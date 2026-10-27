Madrigal To Present Multiple Abstracts At AASLD's The Liver Meeting 2026, Including New Real-World Evidence Reinforcing Rezdiffra As A Foundational Therapy For MASH

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Rezdiffra® (resmetirom) to be featured in more abstracts than any other approved or investigational MASH therapy

Real-world evidence abstracts examine Rezdiffra effectiveness, tolerability and treatment persistence in clinical practice; largest dataset spans more than 12,000 patients Clinical abstracts further characterize the positive effects of Rezdiffra on noninvasive measures of treatment response, cardiovascular risk markers and patient-reported outcomes

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), today announced that new clinical and real-world evidence (RWE) evaluating Rezdiffra and its growing impact on patient care will be presented at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) The Liver Meeting®, taking place Nov. 5-9 in Denver. Thirteen abstracts will be presented from the company's RESONANCE program - a scientifically rigorous RWE program generating a comprehensive body of evidence across multiple data sources in MASH, such as natural history data, health systems, electronic health records, insurance claims and pharmacy data. The abstracts at AASLD will examine real-world treatment patterns, monitoring, adherence and persistence among thousands of patients receiving Rezdiffra in routine clinical practice. “Rezdiffra established a new treatment era in MASH, and as more patients are being diagnosed and treated, real-world evidence is essential to understanding how treatment is working outside the clinical trial setting,” said David Soergel, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Madrigal.“The breadth of research being presented at AASLD provides a robust and consistent picture of how patients are responding to Rezdiffra in the real world, including improvements in key noninvasive measures of liver health through 12 months. The observations from multiple independent datasets across thousands of treated patients reinforce Rezdiffra as a foundational treatment for MASH, and reflect our commitment to generating rigorous post-approval evidence to advance the field.” Madrigal Data Presentations at AASLD's The Liver Meeting 2026

Title and Abstract # Presenter Clinical Research Abstracts Early and week 52 biomarker (MRI-PDFF, ALT, MRE and PRO-C3) responses to resmetirom predict improvements in MASH and liver fibrosis

*Oral presentation 0010, Clinical Plenary #2 Rohit Loomba In F0-F3 MASH, ≥5% weight loss (WL) significantly lowers VCTE and ELF independent of biopsy fibrosis improvement; resmetirom (Res) and not placebo (Pbo) reduction of ELF and VCTE are associated with biopsy improvement of fibrosis, independent of WL

Poster #2357 Rohit Loomba Reducing CV risk in patients with MASH independent of baseline based on Lp(a) and LDL lowering by resmetirom

Poster #2330 Meena Bansal Impact of resmetirom on health-related quality of life, work productivity, and disease-specific symptoms in compensated MASH cirrhosis

Poster #2266 Zobair Younossi Treatment with resmetirom improves symptom burden in MASH

Poster #3451 Zobair Younossi Real World Evidence Abstracts Twelve-month changes in laboratory and imaging-based biomarkers following resmetirom initiation: a real-world analysis across cardiometabolic and concomitant medication subgroups

*Poster of Distinction #3443 Anthony Martinez Twelve-month changes in laboratory and imaging-based biomarkers in patients who have initiated resmetirom: a real-world retrospective cohort analysis using electronic health records

Poster #3477 Anthony Martinez Real-world medication adherence and persistence to resmetirom in patients with MASH

Poster #2530 Francis Lobo Leveraging a system level provider-facing fibrosis screening dashboard: signaling the need for a MASH quality measure

Poster #2197 Anna Mageras Real-world characteristics and clinical effectiveness outcomes among MASH patients initiating resmetirom

Poster #3481 Jeevin S. Sandhu Treatment continuity with resmetirom: a real-world study of adherence and persistence in MASH

Poster #3514 Francis Lobo A 12-month real-world assessment of clinical characteristics and biomarker changes following resmetirom initiation in patients with MASH: A descriptive cohort study using electronic medical records in the United States

Poster #3516 Naim Alkhouri Real-world characteristics, treatment patterns, and clinical outcomes among patients with MASH initiating resmetirom

Poster #3508 Meena Bansal Demographic, clinical, and medication use profiles of patients prescribed resmetirom: A US claims-based analysis

Poster #3568 Blake Thomas Treatment persistence among patients prescribed resmetirom in a US claims-based cohort

Poster #3559 Blake Thomas Patient characteristics, treatment patterns, and changes in liver function laboratory tests among resmetirom treated patients in a real-world MASH population

Poster #3577 Nipun Atreja Association of GLP-1 use and end-stage liver disease events in US adults with MASH

Poster #3495 Nipun Atreja Estimating real world clinical and economic implications of GLP-1 persistence and dosing in MASH

Poster #3522 Florencio Calderon



Rezdiffra (resmetirom) is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β agonist designed to address key underlying causes of MASH. It was the first medication approved for the treatment of MASH in the U.S. and Europe. In the pivotal Phase 3 MAESTRO-NASH biopsy trial, Rezdiffra achieved both fibrosis improvement and MASH resolution primary endpoints. Rezdiffra also reduced liver stiffness, liver fat, liver enzymes and atherogenic lipids in the MAESTRO-NASH trial and improved health-related quality of life. At one year, 91% of patients treated with Rezdiffra 100mg achieved improvement or stabilization of liver stiffness as measured by vibrational-controlled transient elastography (VCTE), a test that is frequently used to monitor treatment response in clinical practice.

