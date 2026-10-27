Central Bancompany, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
Net income of $116.2 million, or $0.48 per fully diluted share, compared to $113.8 million and $0.47 in the prior quarter and $97.1 million, or $0.44 in the prior year quarter Net interest income of $218.9 million, reflecting a net interest margin (“NIM”) of 4.48% compared to 4.40% in the prior quarter and 4.36% in the prior year quarter Average total loans held for investment of $11.7 billion, quarterly increase of $0.1 billion, or 3.2% annualized, from the prior quarter Average total deposits of $15.4 billion, an increase of $0.6 billion or 4.4% from prior year quarter Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 2.27% Efficiency ratio of 45.9% and efficiency ratio (FTE)1 of 45.4% Asset quality remained strong, with nonperforming assets at 33 bps of total assets and annualized net charge-offs of 12 bps for the quarter
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Bancompany, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBC) (“Central Bancompany”,“the Company”, or“CBC”), the bank holding company for The Central Trust Bank (the“Bank”), today announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter 2026.
John“JR” Ross, President and Chief Executive Officer of Central Bancompany, commented:“We delivered another strong quarter, supported by continued balance sheet growth, disciplined expense management, and solid credit quality. Adjusted net income1 increased $13.7 million from a year ago and $2.8 million from the prior quarter. Year-over-year performance reflected growth in net interest income and noninterest income that outpaced expense growth, while linked-quarter results benefited from continued net interest margin expansion and higher net interest income driven by our asset-sensitive balance sheet. These favorable trends were partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenues.”
Ross continued,“Underlying business fundamentals remained healthy across our franchise. Average total deposits increased more than 4% from the prior-year quarter, including 6% growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, while average loans grew at an annualized rate of more than 3% from the prior quarter despite our continued focus on reducing certain consumer loan balances. Credit quality remained benign, and we maintained our allowance for credit losses coverage ratio while modestly increasing the overall reserve balance to support loan growth.”
“We also continue to align our leadership talent with our strongest growth opportunities. Matthew Adams has been named President and CEO of our Oklahoma market, and Brandy Bryant, formerly a Mid-Missouri market CEO, has assumed a new enterprise leadership role focused on consumer and small business credit products and processes. Both are accomplished leaders with more than 20 years of experience with our company and are well positioned to support continued growth and execution across our franchise.”
“These results reflect the resilience of our business model, the strength of our customer relationships, and the dedication of our associates across all of our markets.”
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income totaled $218.9 million in the third quarter of 2026, increasing from both the prior year period and prior quarter, reflecting growth in average earning assets and expansion in net interest margin. Net interest margin increased to 4.48% (4.51% on an FTE basis1), compared with 4.36% in the prior year quarter and 4.40% in the second quarter of 2026. The increase was driven by higher loan and securities yields, continued loan growth, a favorable earning asset mix, and lower balances of interest-earning cash.
Average earning assets grew 7.1% year-over-year to $19.4 billion, supported by solid deposit growth and higher capital levels. Average total loans held for investment increased to $11.7 billion, with broad based growth across core lending categories. Period-end loans exceeded the quarterly average by $54 million, providing positive momentum entering the fourth quarter.
Average total deposits grew 4% year-over-year to $15.4 billion, driven by continued growth in both noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing non-maturity deposits. The cost of deposits improved to 1.11%, down 8 basis points from the prior year quarter and stable with the linked quarter.
Provision for credit losses
The provision for credit losses was $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 14.2% from the prior quarter driven primarily by loan growth. The allowance for credit losses ended the quarter at $150.9 million, up slightly from the prior quarter end and representing 1.29% of loans held for investment. The allowance rate reflects continued stable credit quality trends and an ongoing shift in portfolio composition toward higher credit quality loans.
Noninterest income
Total noninterest income was $66.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $9.7 million or 17.0% from the prior year quarter. Adjusted noninterest income1 was $66.6 million, reflecting 4.0% growth year-over-year, consistent with our steady fee income expansion.
