Central Bancompany, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results



Net income of $116.2 million, or $0.48 per fully diluted share, compared to $113.8 million and $0.47 in the prior quarter and $97.1 million, or $0.44 in the prior year quarter

Net interest income of $218.9 million, reflecting a net interest margin (“NIM”) of 4.48% compared to 4.40% in the prior quarter and 4.36% in the prior year quarter

Average total loans held for investment of $11.7 billion, quarterly increase of $0.1 billion, or 3.2% annualized, from the prior quarter

Average total deposits of $15.4 billion, an increase of $0.6 billion or 4.4% from prior year quarter

Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 2.27%

Efficiency ratio of 45.9% and efficiency ratio (FTE)1 of 45.4% Asset quality remained strong, with nonperforming assets at 33 bps of total assets and annualized net charge-offs of 12 bps for the quarter

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Bancompany, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBC) (“Central Bancompany”,“the Company”, or“CBC”), the bank holding company for The Central Trust Bank (the“Bank”), today announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter 2026.

John“JR” Ross, President and Chief Executive Officer of Central Bancompany, commented:“We delivered another strong quarter, supported by continued balance sheet growth, disciplined expense management, and solid credit quality. Adjusted net income1 increased $13.7 million from a year ago and $2.8 million from the prior quarter. Year-over-year performance reflected growth in net interest income and noninterest income that outpaced expense growth, while linked-quarter results benefited from continued net interest margin expansion and higher net interest income driven by our asset-sensitive balance sheet. These favorable trends were partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenues.”

Ross continued,“Underlying business fundamentals remained healthy across our franchise. Average total deposits increased more than 4% from the prior-year quarter, including 6% growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, while average loans grew at an annualized rate of more than 3% from the prior quarter despite our continued focus on reducing certain consumer loan balances. Credit quality remained benign, and we maintained our allowance for credit losses coverage ratio while modestly increasing the overall reserve balance to support loan growth.”

“We also continue to align our leadership talent with our strongest growth opportunities. Matthew Adams has been named President and CEO of our Oklahoma market, and Brandy Bryant, formerly a Mid-Missouri market CEO, has assumed a new enterprise leadership role focused on consumer and small business credit products and processes. Both are accomplished leaders with more than 20 years of experience with our company and are well positioned to support continued growth and execution across our franchise.”

“These results reflect the resilience of our business model, the strength of our customer relationships, and the dedication of our associates across all of our markets.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $218.9 million in the third quarter of 2026, increasing from both the prior year period and prior quarter, reflecting growth in average earning assets and expansion in net interest margin. Net interest margin increased to 4.48% (4.51% on an FTE basis1), compared with 4.36% in the prior year quarter and 4.40% in the second quarter of 2026. The increase was driven by higher loan and securities yields, continued loan growth, a favorable earning asset mix, and lower balances of interest-earning cash.

Average earning assets grew 7.1% year-over-year to $19.4 billion, supported by solid deposit growth and higher capital levels. Average total loans held for investment increased to $11.7 billion, with broad based growth across core lending categories. Period-end loans exceeded the quarterly average by $54 million, providing positive momentum entering the fourth quarter.

Average total deposits grew 4% year-over-year to $15.4 billion, driven by continued growth in both noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing non-maturity deposits. The cost of deposits improved to 1.11%, down 8 basis points from the prior year quarter and stable with the linked quarter.

Provision for credit losses

The provision for credit losses was $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 14.2% from the prior quarter driven primarily by loan growth. The allowance for credit losses ended the quarter at $150.9 million, up slightly from the prior quarter end and representing 1.29% of loans held for investment. The allowance rate reflects continued stable credit quality trends and an ongoing shift in portfolio composition toward higher credit quality loans.

Noninterest income

Total noninterest income was $66.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $9.7 million or 17.0% from the prior year quarter. Adjusted noninterest income1 was $66.6 million, reflecting 4.0% growth year-over-year, consistent with our steady fee income expansion.

Wealth management services remained a key growth driver, with revenues increasing $3.4 million, or 16.7%, year-over-year to $23.6 million, supported by 13.8% growth in assets under advice to $17.5 billion. Service charges and commissions and payment services revenue also contributed positively, growing 3.3% and 4.0% year-over-year, respectively.

Mortgage banking revenues declined $1.5 million, or 14.3%, year-over-year to $8.8 million, attributable to reduced origination volumes in the higher interest rate environment.

The fee income ratio remained strong at 23.4% for the third quarter of 2026, despite the 10.0% increase in net interest income year-over-year.

Noninterest expense

Total noninterest expense was $131.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $4.0 million, or 3.2% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Expense growth remained well below our revenue growth rate, reflecting continued expense discipline and positive operating leverage.

Salaries and employee benefits totaled $80.0 million, remaining stable compared with the prior quarter while increasing $4.7 million, or 6.3%, from the prior year quarter, primarily due to annual merit increases and higher performance-based compensation. This increase was partially offset by lower non-personnel expenses, including legal and professional fees, which declined $0.9 million, or 13.9%, reflecting lower technology consulting costs compared to the prior year quarter. Occupancy and technology expenses also declined modestly from the prior year period.

The efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 45.4% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 46.1% in the prior quarter and 47.7% in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting our ability to grow revenues at a faster rate than expenses.

Provision for income taxes

The third quarter 2026 provision for income taxes was $34.4 million, up $0.7 million from the second quarter of 2026 and $5.9 million from the third quarter of 2025, reflecting higher pre-tax earnings. The effective tax rate was 22.8% for the current quarter, generally consistent with prior periods.

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Further information on this financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this release.

Asset quality

Asset quality remained strong. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2026 were $66.0 million, or 33 basis points of total assets, up only slightly from 30 basis points at the end of the prior year quarter. Net charge-offs were $3.6 million for the quarter, 12 basis points (annualized) of average total loans. Credit costs remained in line with prior quarters.

Delinquent loans at September 30, 2026 were $27.6 million, or 24 basis points of loans held for investment, as compared to 21 basis points at the end of the prior year quarter.

Capital

Capital levels at September 30, 2026 remained very strong. Our CET1 ratio was 29.1% and represented $2.0 billion of excess capital when compared to our long-term CET1 target of 13.5%. The Bank's CET1 ratio was 13.4% at September 30, 2026. The difference in the consolidated capital ratio and the capital ratio at the Bank represents capital that is readily available to be deployed.

Our book value per share at September 30, 2026 was $16.04, whereas our tangible book value per share1 was $14.58, of which $6.30 per share represents core tangible book value1, with the remaining $8.28 per share attributable to excess capital.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The call may include discussion of Company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters. This press release and a related slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website . The call can be accessed via this same website or by using the following link: . A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the website after the call's completion.

About Central Bancompany, Inc.

Central Bancompany, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, with approximately $20.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2026. Its banking subsidiary, The Central Trust Bank, has been serving businesses and customers since 1902. The bank is built on a strong foundation of people, community service, and technology. The Central Trust Bank is a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a Federal Reserve state member bank, serving consumers and businesses in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Florida. Divisions of The Central Trust Bank include Central Trust Company and Central Investment Advisors.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this release, we provide information about certain non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. The differences between the non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. The non-GAAP measures as defined by the Company may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business strategy. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology and expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We have based the forward-looking statements contained herein on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” Part I Item 1A - "Risk Factors" and Part II Item 7 - "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.