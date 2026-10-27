Quadrel Joins Command Alkon's Connected Partner Program To Advance Next-Generation QC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Certified integration connects Quadrel's AI-enabled concrete QC platform with Command Cloud production and dispatch data

HILLIARD, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading software and solutions provider for the heavy building materials industry, and Quadrel, a provider of quality control software that connects mix design, production, and QC results for concrete and building materials producers, are pleased to announce that Quadrel, has joined Command Alkon's Connected Partner Program.

As a Connected Partner, Quadrel now has a fully certified and supported API integration to Command Cloud through Command Alkon's developer portal, bringing Quadrel's quality and performance data directly into Command Cloud's production, dispatch, and fleet workflows. The integration is backed by technical consulting and certification by both teams, building high-value cloud workflows that support the integration and help Quadrel's users get more from both platforms.

The partnership builds on a relationship that began in 2006, when Quadrel and Command Alkon launched the first QC-to-dispatch interface in North America with COMMANDseries. Today, Quadrel's patented Closed Loop Integration® (CLI®) closes the loop between QC and plants by keeping QC-approved mixes synchronized with what is actually batched.

The integration extends production-level mix management to Command Cloud - approved mix changes flow instantly to the plants, and richer ticket data lets Quadrel monitor execution and connect field performance back to the mix.

That connected data is the foundation for next-generation QC across the full mix lifecycle. With live analytics and AI, Quadrel helps producers predict performance to catch issues earlier, trace variability to its source, and guide mix decisions. With routine QC work automated, teams can focus on managing material utilization, carbon impact, and margins.

“Quadrel's Quality Control platform has over 28 years of success and is exactly the kind of specialized expertise that makes our Connected Partner Program valuable to our mutual customers,” said Chris Strickland, SVP of Strategy at Command Alkon.“Whether a producer already runs Quadrel and wants to connect with Command Cloud or vice versa, this integration brings QC data from concrete and other building materials together with production and dispatch data in one connected environment.”

“Next-generation QC means managing mixes live, not as static designs,” said Anousha Radjy, CEO of Quadrel.“With real-time production data from Command Cloud, our AI-powered predictive QC helps producers adapt mixes as materials, operating conditions, and field results change. It redefines the role of QC systems-from recording results to actively controlling performance.”

For more information about Quadrel, visit quadrel.io. For more information about Command Alkon's Connected Partner Program, visit commandalkon.com/partner-program.

About Quadrel

Quadrel is the leading QC platform for concrete and building materials. Family-owned and founded in Pittsburgh, Quadrel brings nearly three decades of industry experience and more than 3,000 plant deployments. Its platform connects core QC with the broader workflows around concrete performance including materials, aggregate solutions, mix design, production control, testing, submittals, cost and carbon management, quoting, incident management, and AHS® calorimetry.

Quadrel holds more than 11 U.S. patents, including two covering CLI®, its closed-loop production interface. Its web-native, AI-enabled platform combines predictive QC, agentic workflows for mix changes and submittals, and mobile tools for lab and field testing, helping producers reduce variability and manage quality, cost, and carbon in real time.

About Command Alkon

Command Alkon is the global leader in software and platform technology for the heavy building materials industry. Through Command Cloud, the company connects raw materials, production, dispatch, logistics, and financials in a single platform purpose-built for ready mix, asphalt, and aggregate producers. With 50 years of industry expertise and a presence in more than 80 countries, Command Alkon powers mission-critical operations for thousands of producers worldwide, delivering real-time visibility, operational precision, and data-driven insights across the entire materials value chain.

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x 3968

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