Wealth management services remained a key growth driver, with revenues increasing $3.4 million, or 16.7%, year-over-year to $23.6 million, supported by 13.8% growth in assets under advice to $17.5 billion. Service charges and commissions and payment services revenue also contributed positively, growing 3.3% and 4.0% year-over-year, respectively.
Mortgage banking revenues declined $1.5 million, or 14.3%, year-over-year to $8.8 million, attributable to reduced origination volumes in the higher interest rate environment.
The fee income ratio remained strong at 23.4% for the third quarter of 2026, despite the 10.0% increase in net interest income year-over-year.
Noninterest expense
Total noninterest expense was $131.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $4.0 million, or 3.2% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Expense growth remained well below our revenue growth rate, reflecting continued expense discipline and positive operating leverage.
Salaries and employee benefits totaled $80.0 million, remaining stable compared with the prior quarter while increasing $4.7 million, or 6.3%, from the prior year quarter, primarily due to annual merit increases and higher performance-based compensation. This increase was partially offset by lower non-personnel expenses, including legal and professional fees, which declined $0.9 million, or 13.9%, reflecting lower technology consulting costs compared to the prior year quarter. Occupancy and technology expenses also declined modestly from the prior year period.
The efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 45.4% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 46.1% in the prior quarter and 47.7% in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting our ability to grow revenues at a faster rate than expenses.
Provision for income taxes
The third quarter 2026 provision for income taxes was $34.4 million, up $0.7 million from the second quarter of 2026 and $5.9 million from the third quarter of 2025, reflecting higher pre-tax earnings. The effective tax rate was 22.8% for the current quarter, generally consistent with prior periods.
1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Further information on this financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this release.
Asset quality
Asset quality remained strong. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2026 were $66.0 million, or 33 basis points of total assets, up only slightly from 30 basis points at the end of the prior year quarter. Net charge-offs were $3.6 million for the quarter, 12 basis points (annualized) of average total loans. Credit costs remained in line with prior quarters.
Delinquent loans at September 30, 2026 were $27.6 million, or 24 basis points of loans held for investment, as compared to 21 basis points at the end of the prior year quarter.
Capital
Capital levels at September 30, 2026 remained very strong. Our CET1 ratio was 29.1% and represented $2.0 billion of excess capital when compared to our long-term CET1 target of 13.5%. The Bank's CET1 ratio was 13.4% at September 30, 2026. The difference in the consolidated capital ratio and the capital ratio at the Bank represents capital that is readily available to be deployed.
Our book value per share at September 30, 2026 was $16.04, whereas our tangible book value per share1 was $14.58, of which $6.30 per share represents core tangible book value1, with the remaining $8.28 per share attributable to excess capital.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The call may include discussion of Company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters. This press release and a related slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website . The call can be accessed via this same website or by using the following link: . A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the website after the call's completion.
About Central Bancompany, Inc.
Central Bancompany, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, with approximately $20.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2026. Its banking subsidiary, The Central Trust Bank, has been serving businesses and customers since 1902. The bank is built on a strong foundation of people, community service, and technology. The Central Trust Bank is a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a Federal Reserve state member bank, serving consumers and businesses in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Florida. Divisions of The Central Trust Bank include Central Trust Company and Central Investment Advisors.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In this release, we provide information about certain non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. The differences between the non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. The non-GAAP measures as defined by the Company may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business strategy. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology and expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We have based the forward-looking statements contained herein on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” Part I Item 1A - "Risk Factors" and Part II Item 7 - "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
Current quarter, prior quarter and prior year quarter information is provided on pages 5-8 below.
In this release, we provide information about certain non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. The non-GAAP measures as defined by the Company may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.
We disclose net interest income and related ratios and analysis on a fully taxable-equivalent (“FTE”) basis, which may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. We believe this presentation to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income as it provides a relevant comparison of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. In addition, certain performance measures, including the efficiency ratio and net interest margin utilize net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis.