Rezdiffra is indicated in conjunction with diet and exercise for the treatment of adults with noncirrhotic MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis). Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in ongoing confirmatory trials. Rezdiffra is not approved in any geography for the treatment of patients with cirrhosis.

About MASH

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) is a serious liver disease that can progress to cirrhosis, liver failure, liver cancer, the need for liver transplantation and premature mortality. MASH is the leading cause of liver transplantation in women and the second leading cause of all liver transplantation in the U.S., and the fastest-growing indication for liver transplantation in Europe.

Once patients progress to MASH with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (consistent with stages F2 to F3 fibrosis), the risk of adverse liver outcomes increases dramatically: these patients have a 10 to 17 times higher risk of liver-related mortality as compared to patients without fibrosis.

Patients with MASH who progress to cirrhosis face a 42 times higher risk of liver-related mortality, underscoring the need to treat MASH before complications of cirrhosis develop. MASH is also an independent driver of cardiovascular disease, the leading cause of mortality for patients.

As disease awareness improves and disease prevalence increases, the number of diagnosed patients F2 to F4c MASH is growing.

About Rezdiffra

What is Rezdiffra?

Rezdiffra is a prescribed medicine used along with diet and exercise to treat adults with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) with moderate to advanced liver scarring (fibrosis), but not with cirrhosis of the liver.

This indication is approved based on improvement of MASH and liver scarring (fibrosis). There are ongoing studies to confirm the clinical benefit of Rezdiffra.

Before you take Rezdiffra, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:



have any liver problems other than MASH.

have gallbladder problems or have been told you have gallbladder problems, including gallstones.

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if Rezdiffra will harm your unborn baby.

A pregnancy safety study for women who take Rezdiffra during pregnancy collects information about the health of you and your baby. You or your healthcare provider can report your pregnancy by visiting or calling 1-800-905-0324. are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Rezdiffra passes into your breast milk. Talk to your healthcare provider about the best way to feed your baby if you take Rezdiffra.



Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins and herbal supplements.



Rezdiffra and other medicines may affect each other, causing side effects. Rezdiffra may affect the way other medicines work, and other medicines may affect how Rezdiffra works.

Especially tell your healthcare provider if you take medicines that contain gemfibrozil to help lower your triglycerides, because Rezdiffra is not recommended in patients taking these medicines.

Tell your healthcare provider if you are taking medicines such as clopidogrel to thin your blood or statin medicines to help lower your cholesterol. Know the medicines you take. Keep a list of them to show your healthcare provider and pharmacist when you get a new medicine.



What are the possible side effects of Rezdiffra?

Rezdiffra may cause serious side effects, including:



liver injury (hepatotoxicity). Stop taking Rezdiffra and call your healthcare provider right away if you develop the following signs or symptoms of hepatotoxicity: tiredness, nausea, vomiting, fever, rash, your skin or the white part of your eyes turns yellow (jaundice) or stomach pain/tenderness.

gallbladder problems. Gallbladder problems such as gallstones, or inflammation of the gallbladder, or inflammation of the pancreas from gallstones can occur with MASH and may occur if you take Rezdiffra. Call your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs or symptoms of these conditions including nausea, vomiting, fever, or pain in your stomach area (abdomen) that is severe and will not go away. The pain may be felt going from your abdomen to your back and the pain may happen with or without vomiting. The most common side effects of Rezdiffra include: diarrhea, nausea, itching, stomach pain, vomiting, dizziness and constipation.



These are not all the possible side effects of Rezdiffra. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist.

Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects. You may report side effects to FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or . You may also report side effects to Madrigal at 1-800-905-0324.

Please see the full Prescribing Information, including Patient Information, for Rezdiffra.

About Madrigal

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal's medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of MASH. Rezdiffra was the first medication approved by both the FDA and European Commission for the treatment of MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis (F2 to F3). An ongoing Phase 3 outcomes trial is evaluating Rezdiffra for the treatment of compensated MASH cirrhosis (F4c). For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements related to Rezdiffra's positioning as the foundational therapy in the treatment of MASH and Madrigal's ability to continue to generate real world evidence for Rezdiffra. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements; our ability to successfully commercialize Rezdiffra in the U.S. and Europe; risks related to obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including, but not limited to, potential regulatory delays or rejections; our history of operating losses and the possibility that we may never achieve or maintain profitability; risks associated with meeting the objectives of our clinical trials, including, but not limited to our ability to achieve enrollment objectives concerning patient numbers (including an adequate safety database), outcomes objectives and/or timing objectives for our trials; any delays or failures in enrollment, and the occurrence of adverse safety events; risks related to the effects of Rezdiffra's (resmetirom's) mechanism of action or of any other product candidate; market demand for and acceptance of Rezdiffra; our ability to service indebtedness and otherwise comply with debt covenants; outcomes or trends from competitors; future topline data timing or results; our ability to prevent and/or mitigate cyber-attacks; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing; uncertainties concerning analyses or assessments outside of a controlled clinical trial; and changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business and our ability to comply with such laws and regulations. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Madrigal undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Please refer to Madrigal's submissions filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for more detailed information regarding these risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Madrigal specifically discusses these risks and uncertainties in greater detail in the sections appearing in Part I, Item 1A of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and as updated from time to time by Madrigal's other filings with the SEC.

Madrigal may use its website to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Therefore, investors should monitor Madrigal's website in addition to following its press releases, filings with the SEC, public conference calls, and webcasts.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Rezdiffra ® and associated logos are trademarks of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

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