Absci To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, Wash. and NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Absci Corporation (Nasdaq: ABSI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing breakthrough therapeutics designed with generative AI, today announced the company will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim 3 rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference (Boston, MA)

Fireside chat on Tuesday, November 10th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time

2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference (London, England)

Fireside chat on Wednesday, November 18th at 3:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time / 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

9 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference (Coral Gables, FL)

Fireside chat on Tuesday, December 1st at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 4:30 a.m. Pacific Time

Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the fireside chat sessions on the company's investor relations website at: investors.absci.com.

About Absci

Absci is advancing the future of drug discovery with generative design to create better biologics for patients, faster. Our Integrated Drug CreationTM platform combines cutting-edge AI models with a synthetic biology data engine, enabling the rapid design of innovative therapeutics that address challenging therapeutic targets. Absci's approach leverages a continuous feedback loop between advanced AI algorithms and wet lab validation. Each cycle refines our data and strengthens our models, facilitating rapid innovation and enhancing the precision of our therapeutic designs. Alongside collaborations with top pharmaceutical, biotech, tech, and academic leaders, Absci is advancing its own pipeline of AI designed therapeutics including ABS-201TM, a groundbreaking innovation in hair regrowth with the potential to redefine treatment possibilities for pattern hair loss. ABS-201 is also being investigated as a potential“best-in-class” therapeutic for endometriosis, a condition with significant unmet medical need and market potential. Absci is headquartered in Vancouver, WA, with AI Research Labs in New York City and Serbia, and an Innovation Center in Switzerland. Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn (@absci ), X (@Abscibio ) and YouTube.

Absci® standard character mark, ABS-201TM, and Integrated Drug CreationTM are trademarks and registered trademarks of Absci Corporation.

Investor Contact

Alexander D.H. Khan

Corporate Vice President

Head of Investor Relations

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Media Contact

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