We evaluate our profitability and performance based on adjusted net income, adjusted total revenue, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted fee income, adjusted fee income ratio and adjusted return on average total assets. We adjust each of these measures to exclude the loss on the expected sale of the consumer loan portfolio in one of our markets and adjustments that resulted from certain investment portfolio repositioning activities during the periods presented that we consider to be outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe this allows investors to assess our net income, total revenue and noninterest income exclusive of the impact of changes outside the ordinary course of business. Similarly, we evaluate our operational efficiency based on tangible noninterest expense and our adjusted efficiency ratio, which excludes the effect of amortization of intangibles (a non-cash expense item) as well as the exclusions mentioned previously in this paragraph, and includes the tax benefit associated with our tax-advantaged loans.
We evaluate our financial condition based on the ratios of our tangible common equity to our tangible assets, tangible book value per share, core tangible book value per share, return and adjusted return on average common equity, and return and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our calculation of these ratios allows readers to assess our stockholders' equity, exclusive of the effect of our goodwill and other intangible assets.
Reconciliations for each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below. Each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented should be considered in context with our GAAP financial results included in this release.
| Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Quarterly Reconciliation of non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Q3
| Q2
| Q3
|
| Q vs PQ
| Q vs PYQ
|
|
| FY26
| FY26
| FY25
|
| $VAR
| %VAR
| $VAR
| %VAR
|
|
| (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
| Interest income (FTE), net interest income (FTE) and net interest margin (FTE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Interest income
|
| $
| 267,106
|
| $
| 260,424
|
| $
| 248,775
|
|
| $
| 6,682
|
| 2.6
| %
| $
| 18,331
|
| 7.4
| %
| Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 1
|
|
| 1,619
|
|
| 1,580
|
|
| 1,436
|
|
|
| 39
|
| 2.5
| %
|
| 183
|
| 12.7
| %
| Interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
| $
| 268,725
|
| $
| 262,004
|
| $
| 250,211
|
|
| $
| 6,721
|
| 2.6
| %
| $
| 18,514
|
| 7.4
| %
| Net interest income
| {a}
| $
| 218,856
|
| $
| 212,784
|
| $
| 198,872
|
|
| $
| 6,072
|
| 2.9
| %
| $
| 19,984
|
| 10.0
| %
| Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 1
|
|
| 1,619
|
|
| 1,580
|
|
| 1,436
|
|
|
| 39
|
| 2.5
| %
|
| 183
|
| 12.7
| %
| Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
| {b}
| $
| 220,475
|
| $
| 214,364
|
| $
| 200,308
|
|
| $
| 6,111
|
| 2.9
| %
| $
| 20,167
|
| 10.1
| %
| Average interest-earning assets
| {c}
| $
| 19,386,222
|
| $
| 19,404,610
|
| $
| 18,092,760
|
|
| $
| (18,388
| )
| (0.1
| )%
| $
| 1,293,462
|
| 7.1
| %
| Net interest margin 2
| {a ÷ c}
|
| 4.48
| %
|
| 4.40
| %
|
| 4.36
| %
|
|
| 0.08
| %
| 1.8
| %
|
| 0.12
| %
| 2.7
| %
| Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 2
| {b ÷ c}
|
| 4.51
| %
|
| 4.43
| %
|
| 4.39
| %
|
|
| 0.08
| %
| 1.8
| %
|
| 0.12
| %
| 2.7
| %
| 1 Effective marginal tax rate of 23.84% used for all periods.
| 2 Ratios for the quarters are presented on an annualized basis.
