy, today announced that Mazda has selected CCC as its parts technology provider to deliver promotional pricing to participating dealers across the United States. Through CCC, participating Mazda dealers can make promotional pricing available within the estimating workflow used by more than 30,000 repair facilities nationwide.

"Our goal is to help participating Mazda dealers compete effectively while making it easier for collision repair facilities to identify and purchase genuine Mazda parts,” said Rob Milne, VP, Accessory and Aftersales, Mazda North American Operations.“By leveraging CCC's technology platform, we can bring genuine Mazda parts closer to the point of decision, creating new opportunities for dealer growth while supporting high-quality repairs."

CCC helps OEMs and their participating dealers extend promotional parts programs to collision repairers and insurers at scale. By surfacing promotional offers during estimate creation, the technology helps inform replacement-part decisions early in the repair process. Prices can be customized by vehicle model, year or part type. In addition to promotional pricing, the technology also helps to automate rebate processing between OEMs and dealers.

"Parts decisions don't happen in isolation. They happen inside the workflows that connect repairers, insurers, and suppliers, as part of a unified experience," said Andreas Hecht, SVP, Head of OEM Partnerships at CCC. "Because CCC powers those workflows, we're uniquely positioned to help suppliers like Mazda bring promotional programs directly to the point where repair and parts decisions are made, increasing visibility and opportunities for dealers when repairers are evaluating parts options."

CCC's promotional pricing capability is part of the company's broader parts commerce platform, which connects industry participants together in a unified workflow. By bringing pricing, sourcing, quoting, ordering and settlement activities together in the systems used every day by collision repair businesses, CCC helps repairers and insurers make more informed parts decisions. CCC users have purchased more than $20 billion through the platform, which integrates with leading dealer management system providers and more than 6,500 parts suppliers nationwide.

To learn more about CCC's parts technology, visit OEM Parts Solutions.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC) is a leading SaaS and AI platform powering the multi-trillion-dollar insurance and repair economy. CCC connects more than 35,000 businesses, including insurers, repairers, automakers and parts suppliers, through the workflows where claims and repair decisions are made every day. With AI built into those workflows for over a decade and informed by more than 40 years of industry data, CCC helps customers manage growing complexity and move work forward with confidence. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its network, CCC helps keep people's lives moving forward when it matters most.

Learn more about CCC at .

About Mazda

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people. Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Colombia through approximately 795 dealers. Operations in Canada are managed by Mazda Canada Inc. in Richmond Hill, Ontario; operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City; and operations in Colombia are managed by Mazda de Colombia in Bogota, Colombia. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at news.mazdausa.com.

Follow @MazdaUSA on social media: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Threads.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words:“may,”“will,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“expect,”“intend,”“plan,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“predict,”“project,”“potential,”“continue,”“ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC's digital solutions. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header“Risk Factors” in CCC's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K filed February 24, 2026, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC's website (). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

CCC Media Contact: Michelle Hellyar

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