Assistrx Named A Central Florida Top Workplace For Sixth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Employee feedback-based recognition highlights AssistRx's focus on growth, inclusion and wellness

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssistRx, the advanced therapy initiation and patient solutions provider, today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by Orlando Sentinel Media Group. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.“That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Across technology, patient solutions, pharmacy and support teams, every AssistRx team member plays a crucial role in the company's mission to transform lives through access to therapy. By combining industry-leading technology, specialty pharmaceutical expertise and an empathetic, patient-first approach, AssistRx helps life sciences organizations expand therapy reach, strengthen patient success and maximize therapy uptake.

To support the people who make its work possible, AssistRx empowers its team members with learning and development programs that elevate skills, cultivate leadership at all levels and advance their careers. Fostering a workplace where every voice is heard and valued is central to the company's diversity, inclusion and belonging program, which includes monthly lunch-and-learn sessions and employee resource groups. These initiatives are complemented by a comprehensive benefits package covering health, financial wellness, time off and lifestyle perks.

“Being named one of Central Florida's top workplaces for a sixth consecutive year reinforces what matters most to us: supporting and appreciating the incredible people who power our work,” said AssistRx CEO Lee Cooper.“When people feel heard, respected and able to grow, they bring their best to the patients we serve. I'm thankful to each of our team members for the feedback behind this recognition and for their commitment to putting patients first every day.”

Learn more about how AssistRx delivers informed access and improved outcomes at

About AssistRx

AssistRx has engineered the perfect blend of technology and talent to provide an advanced therapy initiation and patient support solution to improve patient uptake, visibility and outcomes. Our solution integrates technology and therapy expertise to advance patient therapy in a more efficient and effective manner-delivering informed touchpoints that simplify a complex system to enable better results for today's patients. Learn more at .

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 20 years of culture research and the results from 30 million employees surveyed across more than 80,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

Media Contact

Amber Richards

Director, Marketing and Communications

...

863.899.4932