| Adjusted noninterest income, adjusted total revenue and adjusted fee income ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Noninterest income
| {a}
| $
| 66,800
|
| $
| 69,555
|
| $
| 57,070
|
|
| $
| (2,755
| )
| (4.0
| )%
| $
| 9,730
|
| 17.0
| %
| Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net
|
|
| 229
|
|
| 616
|
|
| (6,920
| )
|
|
| (387
| )
| (62.8
| )%
|
| 7,149
|
| (103.3
| )%
| Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
| {b}
| $
| 66,571
|
| $
| 68,939
|
| $
| 63,990
|
|
|
| (2,368
| )
| (3.4
| )%
|
| 2,581
|
| 4.0
| %
| Net interest income
|
| $
| 218,856
|
| $
| 212,784
|
| $
| 198,872
|
|
|
| 6,072
|
| 2.9
| %
|
| 19,984
|
| 10.0
| %
| Noninterest income
|
|
| 66,800
|
|
| 69,555
|
|
| 57,070
|
|
|
| (2,755
| )
| (4.0
| )%
|
| 9,730
|
| 17.0
| %
| Total revenue
| {c}
|
| 285,656
|
|
| 282,339
|
|
| 255,942
|
|
|
| 3,317
|
| 1.2
| %
|
| 29,714
|
| 11.6
| %
| Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net
|
|
| 229
|
|
| 616
|
|
| (6,920
| )
|
|
| (387
| )
| (62.8
| )%
|
| 7,149
|
| (103.3
| )%
| Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)
| {d}
| $
| 285,427
|
| $
| 281,723
|
| $
| 262,862
|
|
| $
| 3,704
|
| 1.3
| %
| $
| 22,565
|
| 8.6
| %
| Fee income ratio
| {a ÷ c}
|
| 23.4
| %
|
| 24.6
| %
|
| 22.3
| %
|
| (1.3
| )%
| (5.1
| )%
|
| 1.1
| %
| 4.9
| %
| Adjusted fee income ratio (non-GAAP)
| {b ÷ d}
|
| 23.3
| %
|
| 24.5
| %
|
| 24.3
| %
|
| (1.1
| )%
| (4.7
| )%
| (1.0
| )%
| (4.2
| )%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Tangible noninterest expense, adjusted total revenue (FTE) and efficiency ratio (FTE)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net interest income
|
| $
| 218,856
|
| $
| 212,784
|
| $
| 198,872
|
|
| $
| 6,072
|
| 2.9
| %
| $
| 19,984
|
| 10.0
| %
| Noninterest income
|
|
| 66,800
|
|
| 69,555
|
|
| 57,070
|
|
|
| (2,755
| )
| (4.0
| )%
|
| 9,730
|
| 17.0
| %
| Total revenue
| {a}
|
| 285,656
|
|
| 282,339
|
|
| 255,942
|
|
|
| 3,317
|
| 1.2
| %
|
| 29,714
|
| 11.6
| %
| Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net
|
|
| 229
|
|
| 616
|
|
| (6,920
| )
|
|
| (387
| )
| (62.8
| )%
|
| 7,149
|
| -
| %
| Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 1
|
|
| 1,619
|
|
| 1,580
|
|
| 1,436
|
|
|
| 39
|
| 2.5
| %
|
| 183
|
| 12.7
| %
| Adjusted total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP)
| {b}
| $
| 287,046
|
| $
| 283,303
|
| $
| 264,298
|
|
| $
| 3,743
|
| 1.3
| %
| $
| 22,748
|
| 8.6
| %
| Noninterest expense
| {c}
| $
| 130,979
|
| $
| 131,354
|
| $
| 126,945
|
|
| $
| (375
| )
| (0.3
| )%
| $
| 4,034
|
| 3.2
| %
| Less: Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
| 559
|
|
| 804
|
|
| 807
|
|
|
| (245
| )
| (30.5
| )%
|
| (248
| )
| (30.7
| )%
| Tangible noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
| {d}
| $
| 130,420
|
| $
| 130,550
|
| $
| 126,138
|
|
| $
| (130
| )
| (0.1
| )%
| $
| 4,282
|
| 3.4
| %
| Efficiency ratio
| {c ÷ a}
|
| 45.9
| %
|
| 46.5
| %
|
| 49.6
| %
|
| (0.7
| )%
| (1.4
| )%
| (3.7
| )%
| (7.6
| )%
| Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)
| {d ÷ b}
|
| 45.4
| %
|
| 46.1
| %
|
| 47.7
| %
|
| (0.6
| )%
| (1.4
| )%
| (2.3
| )%
| (4.8
