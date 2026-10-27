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Central Bancompany, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results


Date: 2026-10-27 08:03:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Net income of $116.2 million, or $0.48 per fully diluted share, compared to $113.8 million and $0.47 in the prior quarter and $97.1 million, or $0.44 in the prior year quarter
  • Net interest income of $218.9 million, reflecting a net interest margin (“NIM”) of 4.48% compared to 4.40% in the prior quarter and 4.36% in the prior year quarter
  • Average total loans held for investment of $11.7 billion, quarterly increase of $0.1 billion, or 3.2% annualized, from the prior quarter
  • Average total deposits of $15.4 billion, an increase of $0.6 billion or 4.4% from prior year quarter
  • Return on average assets (“ROAA”) of 2.27%
  • Efficiency ratio of 45.9% and efficiency ratio (FTE)1 of 45.4%
  • Asset quality remained strong, with nonperforming assets at 33 bps of total assets and annualized net charge-offs of 12 bps for the quarter

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Bancompany, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBC) (“Central Bancompany”,“the Company”, or“CBC”), the bank holding company for The Central Trust Bank (the“Bank”), today announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter 2026.

John“JR” Ross, President and Chief Executive Officer of Central Bancompany, commented:“We delivered another strong quarter, supported by continued balance sheet growth, disciplined expense management, and solid credit quality. Adjusted net income1 increased $13.7 million from a year ago and $2.8 million from the prior quarter. Year-over-year performance reflected growth in net interest income and noninterest income that outpaced expense growth, while linked-quarter results benefited from continued net interest margin expansion and higher net interest income driven by our asset-sensitive balance sheet. These favorable trends were partially offset by lower mortgage banking revenues.”

Ross continued,“Underlying business fundamentals remained healthy across our franchise. Average total deposits increased more than 4% from the prior-year quarter, including 6% growth in noninterest-bearing deposits, while average loans grew at an annualized rate of more than 3% from the prior quarter despite our continued focus on reducing certain consumer loan balances. Credit quality remained benign, and we maintained our allowance for credit losses coverage ratio while modestly increasing the overall reserve balance to support loan growth.”

“We also continue to align our leadership talent with our strongest growth opportunities. Matthew Adams has been named President and CEO of our Oklahoma market, and Brandy Bryant, formerly a Mid-Missouri market CEO, has assumed a new enterprise leadership role focused on consumer and small business credit products and processes. Both are accomplished leaders with more than 20 years of experience with our company and are well positioned to support continued growth and execution across our franchise.”

“These results reflect the resilience of our business model, the strength of our customer relationships, and the dedication of our associates across all of our markets.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $218.9 million in the third quarter of 2026, increasing from both the prior year period and prior quarter, reflecting growth in average earning assets and expansion in net interest margin. Net interest margin increased to 4.48% (4.51% on an FTE basis1), compared with 4.36% in the prior year quarter and 4.40% in the second quarter of 2026. The increase was driven by higher loan and securities yields, continued loan growth, a favorable earning asset mix, and lower balances of interest-earning cash.

Average earning assets grew 7.1% year-over-year to $19.4 billion, supported by solid deposit growth and higher capital levels. Average total loans held for investment increased to $11.7 billion, with broad based growth across core lending categories. Period-end loans exceeded the quarterly average by $54 million, providing positive momentum entering the fourth quarter.

Average total deposits grew 4% year-over-year to $15.4 billion, driven by continued growth in both noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing non-maturity deposits. The cost of deposits improved to 1.11%, down 8 basis points from the prior year quarter and stable with the linked quarter.

Provision for credit losses

The provision for credit losses was $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 14.2% from the prior quarter driven primarily by loan growth. The allowance for credit losses ended the quarter at $150.9 million, up slightly from the prior quarter end and representing 1.29% of loans held for investment. The allowance rate reflects continued stable credit quality trends and an ongoing shift in portfolio composition toward higher credit quality loans.

Noninterest income

Total noninterest income was $66.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $9.7 million or 17.0% from the prior year quarter. Adjusted noninterest income1 was $66.6 million, reflecting 4.0% growth year-over-year, consistent with our steady fee income expansion.

Wealth management services remained a key growth driver, with revenues increasing $3.4 million, or 16.7%, year-over-year to $23.6 million, supported by 13.8% growth in assets under advice to $17.5 billion. Service charges and commissions and payment services revenue also contributed positively, growing 3.3% and 4.0% year-over-year, respectively.

Mortgage banking revenues declined $1.5 million, or 14.3%, year-over-year to $8.8 million, attributable to reduced origination volumes in the higher interest rate environment.

The fee income ratio remained strong at 23.4% for the third quarter of 2026, despite the 10.0% increase in net interest income year-over-year.

Noninterest expense

Total noninterest expense was $131.0 million for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $4.0 million, or 3.2% compared to the third quarter of 2025. Expense growth remained well below our revenue growth rate, reflecting continued expense discipline and positive operating leverage.

Salaries and employee benefits totaled $80.0 million, remaining stable compared with the prior quarter while increasing $4.7 million, or 6.3%, from the prior year quarter, primarily due to annual merit increases and higher performance-based compensation. This increase was partially offset by lower non-personnel expenses, including legal and professional fees, which declined $0.9 million, or 13.9%, reflecting lower technology consulting costs compared to the prior year quarter. Occupancy and technology expenses also declined modestly from the prior year period.

The efficiency ratio (FTE)1 improved to 45.4% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 46.1% in the prior quarter and 47.7% in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting our ability to grow revenues at a faster rate than expenses.

Provision for income taxes

The third quarter 2026 provision for income taxes was $34.4 million, up $0.7 million from the second quarter of 2026 and $5.9 million from the third quarter of 2025, reflecting higher pre-tax earnings. The effective tax rate was 22.8% for the current quarter, generally consistent with prior periods.

1 This is a non-GAAP financial measure management believes is helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measure. Further information on this financial measure and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this release.

Asset quality

Asset quality remained strong. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2026 were $66.0 million, or 33 basis points of total assets, up only slightly from 30 basis points at the end of the prior year quarter. Net charge-offs were $3.6 million for the quarter, 12 basis points (annualized) of average total loans. Credit costs remained in line with prior quarters.

