ENEOS Holdings Closes Deal To Acquire TPC Group

ENEOS Holdings' ownership of TPC Group, North America's largest independent processor of C4 hydrocarbons used in the production of synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants, will create one of the world's largest butadiene production companies. The transaction includes TPC Group's strategically located assets along the U.S. Gulf Coast, which bring unmatched reliability, flexibility and technical expertise to the petrochemical supply chain. ENEOS Materials Corporation will promote integrated business operations with TPC Group under the ENEOS Group's High Performance Materials segment.

“The completion of this transaction marks a significant step toward strengthening our business foundation in North America and accelerating our global growth,” said Satoru Shiga, President and Representative Director of ENEOS Materials Corporation.“By combining TPC Group's strong business foundation in North America with ENEOS Materials' global business network, and leveraging the technologies and expertise of both companies, we aim to enhance our competitiveness and create new opportunities for sustainable growth.”

The transaction directly advances the ENEOS Group's long-term growth strategy by establishing a stronger position in the North American petrochemical market. As part of the ENEOS Group's High Performance Materials segment, TPC Group will provide the assets, logistics infrastructure and market position required to drive investment, improve operational performance and strengthen competitiveness across key C4 markets, including specialty products and octane enhancers.

“This transaction begins a new chapter for TPC Group-one that brings opportunity, investment and disciplined growth,” said Ed Dineen, President & CEO of TPC Group.“As the cornerstone for the ENEOS Group's High Performance Materials segment in North America, there is greater opportunity to further expand the capabilities of our assets, leverage our extensive logistics network and technical expertise to advance reliability, growth and long-term value for our customers and suppliers.”

As domestic demand in Japan faces long-term structural challenges, the ENEOS Group is investing in growth-oriented markets and businesses. The US offers an attractive opportunity, supported by advantaged shale-based feedstocks, strong demand growth and a highly competitive chemicals market.

Ed Dineen, president and CEO of TPC Group will stay on as President and Chief Executive Officer.

As a part of this transaction, two representatives from the ENEOS Group will join the TPC Group's Senior Leadership Team.

Moelis & Company LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor and Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal advisor to TPC Group in connection with the transaction.

About TPC Group

TPC Group is unwavering in its commitment to excellence across every facet of its business. As North America's largest independent processor of C4 hydrocarbons, we create essential building blocks for performance-driven materials that power progress in critical industries around the world.

We deliver specialized chemical products used in manufacturing synthetic rubber, fuels, lubricant additives, plastics and surfactants – materials essential to transportation, infrastructure and industrial innovation. With strategically located operations along the U.S. Gulf Coast, we bring unmatched reliability, flexibility and technical expertise to the petrochemical supply chain.

Backed by a deep commitment to safety, environment, people and community, TPC Group delivers consistent performance and innovative solutions that strengthen the business of our suppliers and customers and our industry's future. Learn more at .

About ENEOS Group

The ENEOS Group is Japan's leading energy company with refining, manufacturing, and sales operations worldwide. Since its founding in 1888, the ENEOS Group has expanded its Petroleum business from upstream exploration and production to downstream refining and marketing. The ENEOS Group will continue to diversify its energy businesses while fulfilling its social responsibilities.