| )%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Adjusted net income and adjusted return on average total assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net income
| {a}
| $
| 116,242
|
| $
| 113,773
|
| $
| 97,098
|
|
| $
| 2,470
|
| 2.2
| %
| $
| 19,144
|
| 19.7
| %
| Add: Investment securities (losses) gains, net of taxes 1
|
|
| (175
| )
|
| (469
| )
|
| 5,270
|
|
|
| 294
|
| (62.7
| )%
|
| (5,445
| )
| (103.3
| )%
| Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
| {b}
| $
| 116,067
|
| $
| 113,304
|
| $
| 102,368
|
|
| $
| 2,764
|
| 2.4
| %
| $
| 13,699
|
| 13.4
| %
| Average total assets
| {c}
| $
| 20,351,194
|
| $
| 20,333,939
|
| $
| 19,084,437
|
|
| $
| 17,255
|
| 0.1
| %
| $
| 1,266,757
|
| 6.6
| %
| Return on average total assets 2
| {a ÷ c}
|
| 2.27
| %
|
| 2.24
| %
|
| 2.02
| %
|
|
| 0.02
| %
| 1.0
| %
|
| 0.25
| %
| 12.3
| %
| Adjusted return on average total assets (non-GAAP) 2
| {b ÷ c}
|
| 2.26
| %
|
| 2.23
| %
|
| 2.13
| %
|
|
| 0.03
| %
| 1.2
| %
|
| 0.13
| %
| 6.3
| %
| 1 Effective marginal tax rate of 23.84% used for all periods.
| 2Ratios for the quarters are presented on an annualized basis.
| Tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total stockholders' equity
| {a}
| $
| 3,838,726
|
| $
| 3,865,761
|
| $
| 3,284,414
|
|
| $
| (27,035
| )
| (0.7
| )%
| $
| 554,312
|
| 16.9
| %
| Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
| 349,495
|
|
| 350,055
|
|
| 352,470
|
|
|
| (560
| )
| (0.2
| )%
|
| (2,975
| )
| (0.8
| )%
| Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
| {b}
| $
| 3,489,231
|
| $
| 3,515,706
|
| $
| 2,931,944
|
|
| $
| (26,475
| )
| (0.8
| )%
| $
| 557,287
|
| 19.0
| %
| Total shares of Class A common stock outstanding
| {c}
|
| 239,382
|
|
| 239,505
|
|
| 220,665
|
|
|
| (123
| )
| (0.1
| )%
|
| 18,717
|
| 8.5
| %
| Book value per share
| {a ÷ c}
| $
| 16.04
|
| $
| 16.14
|
| $
| 14.88
|
|
| $
| (0.10
| )
| (0.6
| )%
| $
| 1.15
|
| 7.7
| %
| Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
| {b ÷ c}
| $
| 14.58
|
| $
| 14.68
|
| $
| 13.29
|
|
| $
| (0.10
| )
| (0.7
| )%
| $
| 1.29
|
| 9.7
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Total assets
| {d}
| $
| 20,225,657
|
| $
| 20,294,827
|
| $
| 19,183,605
|
|
| $
| (69,170
| )
| (0.3
| )%
| $
| 1,042,052
|
| 5.4
| %
| Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
| 349,495
|
|
| 350,055
|
|
| 352,470
|
|
|
| (560
| )
| (0.2
| )%
|
| (2,975
| )
| (0.8
| )%
| Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
| {e}
| $
| 19,876,162
|
| $
| 19,944,772
|
| $
| 18,831,135
|
|
| $
| (68,610
| )
| (0.3
| )%
| $
| 1,045,027
|
| 5.5
| %
| Total stockholders' equity to total assets
| {a ÷ d}
|
| 19.0
| %
|
| 19.0
| %
|
| 17.1
| %
|
| (0.1
| )%
| (0.4
| )%
|
| 1.9
| %
| 10.9
| %
| Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)
| {b ÷ e}
|
| 17.6
| %
|
| 17.6
| %
|
| 15.6
| %
|
| (0.1
| )%
| (0.4
| )%
|
| 2.0
| %
| 12.8
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Tangible net income, adjusted tangible net income, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Net income
| {a}
| $
| 116,242
|
| $
| 113,773
|
| $
| 97,098
|
|
| $
| 2,470
|
| 2.2
| %
| $
| 19,144
|
| 19.7
| %
| Add: Amortization of intangible assets, net of taxes 1
|
|
| 426
|
|
| 612
|
|
| 615
|
|
|
| (187
