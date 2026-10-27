Wisesat.Space And Kaynes Space Technology Advance Partnership To Develop Post-Quantum Security For Indian Satellites

Collaboration aims to pair WISeSat.Space's satellite expertise with sister company SEALSQ's secure semiconductors and Kaynes' manufacturing capabilities into Indian satellite platforms, strengthening sovereign capabilities from semiconductor to orbit







GENEVA, Switzerland / BENGALURU, India - October 27, 2026 - WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIQ) (“WISeSat.Space”), a space technology company focused on secure satellite communications and related infrastructure, and Kaynes Space Technology Private Limited (“KSTPL”), a subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India Limited, today announced the expansion of their strategic collaboration to develop post-quantum security solutions for satellites manufactured in India.

Building on their previously announced cooperation, the partners aim to combine Kaynes' satellite engineering and manufacturing capabilities with WISeSat.Space's secure space infrastructure expertise and post-quantum semiconductor technologies by its sister company, SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) (“SEALSQ”), a post-quantum technology hardware and software solutions company. The objective is to embed security into satellite platforms from the design stage, protecting communications across spacecraft, ground stations and connected devices.

The planned collaboration addresses satellite identities, command and control systems, cryptographic key management, software updates and sensitive data. It also aims to enable migration toward quantum-resistant cryptography throughout a satellite's operational life.

Security from Semiconductor to Orbit

Satellites can remain operational for many years, making long-term security and the ability to upgrade cryptographic systems essential design considerations. The partners intend to develop an architecture that addresses current cyber threats while preparing for the future risks posed by sufficiently powerful quantum computers.

Key areas of development are expected to include:



Hardware roots of trust: Embedding secure identities and protected cryptographic operations into satellite electronics.

Post-quantum authentication and key establishment: Integrating quantum-resistant mechanisms to help protect communications between satellites, ground infrastructure and authorized devices.

Secure command and control: Strengthening authentication of commands and access to critical satellite functions.

Secure boot and software updates: Supporting verified firmware, authenticated updates and cryptographic agility. Testing and qualification: Evaluating performance, interoperability and suitability for the space environment before operational deployment.



SEALSQ's security technologies are expected to contribute to the hardware architecture, alongside WISeKey's digital identity and Root of Trust capabilities. The development approach would combine cryptographic protection with satellite engineering, system validation and lifecycle management.

Strengthening India's Sovereign Space Capabilities

The partnership aims to support India's expanding space ecosystem through local capabilities in secure satellite integration, manufacturing and testing. Potential applications include government communications, industrial IoT, environmental monitoring, logistics and critical infrastructure connectivity.

By bringing satellite development and cybersecurity together, WISeSat.Space and Kaynes Space Technology seek to establish a foundation for Indian satellite programs requiring trusted identities, controlled access and long-term protection of sensitive information.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and Chairman of WISeSat.Space, commented:“Space sovereignty requires more than the ability to build and launch satellites. It requires control over the identities, cryptographic keys and trusted technologies that protect them throughout their operational lives. Through our collaboration with Kaynes Space Technology, supported by SEALSQ's post-quantum security technologies, our ambition is to help India build satellite infrastructure with security embedded from the semiconductor to orbit. Together, we aim to strengthen the sovereign space ecosystem prepared for the quantum era. Our focus is on translating this development work into validated solutions and commercial opportunities that can support long-term revenue growth.”

Raghu Panicker, Chief Executive Officer of Kaynes Space Technology, added:“India's growing space ambitions require security to be built into satellite platforms from the outset. Our partnership with WISeSat.Space, supported by SEALSQ's post-quantum technologies, aims to combine Indian engineering and manufacturing capabilities with advanced hardware security. Together, we intend to develop satellite systems that protect critical communications throughout their operational lives while strengthening India's sovereign capabilities in secure space infrastructure.”

Specific satellite platforms, technical milestones, qualification requirements and deployment schedules will be defined jointly as the development program progresses.

About Kaynes Space Technology

Kaynes Space Technology Private Limited, a subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India Limited, was established to develop satellite platforms, mission-specific payloads and associated space infrastructure.

About WISeSat.Space

WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIQ) is a space technology company focused on secure satellite communications and related space infrastructure. Its approach combines satellite infrastructure with cybersecurity and digital identity technologies to support trusted communications between connected devices and ground-based systems. WISeSat.Space intends to provide satellite capacity, mission control, ground infrastructure and operational services supporting secure space-to-device connectivity and the planned Quantum Spatial Orbital Cloud.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements concerning WISeSat.Space Holdings Corp., SEALSQ Corp and their respective businesses. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the letter of intent, proposed transaction and its timing and anticipated revenues; the supply, launch and operation of satellites and related infrastructure; the development and commercialization of QSOC; planned security capabilities and subscription-based services; and the potential expansion of the constellation to up to 100 satellites through 2033.

Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the companies' control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Relevant risks include finalization and performance of contractual arrangements; the related-party nature of the transaction; financing availability; supplier performance and launch availability; technical qualification and integration; regulatory and spectrum authorizations; infrastructure readiness; customer demand; and the risks described in WISeSat.Space's and SEALSQ's respective filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The proposed transaction remains subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements and relevant board of directors approvals. Planned capabilities and deployment milestones remain subject to applicable technical, commercial and regulatory conditions.

WISeSat.Space provides this communication as of its date and undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.