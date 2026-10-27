Emvolon Raises $22 Million Funding Round To Launch Its Modular, Waste-To-Fuel Chemical Plants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following its recent offtake agreement and increased commercial demand, Emvolon raises Series A and non-dilutive federal and state grants to launch first commercial system and adds industry growth veteran to its board to accelerate project pipeline

WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emvolon, Inc., an MIT-spinout commercializing technology that converts methane-rich waste gases into high-value liquid fuels, today announced its Series A funding round, with participation from MassVentures, VX Ventures, Wagner Carbon, and others. Eric Bensaude will also be joining Emvolon's Board of Directors as a key advisor to scale global biomethanol production. With the funds, Emvolon will deliver its first commercial-scale modular chemical system converting waste methane into biomethanol and scale the organization.

This first commercial system builds on their successful pilot with Montauk Renewables, scaling up to 50 thousand tons per year across multiple sites through their joint venture. Following the Montauk deployment, Emvolon will deliver its modular plants at additional waste gas sites across North America and key international markets. Under a multi-year definitive agreement for first purchase option, up to $450M of Emvolon biomethanol and liquid fuels will be sold into Freepoint Commodities' global physical distribution network to target growing market demand from maritime shipping, aviation, heavy transport and specialty chemicals.

As global energy trends drive demand for localized fuel and chemical sources, Emvolon's technology platform is built to harness the vast majority of global methane waste resources that are otherwise lost. Internal combustion engines and other off-the-shelf equipment create a scaled-down, modular chemical plant that can be deployed directly at waste sites, landfills, dairies, wastewater treatment facilities, and industrial flare gas locations. Pre-fabricated, skidded, off-grid systems avoid the need for large, capital-intensive industrial processes to turn ubiquitous waste into valuable fuels and chemicals powering next-generation transportation.

“The world is wasting an enormous energy resource every day. Emvolon has a unique ability to expand available energy sources by deploying onsite, establishing local fuel supply chains, and ensuring regional energy resilience,” said Emmanuel Kasseris, Cofounder and CEO of Emvolon.“This round gives us the capital to deploy our first commercial system, prove the model, and start building the supply chains that hard-to-abate industries are actively looking for.”

"Emvolon's standardized, modular platform has the potential to fundamentally change the economics of distributed clean fuel production," said Priya Yadav of MassVentures. "We've been proud to back Emvolon since 2023, and to watch the team grow in the Commonwealth while moving from field pilot to commercial deployment. This first commercial system marks a critical step toward scaling a repeatable, cost-competitive model across multiple projects."

Eric Bensaude brings more than 30 years of experience in the energy, oil, and natural gas trading and marketing business. As Managing Director of LNG Commercial Operations at Cheniere Energy, he built the company's global LNG trading platform. Prior to Cheniere, he served as Head of Global LNG at EDF Trading, and as an Associate at Booz Allen Hamilton in the Energy Practice, working on a variety of gas and power projects. His deep expertise in liquid commodity markets, international distribution, and large-scale energy commercialization makes him a valuable strategic voice as Emvolon scales its biomethanol production into global markets.

Methane is among the many waste feedstocks that can be processed through Emvolon's plants. Representing a $40 billion annual market that is rapidly growing, there are numerous commercial applications across maritime shipping, heavy transport, specialty chemicals, and newly ASTM-approved Methanol-to-Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) production pathways. Because Emvolon produces at the feedstock source rather than shipping gas to centralized plants, its cost structure delivers competitive margins at a fraction of the capital and payback time of conventional gas-to-liquids technology. Commanding a premium of $1,000 per metric ton for quality, RED-III-compliant biomethanol, Emvolon's modular plants deliver attractive commercial margins independent of shifting global policy environments.

About Emvolon, Inc.

Emvolon, Inc. is an MIT-spinout cleantech company founded in 2021 and headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts. Emvolon's patented technology platform converts waste gases from landfills, dairies, wastewater treatment facilities, and industrial flare gas into sustainable fuels and chemicals, including methanol, at the source of waste. The company serves hard-to-abate industries including maritime transportation, aviation, agriculture, energy, and waste management.

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