| )
| (30.5
| )%
|
| (189
| )
| (30.7
| )%
| Tangible net income (non-GAAP)
|
|
| 116,668
|
|
| 114,385
|
|
| 97,713
|
|
|
| 2,283
|
| 2.0
| %
|
| 18,955
|
| 19.4
| %
| Add: Investment securities (losses) gains, net of taxes 1
|
|
| (175
| )
|
| (469
| )
|
| 5,270
|
|
|
| 294
|
| (62.7
| )%
|
| (5,445
| )
| (103.3
| )%
| Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)
| {b}
| $
| 116,493
|
| $
| 113,916
|
| $
| 102,983
|
|
| $
| 2,577
|
| 2.3
| %
| $
| 13,510
|
| 13.1
| %
| Average common equity
| {c}
| $
| 3,888,891
|
| $
| 3,847,407
|
| $
| 3,238,538
|
|
| $
| 41,484
|
| 1.1
| %
| $
| 650,353
|
| 20.1
| %
| Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
| 349,823
|
|
| 350,576
|
|
| 352,996
|
|
|
| (753
| )
| (0.2
| )%
|
| (3,173
| )
| (0.9
| )%
| Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
| {d}
| $
| 3,539,068
|
| $
| 3,496,831
|
| $
| 2,885,542
|
|
| $
| 42,237
|
| 1.2
| %
| $
| 653,526
|
| 22.6
| %
| Return on average common equity 2
| {a ÷ c}
|
| 11.9
| %
|
| 11.9
| %
|
| 11.9
| %
|
|
| -
| %
| -
| %
|
| -
| %
| (0.3
| )%
| Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 2
| {b ÷ c}
|
| 11.8
| %
|
| 11.8
| %
|
| 12.5
| %
|
|
| -
| %
| 0.2
| %
| (0.7
| )%
| (5.6
| )%
| Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 2
| {a ÷ d}
|
| 13.1
| %
|
| 13.1
| %
|
| 13.4
| %
|
|
| -
| %
| (0.3
| )%
| (0.4
| )%
| (2.6
| )%
| Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 2
| {b ÷ d}
|
| 13.1
| %
|
| 13.1
| %
|
| 14.2
| %
|
|
| -
| %
| (0.1
| )%
| (1.1
| )%
| (7.8
| )%
| 1 Effective marginal tax rate of 23.84% used for all periods.
| 2 Ratios for the quarters are presented on an annualized basis.
| Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
| Fiscal Year To Date Reconciliation of non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| YTD
| YTD
|
| YTD YoY
|
|
| FY26
| FY25
|
| $VAR
| %VAR
|
|
| (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
| Interest income (FTE), net interest income (FTE) and net interest margin (FTE)
|
|
|
| Interest income
|
| $
| 785,584
|
| $
| 734,663
|
|
| $
| 50,921
|
| 6.9
| %
| Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 1
|
|
| 5,002
|
|
| 4,560
|
|
|
| 442
|
| 9.7
| %
| Interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
|
| $
| 790,586
|
| $
| 739,223
|
|
| $
| 51,363
|
| 6.9
| %
| Net interest income
| {a}
| $
| 640,257
|
| $
| 583,201
|
|
| $
| 57,056
|
| 9.8
| %
| Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 1
|
|
| 5,002
|
|
| 4,560
|
|
|
| 442
|
| 9.7
| %
| Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
| {b}
| $
| 645,259
|
| $
| 587,761
|
|
| $
| 57,498
|
| 9.8
| %
| Average interest-earning assets
| {c}
| $
| 19,458,631
|
| $
| 18,248,276
|
|
| $
| 1,210,355
|
| 6.6
| %
| Net interest margin 2
| {a ÷ c}
|
| 4.40
| %
|
| 4.27
| %
|
|
| 0.13
| %
| 3.0
| %
| Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 2
| {b ÷ c}
|
| 4.43
| %
|
| 4.31
| %
|
|
| 0.13
| %
| 3.0
| %
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Adjusted noninterest income, adjusted total revenue and adjusted fee income ratio
|
|
|
| Noninterest income
| {a}
| $
| 201,442
|
| $
| 165,925
|
|
| $
| 35,517
|
| 21.4
| %
| Less: Loss on sale of consumer lease portfolio
|
|
| -
|
|
| (13,612
