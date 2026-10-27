Oh What Fun! Five Below® Brings Holiday Value, Trends And Fun All Under One Roof This Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Thousands of amazing holiday finds for $5 and below, from viral squishies and Christmas tree trimmings to toys, stocking stuffers and more

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value brand for the kid and the kid in all of us, is turning stores nationwide into a holiday wonderland this season. Five Below® makes it easy to say, "Oh What Fun!" with thousands of amazing holiday finds for incredible prices, bringing together unbeatable value, the hottest trends, tons of fun and one-stop convenience. Whether shoppers are hunting for the season's most wanted squishies, the perfect gift for a superfan, advent calendars, festive loungewear or stocking stuffers for everyone on the list, Five Below has it all in one place.

“This holiday season, shoppers want gifts that feel special without the sticker shock, and that's exactly where Five Below lives,” said Winnie Park, CEO, Five Below.“From the hottest licensed characters and on-trend decor to the latest viral squishies the kids can't wait to get their hands on, we've built an assortment that makes it easy to check everyone off your list, starting at just $1. It's value, trends and fun, all in one stop.”

From seasonal décor to the toys, collectibles and cozy gifts everyone wants this year, Five Below delivers the coolest, most giftable finds at prices that won't break the bank. Throughout the season, shoppers can also score in-store, one-day-only doorbuster deals on November 14, November 27, December 5 and December 12, with a new mystery dumpling free with any $30 purchase on Black Friday, while supplies last.

This year's holiday assortment



Must-Have Holiday, All in One Place – Deck the halls, inside and out, with Five Below's massive assortment of festive and on-trend décor. From ornaments, stockings and mantel décor to a show-stopping giant nutcracker inflatable, there's something for every space. Count down to the big day with advent calendars that make every morning in December feel a little more magical.

Squish Goes Viral – The squish craze is bigger than ever, and Five Below is the place to find it. Shoppers can discover the season's most-wanted sensory favorites, including Dumplings, Taba-licious, NeeDoh® Cool Canes, SLIMYGLOOP and more. These are the playful, satisfying gifts everyone will be talking about, and they're all at prices that make it easy to grab one for everyone on the list.

Play Starts Here – Five Below is the destination for toys and games the whole family will love. Explore LEGO® sets, ButterLuvsTM plush, and R/C vehicles, plus Squishmallows®, slime, collectibles from Fuggler, Sanrio® and more. Craft kits and activity sets keep creativity going long after the wrapping paper has been cleared.

The Destination for Fans – From Peanuts® and KPop Demon Hunters to Bluey® and that famously green holiday grump, Five Below has the gifts that let fans show off what they love. With licensed apparel, collectibles, plush and more, it's the ultimate stop for the fan on your list.

Girls Night In – Five Below has the coziest gifts for the perfect night in. Mix and match comfy lounge essentials, beauty must-haves and fun accessories, then add trending tech like speakers and digital cameras to complete a gift set that's sure to be a hit.

Stocking Stuffers and Candy Galore – Fill stockings to the brim with sweet treats, collectibles and small surprises, with plenty of stocking stuffers starting at just $1. Shoppers can pick up favorite candy brands and festive treats for a stocking that's overflowing with extra fun. Doorbusters All Season Long – Stop by in store on each doorbuster day for deals spanning squishies, plush, toys, crafts and more, only available that day.



For the 17th consecutive season, Five Below is partnering with Toys for Tots® to help spread cheer and bring the spirit of the holidays to families across the country. Starting November 1 through December 24, customers can support the cause through in-store donations at checkout. Through this longstanding partnership, Five Below and its customers are helping make the season brighter and ensuring more children experience the magic of the holidays.

To ensure stores are ready to help shoppers find those perfect gifts, Five Below is actively hiring 50,000+ seasonal crew members across its stores and Ship Centers. Interested candidates can apply in person at a local store or online at careers.fivebelow.com.

To learn more about this year's holiday offerings from Five Below, and to find your nearest store, please visit fivebelow.com.

About Five Below

Five Below is a high-growth specialty retailer offering trend-right products at extreme value, for the kid and the kid in all of us. With most items priced between $1 and $5, Five Below delivers the newest, coolest stuff across seven worlds: Party, Play, Room, Snacks, Style, Tech and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company now operates more than 2,000 stores in 47 states, with more on the way. For more information, please visit or follow @fivebelow on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

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