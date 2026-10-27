Luva Debuts Revolutionary AI-Powered Insurance Comparison Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New experience introduces Lu, an AI-powered insurance guide that allows consumers to compare coverage through conversation and get real-time quotes they can act on

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Luva launched as the first insurance comparison platform designed from day one around a conversational AI experience, delivering real-time quotes to consumers. The platform brings a new, conversational approach to insurance shopping, helping users navigate coverage, understand their options, and compare quotes simply and intuitively. With Luva, consumers can move from questions to coverage in a single conversation, bringing greater clarity and confidence to the insurance buying experience.

At the center of that experience is Lu, an AI-powered insurance guide. Shoppers describe their situation in their own words, and Lu asks only the questions it needs to provide a quote, explains why the information matters, and demonstrates how different coverage choices affect price. Instead of simply presenting a number, Luva gives shoppers the context they need to understand their options and make an informed decision.

“We didn't want to build another quoting tool with a chatbot layered on top,” said Ben Touimi, VP of Product Management for Luva. "People already talk through complicated things with AI every day, so we wanted to rethink what insurance shopping could look like when the interface is designed around how people actually communicate. That means building an experience that can understand context, adapt to the conversation, and make the complexity of insurance feel more manageable."

Luva displays live rates from many trusted carriers, allowing shoppers to compare options based on coverage and value. Consumers can adjust their coverage and see pricing updates instantly, then purchase online or connect with a licensed agent.

Luva's commitment to transparency extends beyond the quote itself, with clear information about how consumer data is used throughout the shopping experience. Shoppers can get started on a quote for free without creating an account, providing a Social Security number or vehicle VIN, or undergoing a hard credit check.

"We believe technology can fundamentally change how people shop for and understand coverage," said Ben Touimi, VP of Product Management for Luva. "Luva is building toward a future where insurance feels less like a transaction and more like a conversation, where people can ask questions, see their options clearly and make informed decisions without having to become insurance experts themselves. Auto is where we're starting, but our ambition is much bigger: to create a simpler, more intelligent way for people to navigate insurance.”

There is a rapid shift toward AI agents shopping and comparing on consumers' behalf, and Luva sees agentic shopping as the next evolution of insurance. Luva has been building with this future in mind from the start, designing Lu to help shape what a transparent, trustworthy agentic insurance experience can look like. As AI increasingly takes on the work of researching, comparing and helping to inform decisions for consumers, Luva is building the infrastructure and experience to make insurance shopping work in this new world.

Luva is available to consumers in all 50 states with quotes subject to carrier availability. Consumers can now use Luva at luva.com.

About Luva

Luva is the world's first AI-powered insurance comparison platform designed for a conversational AI experience from day one. At its center is Lu, an AI insurance guide, who chats with shoppers in plain language to understand their coverage and show real quotes, without jargon or guesswork.

Luva was built on a simple belief: insurance shopping should be easy. It should be transparent with real-time quotes, clear trade-offs, and personalized to each customer's life. That's why shoppers stay in control of their data, with no unauthorized data sharing or messages to follow. Luva operates as an independent brand and customer experience and is backed by the insurance industry expertise and financial strength of its parent company, EverQuote, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVER).

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