| )
|
|
| 13,612
|
| (100.0
| )%
| Less: Investment securities (losses), net
|
|
| 845
|
|
| (6,811
| )
|
|
| 7,656
|
| (112.4
| )%
| Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
| {b}
| $
| 200,597
|
| $
| 186,348
|
|
|
| 14,249
|
| 7.6
| %
| Net interest income
|
| $
| 640,257
|
| $
| 583,201
|
|
|
| 57,056
|
| 9.8
| %
| Noninterest income
|
|
| 201,442
|
|
| 165,925
|
|
|
| 35,517
|
| 21.4
| %
| Total revenue
| {c}
|
| 841,699
|
|
| 749,126
|
|
|
| 92,573
|
| 12.4
| %
| Less: Loss on sale of consumer lease portfolio
|
|
| -
|
|
| (13,612
| )
|
|
| 13,612
|
| (100.0
| )%
| Less: Investment securities (losses), net
|
|
| 845
|
|
| (6,811
| )
|
|
| 7,656
|
| (112.4
| )%
| Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)
| {d}
| $
| 840,854
|
| $
| 769,549
|
|
| $
| 71,305
|
| 9.3
| %
| Fee income ratio
| {a ÷ c}
|
| 23.9
| %
|
| 22.1
| %
|
|
| 1.8
| %
| 8.1
| %
| Adjusted fee income ratio (non-GAAP)
| {b ÷ d}
|
| 23.9
| %
|
| 24.2
| %
|
| (0.4
| )%
| (1.5
| )%
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Tangible noninterest expense, adjusted total revenue (FTE) and efficiency ratio (FTE)
|
|
|
| Net interest income
|
| $
| 640,257
|
| $
| 583,201
|
|
| $
| 57,056
|
| 9.8
| %
| Noninterest income
|
|
| 201,442
|
|
| 165,925
|
|
|
| 35,517
|
| 21.4
| %
| Total revenue
| {a}
|
| 841,699
|
|
| 749,126
|
|
|
| 92,573
|
| 12.4
| %
| Less: Loss on sale of consumer lease portfolio
|
|
| -
|
|
| (13,612
| )
|
|
| 13,612
|
| (100.0
| )%
| Less: Investment securities (losses), net
|
|
| 845
|
|
| (6,811
| )
|
|
| 7,656
|
| (112.4
| )%
| Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 1
|
|
| 5,002
|
|
| 4,560
|
|
|
| 442
|
| 9.7
| %
| Adjusted total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP)
| {b}
| $
| 845,856
|
| $
| 774,109
|
|
| $
| 71,747
|
| 9.3
| %
| Noninterest expense
| {c}
| $
| 388,949
|
| $
| 375,977
|
|
| $
| 12,972
|
| 3.5
| %
| Less: Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
| 2,168
|
|
| 2,420
|
|
|
| (252
| )
| (10.4
| )%
| Tangible noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
| {d}
| $
| 386,781
|
| $
| 373,557
|
|
| $
| 13,224
|
| 3.5
| %
| Efficiency ratio
| {c ÷ a}
|
| 46.2
| %
|
| 50.2
| %
|
| (4.0
| )%
| (7.9
| )%
| Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP)
| {d ÷ b}
|
| 45.7
| %
|
| 48.3
| %
|
| (2.5
| )%
| (5.2
| )%
| Adjusted net income and adjusted return on average total assets
|
|
|
|
| Net income
| {a}
| $
| 341,102
|
| $
| 283,261
|
|
| $
| 57,841
|
| 20.4
| %
| Add: Loss on sale of consumer lease portfolio, net of provision and taxes 1, 3
|
| -
|
|
| 6,563
|
|
|
| (6,563
| )
| (100.0
| )%
| Add: Investment securities (losses), net of taxes 1
|
|
| (644
| )
|
| 5,187
|
|
|
| (5,831
| )
| (112.4
| )%
| Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
| {b}
| $
| 340,458
|
| $
| 295,011
|
|
| $
| 45,447
|
| 15.4
| %
| Average total assets
| {c}
| $
| 20,398,948
|
| $
| 19,176,658
|
|
| $
| 1,222,290
|
| 6.4
| %
| Return on average total assets 2
| {a ÷ c}
|
| 2.24
| %
|
| 1.97
| %
|
|
| 0.26
| %
| 13.2
| %
| Adjusted return on average total assets (non-GAAP) 2
| {b ÷ c}
|
| 2.23
| %
|
| 2.06
| %
|
|
| 0.17
| %
| 8.5
| %
| 1 Effective marginal tax rate of 23.84% used for all periods.
| 2Ratios for the year-to-date are presented on an annualized basis.
| 3The second quarter of FY25 includes a $13.6 million loss on the expected sale of the consumer lease portfolio recognized in other noninterest income and a $5.0 million release of provision, which resulted in a net pre-tax loss of $8.6 million. Net of taxes, at a tax rate of 23.84%, the total impact to net income was $6.6 million.
| Tangible net income, adjusted tangible net income, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity
|
|
|
|
| Net income
| {a}
| $
| 341,102
|
| $
| 283,261
|
|
| $
| 57,841
|
| 20.4
| %
| Add: Amortization of intangible assets, net of taxes 1
|
|
| 1,651
|
|
| 1,843
|
|
|
| (192
| )
| (10.4
| )%
| Tangible net income (non-GAAP)
|
|
| 342,753
|
|
| 285,104
|
|
|
| 57,649
|
| 20.2
| %
| Add: Loss on sale of consumer lease portfolio, net of provision and taxes 1, 3
|
|
| -
|
|
| 6,563
|
|
|
| (6,563
| )
| (100.0
| )%
| Add: Investment securities (losses), net of taxes 1
|
|
| (644
| )
|
| 5,187
|
|
|
| (5,831
| )
| (112.4
| )%
| Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP)
| {b}
| $
| 342,109
|
| $
| 296,854
|
|
| $
| 45,255
|
| 15.2
| %
| Average common equity
| {c}
| $
| 3,855,511
|
| $
| 3,204,914
|
|
| $
| 650,597
|
| 20.3
| %
| Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
| 350,587
|
|
| 353,798
|
|
|
| (3,211
| )
| (0.9
| )%
| Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
| {d}
| $
| 3,504,924
|
| $
| 2,851,116
|
|
| $
| 653,808
|
| 22.9
| %
| Return on average common equity 2
| {a ÷ c}
|
| 11.8
| %
|
| 11.8
| %
|
|
| -
| %
| 0.1
| %
| Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 2
| {b ÷ c}
|
| 11.8
| %
|
| 12.3
| %
|
| (0.5
| )%
| (4.1
| )%
| Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 2
| {a ÷ d}
|
| 13.1
| %
|
| 13.4
| %
|
| (0.3
| )%
| (2.2
| )%
| Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 2
| {b ÷ d}
|
| 13.1
| %
|
| 13.9
| %
|
| (0.9
| )%
| (6.3
| )%
| 1 Effective marginal tax rate of 23.84% used for all periods.
| 2 Ratios for the year-to-date are presented on an annualized basis.
| 3 The second quarter of FY25 includes a $13.6 million loss on the expected sale of the consumer lease portfolio recognized in other noninterest income and a $5.0 million release of provision, which resulted in a net pre-tax loss of $8.6 million. Net of taxes, at a tax rate of 23.84%, the total impact to net income was $6.6 million.
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