Delinquent loans at September 30, 2026 were $27.6 million, or 24 basis points of loans held for investment, as compared to 21 basis points at the end of the prior year quarter.

Capital

Capital levels at September 30, 2026 remained very strong. Our CET1 ratio was 29.1% and represented $2.0 billion of excess capital when compared to our long-term CET1 target of 13.5%. The Bank's CET1 ratio was 13.4% at September 30, 2026. The difference in the consolidated capital ratio and the capital ratio at the Bank represents capital that is readily available to be deployed.

Our book value per share at September 30, 2026 was $16.04, whereas our tangible book value per share1 was $14.58, of which $6.30 per share represents core tangible book value1, with the remaining $8.28 per share attributable to excess capital.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. CT on Tuesday, October 27, 2026. The call may include discussion of Company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters. This press release and a related slide presentation will be accessible on the Company's investor relations website . The call can be accessed via this same website or by using the following link: . A recorded replay of the conference call will be available on the website after the call's completion.

About Central Bancompany, Inc.

Central Bancompany, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, with approximately $20.2 billion in assets as of September 30, 2026. Its banking subsidiary, The Central Trust Bank, has been serving businesses and customers since 1902. The bank is built on a strong foundation of people, community service, and technology. The Central Trust Bank is a Missouri state-chartered trust company with banking powers and a Federal Reserve state member bank, serving consumers and businesses in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Florida. Divisions of The Central Trust Bank include Central Trust Company and Central Investment Advisors.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In this release, we provide information about certain non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. The differences between the non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest comparable GAAP financial measures are reconciled later in this release. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. The non-GAAP measures as defined by the Company may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to our operations and business, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of our business strategy. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology and expressions. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. We have based the forward-looking statements contained herein on our current expectations and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors described in“Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” Part I Item 1A - "Risk Factors" and Part II Item 7 - "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what is expected, implied or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Media Contact: Investor Relations Contact:
Dan Westhues Charlie Martin
SEVP, Chief Customer Officer Corporate Development Officer
Central Bancompany, Inc. Central Bancompany, Inc.
... ...
(573) 634-1281 (314) 686-7007


Current quarter, prior quarter and prior year quarter information is provided on pages 5-8 below.

Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarterly Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
Q3 Q2 Q3 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ
FY26 FY26 FY25 $VAR %VAR $VAR %VAR
(dollars in thousands, except per common share data)
Assets
Cash and due from banks $ 188,916 $ 244,257 $ 217,621 $ (55,341 ) (22.7)% $ (28,705 ) (13.2)%
Short-term earning assets 563,556 525,044 812,449 38,512 7.3 % (248,893 ) (30.6)%
Investment securities 6,925,764 7,072,074 6,017,738 (146,310 ) (2.1)% 908,026 15.1 %
Loans held for investment:
Construction and development 517,308 569,593 534,852 (52,285 ) (9.2)% (17,544 ) (3.3)%
Commercial, financial & agricultural 1,781,558 1,799,584 1,736,276 (18,026 ) (1.0)% 45,282 2.6 %
Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 1 3,340,832 3,249,479 3,156,493 91,353 2.8 % 184,339 5.8 %
Owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,614,970 1,595,866 1,583,150 19,104 1.2 % 31,820 2.0 %
Commercial real estate 4,955,802 4,845,345 4,739,643 110,457 2.3 % 216,159 4.6 %
Total commercial loans 7,254,668 7,214,522 7,010,771 40,146 0.6 % 243,897 3.5 %
Residential mortgage loans 2 3,496,137 3,475,428 3,250,731 20,709 0.6 % 245,406 7.5 %
Home equity lines of credit 456,541 433,330 390,777 23,211 5.4 % 65,764 16.8 %
Consumer credit card 100,482 98,107 92,881 2,375 2.4 % 7,601 8.2 %
Other consumer loans 429,422 462,469 588,192 (33,047 ) (7.1)% (158,770 ) (27.0)%
Total residential and consumer loans 4,482,582 4,469,334 4,322,581 13,248 0.3 % 160,001 3.7 %
Total unpaid principal balance 11,737,250 11,683,856 11,333,352 53,394 0.5 % 403,898 3.6 %
Add: Unearned income (9,810 ) (10,240 ) (10,034 ) 430 (4.2)% 224 (2.2)%
Loans held for investment 11,727,440 11,673,616 11,323,318 53,824 0.5 % 404,122 3.6 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses (150,888 ) (150,417 ) (149,459 ) (471 ) 0.3 % (1,429 ) 1.0 %
Net loans 11,576,552 11,523,199 11,173,859 53,353 0.5 % 402,693 3.6 %
Loans held for sale 17,791 27,751 21,830 (9,960 ) (35.9)% (4,039 ) (18.5)%
Land, buildings, and equipment, net 224,518 223,803 214,550 715 0.3 % 9,968 4.6 %
Goodwill and intangibles 349,495 350,055 352,470 (560 ) (0.2)% (2,975 ) (0.8)%
Other assets 379,063 328,644 373,088 50,419 15.3 % 5,975 1.6 %
Total assets $ 20,225,657 $ 20,294,827 $ 19,183,605 $ (69,170 ) (0.3) % $ 1,042,052 5.4 %
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,652,941 $ 5,570,404 $ 5,317,961 $ 82,537 1.5 % $ 334,980 6.3 %
Savings and interest-bearing demand 8,159,302 8,263,224 7,767,084 (103,922 ) (1.3)% 392,218 5.0 %
Time 1,503,637 1,544,211 1,704,182 (40,574 ) (2.6)% (200,545 ) (11.8)%
Total deposits 15,315,880 15,377,839 14,789,227 (61,959 ) (0.4)% 526,653 3.6 %
Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 932,323 913,127 958,766 19,196 2.1 % (26,443 ) (2.8)%
Total customer funds 16,248,203 16,290,966 15,747,993 (42,763 ) (0.3)% 500,210 3.2 %
Other liabilities 138,728 138,100 151,198 628 0.5 % (12,470 ) (8.2)%
Total liabilities 16,386,931 16,429,066 15,899,191 (42,135 ) (0.3) % 487,740 3.1 %
Stockholders' equity:
Common equity 4,158,294 4,069,687 3,422,555 88,607 2.2 % 735,739 21.5 %
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (177,364 ) (65,533 ) (38,983 ) (111,831 ) 170.6 % (138,381 ) 355.0 %
Less: Treasury stock (142,204 ) (138,393 ) (99,158 ) (3,811 ) 2.8 % (43,046 ) 43.4 %
Total stockholders' equity 3,838,726 3,865,761 3,284,414 (27,035 ) (0.7) % 554,312 16.9 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,225,657 $ 20,294,827 $ 19,183,605 $ (69,170 ) (0.3) % $ 1,042,052 5.4 %
1 Non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans updated presentation to include multi-family loans
2 Residential mortgage loans updated presentation to include residential construction and development


Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Q3 Q2 Q3 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ
FY26 FY26 FY25 $VAR %VAR $VAR %VAR
(dollars in thousands, except per common share data)
Interest income:
Loans $ 184,767 $ 179,874 $ 179,351 $ 4,893 2.7 % $ 5,416 3.0 %
Investment securities 76,002 73,491 62,343 2,511 3.4 % 13,659 21.9 %
Short-term earning assets 6,337 7,059 7,081 (722 ) (10.2) % (744 ) (10.5) %
Total interest income 267,106 260,424 248,775 6,682 2.6 % 18,331 7.4 %
Interest expense:
Deposits 42,990 42,176 44,066 814 1.9 % (1,076 ) (2.4) %
Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 5,260 5,464 5,837 (204 ) (3.7) % (577 ) (9.9) %
Total interest expense 48,250 47,640 49,903 610 1.3 % (1,653 ) (3.3) %
Net interest income 218,856 212,784 198,872 6,072 2.9 % 19,984 10.0 %
Provision for credit losses 4,038 3,535 3,382 503 14.2 % 656 19.4 %
Noninterest income:
Wealth management services 23,612 23,244 20,239 368 1.6 % 3,373 16.7 %
Payment services revenue 17,803 18,253 17,111 (450 ) (2.5) % 692 4.0 %
Service charges and commissions 15,444 14,785 14,955 659 4.5 % 489 3.3 %
Mortgage banking revenues, net 8,826 10,615 10,297 (1,789 ) (16.9) % (1,471 ) (14.3) %
Investment securities gains (losses), net 229 616 (6,920 ) (387 ) (62.8) % 7,149 (103.3) %
Other income 886 2,042 1,388 (1,156 ) (56.6) % (502 ) (36.2) %
Total noninterest income 66,800 69,555 57,070 (2,755 ) (4.0) % 9,730 17.0 %
Adjustments:
Investment securities gains (losses), net 229 616 (6,920 ) (387 ) (62.8) % 7,149 (103.3) %
Total adjusted noninterest income 1 66,571 68,939 63,990 (2,368 ) (3.4) % 2,581 4.0 %
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 80,006 80,036 75,298 (30 ) - % 4,708 6.3 %
Net occupancy and equipment 12,488 12,392 12,748 96 0.8 % (260 ) (2.0) %
Computer software and maintenance 5,692 5,490 6,032 202 3.7 % (340 ) (5.6) %
Marketing and business development 4,937 5,273 4,818 (336 ) (6.4) % 119 2.5 %
Legal and professional fees 5,275 5,569 6,125 (294 ) (5.3) % (850 ) (13.9) %
Bankcard processing, rewards and related cost 8,375 8,263 8,040 112 1.4 % 335 4.2 %
Other expenses 14,206 14,331 13,884 (125 ) (0.9) % 322 2.3 %
Total noninterest expenses 130,979 131,354 126,945 (375 ) (0.3) %
 4,034 3.2 %
Income before income taxes 150,639 147,450 125,615 3,189 2.2 % 25,024 19.9 %
Income taxes 34,397 33,677 28,516 720 2.1 % 5,881 20.6 %
Net income $ 116,242 $ 113,773 $ 97,098 $ 2,470 2.2 % $ 19,144 19.7 %
Investment securities gains (losses), net of taxes 175 469 (5,270 ) (294 ) (62.7) % 5,445 (103.3) %
Adjusted net income 1 $ 116,067 $ 113,304 $ 102,369 $ 2,764 2.4 % $ 13,699 13.4 %
End of period shares 239,382 239,505 220,665 (123 ) (0.1) % 18,717 8.5 %
Weighted average fully diluted shares 239,550 239,679 220,059 (129 ) (0.1) % 19,491 8.9 %
Net income per common share - diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.47 $ 0.44 $ 0.01 2.2 % $ 0.04 9.9 %
Adjusted net income 1 per common share - diluted $ 0.48 $ 0.47 $ 0.47 $ 0.01 2.5 % $ 0.02 4.1 %
Dividends / share $ 0.12 $ 0.12 $ 0.06 $ - - % $ 0.07 118.2 %
1These are non-GAAP financial measures management believes are helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Further information on these financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this release.


Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarterly Summary of Financial Results (unaudited)
Q3 Q2 Q3 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ
FY26 FY26 FY25 $VAR %VAR $VAR %VAR
(dollars in thousands, except per common share data and other information)
Financial Ratios (GAAP)
Net interest margin 4.48 % 4.40 % 4.36 % 0.08 % 1.83 % 0.12 % 2.71 %
Return on average total assets 2 2.27 % 2.24 % 2.02 % 0.02 % 0.97 % 0.25 % 12.26 %
Return on average common equity 2 11.9 % 11.9 % 11.9 % - % - % - % (0.3 )%
Fee income ratio 23.4 % 24.6 % 22.3 % (1.3) % (5.1 )% 1.1 % 4.9 %
Efficiency ratio 45.9 % 46.5 % 49.6 % (0.7) % (1.4 )% (3.7) % (7.6 )%
Effective tax rate 22.8 % 22.8 % 22.7 % - % - % 0.1 % 0.6 %
Financial Ratios (Non-GAAP) 1
Net interest margin (FTE) 3 4.51 % 4.43 % 4.39 % 0.08 % 1.83 % 0.12 % 2.72 %
Adjusted return on average total assets 2 2.26 % 2.23 % 2.13 % 0.03 % 1.24 % 0.13 % 6.32 %
Adjusted return on average common equity 2 11.8 % 11.8 % 12.5 % - % 0.2 % (0.7 )% (5.6 )%
Return on average tangible common equity 2 13.1 % 13.1 % 13.4 % - % (0.3 )% (0.4 )% (2.6 )%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 2 13.1 % 13.1 % 14.2 % - % (0.1 )% (1.1 )% (7.8 )%
Adjusted fee income ratio 23.3 % 24.5 % 24.3 % (1.1) % (4.7 )% (1.0 )% (4.2 )%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) 3 45.4 % 46.1 % 47.7 % (0.6) % (1.4 )% (2.3 )% (4.8 )%
Net Interest Margin & Yields
Interest-earning cash yield 3 3.92 % 3.86 % 4.64 % 0.06 % 1.6 % (0.71 )% (15.4 )%
Investment securities yield 3 4.32 % 4.22 % 4.09 % 0.10 % 2.5 % 0.23 % 5.7 %
Loan yield 3 6.29 % 6.24 % 6.28 % 0.05 % 0.8 % 0.01 % 0.2 %
Cost of deposits 1.11 % 1.10 % 1.19 % 0.01 % 0.7 % (0.08 )% (6.5 )%
Cost of funds 1.17 % 1.17 % 1.26 % - % 0.4 % (0.09 )% (7.0 )%
Loan to deposit ratio 76.7 % 76.1 % 76.7 % 0.6 % 0.8 % - % - %
Interest-free funds ratio 44.5 % 44.0 % 42.2 % 0.5 % 1.0 % 2.3 % 5.4 %
Interest-earning asset yield 3 5.50 % 5.42 % 5.49 % 0.08 % 1.5 % 0.01 % 0.2 %
Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities 1.78 % 1.76 % 1.89 % 0.02 % 1.1 % (0.11 )% (6.0 )%
Net interest spread 3.72 % 3.66 % 3.59 % 0.06 % 1.8 % 0.13 % 3.5 %
Benefit of interest-free funds 0.79 % 0.78 % 0.80 % 0.02 % 2.2 % (0.01 )% (1.0 )%
Other Information
Number of full service offices 159 159 155 - - % 4 2.6 %
Full-time equivalent employees 2,921 2,971 2,911 (50 ) (1.7 )% 10 0.3 %
Consolidated Capital Ratios
Tier 1 capital ratio 29.1 % 28.6 % 24.6 % 0.4 % 1.5 % 4.5 % 18.1 %
Total risk-based capital ratio 30.2 % 29.8 % 25.8 % 0.4 % 1.4 % 4.4 % 17.1 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 18.3 % 17.9 % 15.9 % 0.4 % 2.2 % 2.4 % 15.0 %
Common equity tier 1 ratio 29.1 % 28.6 % 24.6 % 0.4 % 1.5 % 4.5 % 18.1 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets 19.0 % 19.0 % 17.1 % (0.1) % (0.4 )% 1.9 % 10.9 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)1 17.6 % 17.6 % 15.6 % (0.1) % (0.4 )% 2.0 % 12.8 %
Risk-weighted assets $ 12,737 $ 12,633 $ 12,212 $ 104 0.8 % $ 525 4.3 %
Book value per share $ 16.04 $ 16.14 $ 14.88 $ (0.10 ) (0.6 )% $ 1.15 7.7 %
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)1 $ 14.58 $ 14.68 $ 13.29 $ (0.10 ) (0.7 )% $ 1.29 9.7 %
Closing stock price per share $ 31.25 $ 30.38 NA $ 0.87 2.9 % NA NA
Bank-Level Ratios
Tier 1 capital ratio 13.4 % 12.7 % 13.6 % 0.7 % 5.9 % (0.1 )% (1.0 )%
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.6 % 13.9 % 14.8 % 0.7 % 5.3 % (0.2 )% (1.2 )%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.5 % 7.9 % 8.8 % 0.5 % 6.5 % (0.3 )% (3.5 )%
Common equity Tier 1 ratio 13.4 % 12.7 % 13.6 % 0.7 % 5.9 % (0.1 )% (1.0 )%
1 These are non-GAAP financial measures management believes are helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Further information on these financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this release.
2 Annualized for all partial-year periods.
3 Fully-tax equivalent basis.
Asset Quality
Allowance for credit losses / loans held for investment 1.29 % 1.29 % 1.32 % - % (0.1 )% (0.03 )% (2.5 )%
Allowance for credit losses $ 150,888 $ 150,417 $ 149,459 $ 471 0.3 % $ 1,429 1.0 %
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 376 $ 360 $ 384 $ 16 4.4 % $ (8 ) (2.1 )%
Allowance for investment securities $ 12 $ 12 $ 16 $ - - % $ (4 ) (25.0 )%
Nonperforming loans / loans held for investment 0.54 % 0.49 % 0.45 % 0.05 % 9.6 % 0.09 % 19.6 %
Nonperforming loans $ 62,901 $ 57,152 $ 50,774 $ 5,749 10.1 % $ 12,127 23.9 %
Nonperforming commercial loans $ 32,755 $ 28,431 $ 18,265 $ 4,324 15.2 % $ 14,490 79.3 %
Nonperforming consumer loans $ 30,146 $ 28,721 $ 32,509 $ 1,425 5.0 % $ (2,363 ) (7.3 )%
Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.33 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.03 % 9.9 % 0.03 % 9.0 %
Nonperforming assets $ 65,987 $ 60,242 $ 57,416 $ 5,745 9.5 % $ 8,571 14.9 %
Net charge-offs / average loans 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.02 % 15.6 % - % 0.1 %
Net charge-offs $ 3,551 $ 3,015 $ 3,450 $ 536 17.8 % $ 101 2.9 %
Commercial net charge-offs $ 1,232 $ 341 $ 1,275 $ 891 261.3 % $ (43 ) (3.4 )%
Consumer net charge-offs $ 2,319 $ 2,674 $ 2,175 $ (355 ) (13.3 )% $ 144 6.6 %


Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarterly Average Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
Q3 Q2 Q3 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ
FY26 FY26 FY25 $VAR %VAR $VAR %VAR
(dollars in thousands)
Average Assets
Cash and due from banks $ 166,391 $ 184,908 $ 183,429 $ (18,517 ) (10.0 )% $ (17,038 ) (9.3 )%
Short-term earning assets 667,705 763,811 630,929 (96,106 ) (12.6 )% 36,776 5.8 %
Investment securities 7,023,071 7,033,039 6,087,403 (9,968 ) (0.1 )% 935,668 15.4 %
Loans held for investment 11,673,389 11,581,901 11,345,544 91,488 0.8 % 327,845 2.9 %
Less allowance for credit losses (150,296 ) (149,888 ) (149,072 ) (408 ) 0.3 % (1,224 ) 0.8 %
Net loans 11,523,093 11,432,013 11,196,472 91,080 0.8 % 326,621 2.9 %
Loans held for sale 22,057 25,859 28,884 (3,802 ) (14.7 )% (6,827 ) (23.6 )%
Land, buildings, and equipment, net 224,511 222,755 215,218 1,756 0.8 % 9,293 4.3 %
Goodwill and intangibles 349,823 350,576 352,996 (753 ) (0.2 )% (3,173 ) (0.9 )%
Other assets 374,543 320,978 389,106 53,565 16.7 % (14,563 ) (3.7 )%
Total assets $ 20,351,194 $ 20,333,939 $ 19,084,437 $ 17,255 0.1 % $ 1,266,757 6.6 %
Average Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,561,447 $ 5,502,016 $ 5,237,939 $ 59,431 1.1 % $ 323,508 6.2 %
Savings and interest-bearing demand 8,294,977 8,278,684 7,788,117 16,293 0.2 % 506,860 6.5 %
Time 1,520,090 1,573,476 1,709,401 (53,386 ) (3.4 )% (189,311 ) (11.1 )%
Total deposits 15,376,514 15,354,176 14,735,457 22,338 0.1 % 641,057 4.4 %
Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 944,435 1,006,357 957,951 (61,922 ) (6.2 )% (13,516 ) (1.4 )%
Total customer funds 16,320,949 16,360,533 15,693,408 (39,584 ) (0.2 )% 627,541 4.0 %
Other liabilities 141,354 125,999 152,491 15,355 12.2 % (11,137 ) (7.3 )%
Total liabilities 16,462,303 16,486,532 15,845,899 (24,229 ) (0.1 )% 616,404 3.9 %
Average Stockholders' Equity
Common equity 4,131,758 4,044,552 3,393,916 87,206 2.2 % 737,842 21.7 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (104,101 ) (63,886 ) (56,220 ) (40,215 ) 62.9 % (47,881 ) 85.2 %
Treasury stock (138,766 ) (133,259 ) (99,158 ) (5,507 ) 4.1 % (39,608 ) 39.9 %
Total stockholders' equity 3,888,891 3,847,407 3,238,538 41,484 1.1 % 650,353 20.1 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,351,194 $ 20,333,939 $ 19,084,437 $ 17,255 0.1 % $ 1,266,757 6.6 %
Average interest-earning assets $ 19,386,222 $ 19,404,610 $ 18,092,760 $ (18,388 ) (0.1 )% $ 1,293,462 7.1 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities 10,759,502 10,858,517 10,455,469 (99,015 ) (0.9 )% 304,033 2.9 %
Average interest-free funds 8,626,720 8,546,093 7,637,291 80,627 0.9 % 989,429 13.0 %


Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Fiscal Year To Date Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
YTD YTD YTD YoY
FY26 FY25 $VAR %VAR
(dollars in thousands, except per common share data)
Interest income:
Loans $ 540,717 $ 533,416 $ 7,301 1.4 %
Investment securities 217,475 172,675 44,800 25.9 %
Short-term earning assets 27,392 28,572 (1,180 ) (4.1 )%
Total interest income 785,584 734,663 50,921 6.9 %
Interest expense:
Deposits 128,590 132,066 (3,476 ) (2.6 )%
Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 16,737 19,396 (2,659 ) (13.7 )%
Total interest expense 145,327 151,462 (6,135 ) (4.1 )%
Net interest income 640,257 583,201 57,056 9.8 %
Provision for credit losses 10,719 6,295 4,424 70.3 %
Noninterest income:
Wealth management services 69,099 58,737 10,362 17.6 %
Payment services revenue 52,426 50,507 1,919 3.8 %
Service charges and commissions 44,643 43,077 1,566 3.6 %
Mortgage banking revenues, net 28,976 30,163 (1,187 ) (3.9 )%
Investment securities gains (losses), net 845 (6,811 ) 7,656 (112.4 )%
Other income (loss) 5,453 (9,748 ) 15,201 (155.9 )%
Total noninterest income 201,442 165,925 35,517 21.4 %
Adjustments:
Investment securities gains (losses), net 845 (6,811 ) 7,656 (112.4 )%
(Loss) on sale of consumer lease portfolio - (13,612 ) 13,612 (100.0 )%
Total adjusted noninterest income 1 200,597 186,348 14,249 7.6 %
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits 236,080 221,281 14,799 6.7 %
Net occupancy and equipment 37,046 36,259 787 2.2 %
Computer software and maintenance 17,159 17,316 (157 ) (0.9 )%
Marketing and business development 14,767 15,194 (427 ) (2.8 )%
Legal and professional fees 16,909 16,480 429 2.6 %
Bankcard processing, rewards and related cost 24,391 23,153 1,238 5.3 %
Other expenses 42,597 46,294 (3,697 ) (8.0 )%
Total noninterest expenses 388,949 375,977 12,972 3.5 %
Income before income taxes 442,031 366,854 75,177 20.5 %
Income taxes 100,929 83,593 17,336 20.7 %
Net income $ 341,102 $ 283,261 $ 57,841 20.4 %
Adjustments:
Investment securities gains (losses), net of taxes 644 (5,187 ) 5,831 (112.4 )%
(Loss) on expected sale of consumer lease portfolio, net of taxes - (6,563 ) 6,563 (100.0 )%
Adjusted net income 1 $ 340,458 $ 295,011 $ 45,447 15.4 %
End of period shares 239,382 220,665 18,717 8.5 %
Weighted average fully diluted shares 240,004 220,013 19,991 9.1 %
Net income per common share - diluted $ 1.42 $ 1.28 $ 0.14 10.5 %
Adjusted net income 1 per common share - diluted $ 1.42 $ 1.34 $ 0.08 5.9 %
Dividends / share $ 0.36 $ 0.97 $ (0.61 ) (62.7 )%
1 These are non-GAAP financial measures management believes are helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Further information on these financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this release.


Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Fiscal Year To Date Summary of Financial Results (unaudited)
YTD YTD YTD YoY
FY26 FY25 $VAR %VAR
(dollars in thousands, except per common share data and other information)
Financial Ratios (GAAP)
Net interest margin 4.40 % 4.27 % 0.13 % 3.0 %
Return on average total assets 2 2.24 % 1.97 % 0.26 % 13.2 %
Return on average common equity 2 11.8 % 11.8 % - % 0.1 %
Fee income ratio 23.9 % 22.1 % 1.8 % 8.1 %
Efficiency ratio 46.2 % 50.2 % (4.0 )% (7.9 )%
Effective tax rate 22.8 % 22.8 % - % 0.2 %
Financial Ratios (Non-GAAP) 1
Net interest margin (FTE)2, 3 4.43 % 4.31 % 0.13 % 3.0 %
Adjusted return on average total assets 2 2.23 % 2.06 % 0.17 % 8.5 %
Adjusted return on average common equity 2 11.8 % 12.3 % (0.5 )% (4.1 )%
Return on average tangible common equity 2 13.1 % 13.4 % (0.3 )% (2.2 )%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity 2 13.1 % 13.9 % (0.9 )% (6.3 )%
Adjusted fee income ratio 23.9 % 24.2 % (0.4 )% (1.5 )%
Efficiency ratio (FTE)3 45.7 % 48.3 % (2.5 )% (5.2 )%
Net Interest Margin & Yields
Interest-earning cash yield 3 3.87 % 4.65 % (0.77 )% (16.7 )%
Investment securities yield 3 4.26 % 3.93 % 0.32 % 8.3 %
Loan yield 3 6.26 % 6.24 % 0.02 % 0.4 %
Cost of deposits 1.12 % 1.19 % (0.08 )% (6.5 )%
Cost of funds 1.18 % 1.28 % (0.10 )% (7.6 )%
Loan to deposit ratio 76.7 % 76.7 % - % - %
Interest-free funds ratio 44.0 % 41.7 % 2.3 % 5.5 %
Interest-earning asset yield 3 5.43 % 5.42 % 0.02 % 0.3 %
Cost of total interest-bearing liabilities 1.78 % 1.90 % (0.12 )% (6.4 )%
Net interest spread 3.65 % 3.51 % 0.14 % 3.9 %
Benefit of interest-free funds 0.78 % 0.79 % (0.01 )% (1.2 )%
Asset Quality
Allowance for credit losses / loans held for investment 1.29 % 1.32 % (0.03 )% (2.5 )%
Allowance for credit losses $ 150,888 $ 149,459 $ 1,429 1.0 %
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 376 $ 384 $ (8 ) (2.1 )%
Allowance for investment securities $ 12 $ 16 $ (4 ) (25.0 )%
Nonperforming loans / loans held for investment 0.54 % 0.45 % 0.09 % 19.6 %
Nonperforming loans $ 62,901 $ 50,774 $ 12,127 23.9 %
Nonperforming commercial loans $ 32,755 $ 18,265 $ 14,490 79.3 %
Nonperforming consumer loans $ 30,146 $ 32,509 $ (2,363 ) (7.3 )%
Nonperforming assets / total assets 0.33 % 0.30 % 0.03 % 9.0 %
Nonperforming assets $ 65,987 $ 57,416 $ 8,571 14.9 %
Net charge-offs / average loans 0.11 % 0.13 % (0.02 )% (16.4 )%
Net charge-offs $ 9,476 $ 11,219 $ (1,743 ) (15.5 )%
Commercial net charge-offs $ 1,890 $ 3,852 $ (1,961 ) (50.9 )%
Consumer net charge-offs $ 7,586 $ 7,368 $ 218 3.0 %
1 These are non-GAAP financial measures management believes are helpful to understanding trends in our business that may not be fully apparent based only on the most comparable GAAP financial measures. Further information on these financial measures and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this release.
2 Annualized for all partial-year periods.
3 Fully-tax equivalent basis.


Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Fiscal Year To Date Average Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
YTD YTD YTD YoY
FY26 FY25 $VAR %VAR
(dollars in thousands)
Average Assets
Cash and due from banks $ 178,741 $ 190,534 $ (11,793 ) (6.2 )%
Short-term earning assets 984,373 855,455 128,918 15.1 %
Investment securities 6,875,176 5,912,042 963,134 16.3 %
Loans held for investment 11,575,686 11,455,571 120,115 1.0 %
Less allowance for credit losses (149,913 ) (151,866 ) 1,953 (1.3 )%
Net loans 11,425,773 11,303,705 122,068 1.1 %
Loans held for sale 23,396 25,208 (1,812 ) (7.2 )%
Land, buildings, and equipment, net 221,657 215,476 6,181 2.9 %
Goodwill and intangibles 350,587 353,798 (3,211 ) (0.9 )%
Other assets 339,245 320,440 18,805 5.9 %
Total assets $ 20,398,948 $ 19,176,658 $ 1,222,290 6.4 %
Average Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,525,577 $ 5,179,927 $ 345,650 6.7 %
Savings and interest-bearing demand 8,318,101 7,925,388 392,713 5.0 %
Time 1,574,523 1,696,202 (121,679 ) (7.2 )%
Total deposits 15,418,201 14,801,517 616,684 4.2 %
Federal funds purchased and customer repurchase agreements 1,007,351 1,017,139 (9,788 ) (1.0 )%
Total customer funds 16,425,552 15,818,656 606,896 3.8 %
Other liabilities 117,885 153,088 (35,203 ) (23.0 )%
Total liabilities 16,543,437 15,971,744 571,693 3.6 %
Average Stockholders' Equity
Common equity 4,045,313 3,393,949 651,364 19.2 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (64,572 ) (89,886 ) 25,314 (28.2 )%
Treasury stock (125,230 ) (99,149 ) (26,081 ) 26.3 %
Total stockholders' equity 3,855,511 3,204,914 650,597 20.3 %
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 20,398,948 $ 19,176,658 $ 1,222,290 6.4 %
Average interest-earning assets $ 19,458,631 $ 18,248,276 $ 1,210,355 6.6 %
Average interest-bearing liabilities 10,899,975 10,638,729 261,246 2.5 %
Average interest-free funds 8,558,656 7,609,547 949,109 12.5 %


Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliations

In this release, we provide information about certain non-GAAP financial measures. This information supplements the results that are reported according to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be viewed in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP results. We are presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe, when taken collectively, they may be helpful to investors because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our business, results of operations or outlook. The non-GAAP measures as defined by the Company may not be comparable to similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

We disclose net interest income and related ratios and analysis on a fully taxable-equivalent (“FTE”) basis, which may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. We believe this presentation to be the preferred industry measurement of net interest income as it provides a relevant comparison of net interest income arising from taxable and tax-exempt sources. In addition, certain performance measures, including the efficiency ratio and net interest margin utilize net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis.

We evaluate our profitability and performance based on adjusted net income, adjusted total revenue, adjusted noninterest income, adjusted fee income, adjusted fee income ratio and adjusted return on average total assets. We adjust each of these measures to exclude the loss on the expected sale of the consumer loan portfolio in one of our markets and adjustments that resulted from certain investment portfolio repositioning activities during the periods presented that we consider to be outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe this allows investors to assess our net income, total revenue and noninterest income exclusive of the impact of changes outside the ordinary course of business. Similarly, we evaluate our operational efficiency based on tangible noninterest expense and our adjusted efficiency ratio, which excludes the effect of amortization of intangibles (a non-cash expense item) as well as the exclusions mentioned previously in this paragraph, and includes the tax benefit associated with our tax-advantaged loans.

We evaluate our financial condition based on the ratios of our tangible common equity to our tangible assets, tangible book value per share, core tangible book value per share, return and adjusted return on average common equity, and return and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. Our calculation of these ratios allows readers to assess our stockholders' equity, exclusive of the effect of our goodwill and other intangible assets.

Reconciliations for each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the closest GAAP financial measures are included in the tables below. Each of the non-GAAP financial measures presented should be considered in context with our GAAP financial results included in this release.

Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Quarterly Reconciliation of non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
Q3 Q2 Q3 Q vs PQ Q vs PYQ
FY26 FY26 FY25 $VAR %VAR $VAR %VAR
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Interest income (FTE), net interest income (FTE) and net interest margin (FTE)
Interest income $ 267,106 $ 260,424 $ 248,775 $ 6,682 2.6 % $ 18,331 7.4 %
Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 1 1,619 1,580 1,436 39 2.5 % 183 12.7 %
Interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 268,725 $ 262,004 $ 250,211 $ 6,721 2.6 % $ 18,514 7.4 %
Net interest income {a} $ 218,856 $ 212,784 $ 198,872 $ 6,072 2.9 % $ 19,984 10.0 %
Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 1 1,619 1,580 1,436 39 2.5 % 183 12.7 %
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) {b} $ 220,475 $ 214,364 $ 200,308 $ 6,111 2.9 % $ 20,167 10.1 %
Average interest-earning assets {c} $ 19,386,222 $ 19,404,610 $ 18,092,760 $ (18,388 ) (0.1 )% $ 1,293,462 7.1 %
Net interest margin 2 {a ÷ c} 4.48 % 4.40 % 4.36 % 0.08 % 1.8 % 0.12 % 2.7 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 2 {b ÷ c} 4.51 % 4.43 % 4.39 % 0.08 % 1.8 % 0.12 % 2.7 %
1 Effective marginal tax rate of 23.84% used for all periods.
2 Ratios for the quarters are presented on an annualized basis.
Adjusted noninterest income, adjusted total revenue and adjusted fee income ratio
Noninterest income {a} $ 66,800 $ 69,555 $ 57,070 $ (2,755 ) (4.0 )% $ 9,730 17.0 %
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net 229 616 (6,920 ) (387 ) (62.8 )% 7,149 (103.3 )%
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) {b} $ 66,571 $ 68,939 $ 63,990 (2,368 ) (3.4 )% 2,581 4.0 %
Net interest income $ 218,856 $ 212,784 $ 198,872 6,072 2.9 % 19,984 10.0 %
Noninterest income 66,800 69,555 57,070 (2,755 ) (4.0 )% 9,730 17.0 %
Total revenue {c} 285,656 282,339 255,942 3,317 1.2 % 29,714 11.6 %
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net 229 616 (6,920 ) (387 ) (62.8 )% 7,149 (103.3 )%
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP) {d} $ 285,427 $ 281,723 $ 262,862 $ 3,704 1.3 % $ 22,565 8.6 %
Fee income ratio {a ÷ c} 23.4 % 24.6 % 22.3 % (1.3 )% (5.1 )% 1.1 % 4.9 %
Adjusted fee income ratio (non-GAAP) {b ÷ d} 23.3 % 24.5 % 24.3 % (1.1 )% (4.7 )% (1.0 )% (4.2 )%
Tangible noninterest expense, adjusted total revenue (FTE) and efficiency ratio (FTE)
Net interest income $ 218,856 $ 212,784 $ 198,872 $ 6,072 2.9 % $ 19,984 10.0 %
Noninterest income 66,800 69,555 57,070 (2,755 ) (4.0 )% 9,730 17.0 %
Total revenue {a} 285,656 282,339 255,942 3,317 1.2 % 29,714 11.6 %
Less: Investment securities (losses) gains, net 229 616 (6,920 ) (387 ) (62.8 )% 7,149 - %
Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 1 1,619 1,580 1,436 39 2.5 % 183 12.7 %
Adjusted total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) {b} $ 287,046 $ 283,303 $ 264,298 $ 3,743 1.3 % $ 22,748 8.6 %
Noninterest expense {c} $ 130,979 $ 131,354 $ 126,945 $ (375 ) (0.3 )% $ 4,034 3.2 %
Less: Amortization of intangible assets 559 804 807 (245 ) (30.5 )% (248 ) (30.7 )%
Tangible noninterest expense (non-GAAP) {d} $ 130,420 $ 130,550 $ 126,138 $ (130 ) (0.1 )% $ 4,282 3.4 %
Efficiency ratio {c ÷ a} 45.9 % 46.5 % 49.6 % (0.7 )% (1.4 )% (3.7 )% (7.6 )%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) {d ÷ b} 45.4 % 46.1 % 47.7 % (0.6 )% (1.4 )% (2.3 )% (4.8 )%
Adjusted net income and adjusted return on average total assets
Net income {a} $ 116,242 $ 113,773 $ 97,098 $ 2,470 2.2 % $ 19,144 19.7 %
Add: Investment securities (losses) gains, net of taxes 1 (175 ) (469 ) 5,270 294 (62.7 )% (5,445 ) (103.3 )%
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) {b} $ 116,067 $ 113,304 $ 102,368 $ 2,764 2.4 % $ 13,699 13.4 %
Average total assets {c} $ 20,351,194 $ 20,333,939 $ 19,084,437 $ 17,255 0.1 % $ 1,266,757 6.6 %
Return on average total assets 2 {a ÷ c} 2.27 % 2.24 % 2.02 % 0.02 % 1.0 % 0.25 % 12.3 %
Adjusted return on average total assets (non-GAAP) 2 {b ÷ c} 2.26 % 2.23 % 2.13 % 0.03 % 1.2 % 0.13 % 6.3 %
1 Effective marginal tax rate of 23.84% used for all periods.
2Ratios for the quarters are presented on an annualized basis.
Tangible common equity, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets
Total stockholders' equity {a} $ 3,838,726 $ 3,865,761 $ 3,284,414 $ (27,035 ) (0.7 )% $ 554,312 16.9 %
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 349,495 350,055 352,470 (560 ) (0.2 )% (2,975 ) (0.8 )%
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) {b} $ 3,489,231 $ 3,515,706 $ 2,931,944 $ (26,475 ) (0.8 )% $ 557,287 19.0 %
Total shares of Class A common stock outstanding {c} 239,382 239,505 220,665 (123 ) (0.1 )% 18,717 8.5 %
Book value per share {a ÷ c} $ 16.04 $ 16.14 $ 14.88 $ (0.10 ) (0.6 )% $ 1.15 7.7 %
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) {b ÷ c} $ 14.58 $ 14.68 $ 13.29 $ (0.10 ) (0.7 )% $ 1.29 9.7 %
Total assets {d} $ 20,225,657 $ 20,294,827 $ 19,183,605 $ (69,170 ) (0.3 )% $ 1,042,052 5.4 %
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 349,495 350,055 352,470 (560 ) (0.2 )% (2,975 ) (0.8 )%
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) {e} $ 19,876,162 $ 19,944,772 $ 18,831,135 $ (68,610 ) (0.3 )% $ 1,045,027 5.5 %
Total stockholders' equity to total assets {a ÷ d} 19.0 % 19.0 % 17.1 % (0.1 )% (0.4 )% 1.9 % 10.9 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) {b ÷ e} 17.6 % 17.6 % 15.6 % (0.1 )% (0.4 )% 2.0 % 12.8 %
Tangible net income, adjusted tangible net income, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity
Net income {a} $ 116,242 $ 113,773 $ 97,098 $ 2,470 2.2 % $ 19,144 19.7 %
Add: Amortization of intangible assets, net of taxes 1 426 612 615 (187 ) (30.5 )% (189 ) (30.7 )%
Tangible net income (non-GAAP) 116,668 114,385 97,713 2,283 2.0 % 18,955 19.4 %
Add: Investment securities (losses) gains, net of taxes 1 (175 ) (469 ) 5,270 294 (62.7 )% (5,445 ) (103.3 )%
Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) {b} $ 116,493 $ 113,916 $ 102,983 $ 2,577 2.3 % $ 13,510 13.1 %
Average common equity {c} $ 3,888,891 $ 3,847,407 $ 3,238,538 $ 41,484 1.1 % $ 650,353 20.1 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 349,823 350,576 352,996 (753 ) (0.2 )% (3,173 ) (0.9 )%
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) {d} $ 3,539,068 $ 3,496,831 $ 2,885,542 $ 42,237 1.2 % $ 653,526 22.6 %
Return on average common equity 2 {a ÷ c} 11.9 % 11.9 % 11.9 % - % - % - % (0.3 )%
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 2 {b ÷ c} 11.8 % 11.8 % 12.5 % - % 0.2 % (0.7 )% (5.6 )%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 2 {a ÷ d} 13.1 % 13.1 % 13.4 % - % (0.3 )% (0.4 )% (2.6 )%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 2 {b ÷ d} 13.1 % 13.1 % 14.2 % - % (0.1 )% (1.1 )% (7.8 )%
1 Effective marginal tax rate of 23.84% used for all periods.
2 Ratios for the quarters are presented on an annualized basis.


Excess tangible common equity, excess tangible book value per share and core tangible book value per share
Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3
FY26 FY26 FY26 FY25 FY25
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Total stockholders' equity {a} $ 3,838,726 $ 3,865,761 $ 3,798,326 $ 3,783,977 $ 3,284,414
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 349,495 350,055 350,859 351,664 352,470
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) {b} $ 3,489,231 $ 3,515,706 $ 3,447,467 $ 3,432,313 $ 2,931,944
Total shares of Class A common stock outstanding {c} 239,382 239,505 239,787 241,106 220,665
Book value per share {a ÷ c} $ 16.04 $ 16.14 $ 15.84 $ 15.69 $ 14.88
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) {b ÷ c} $ 14.58 $ 14.68 $ 14.38 $ 14.24 $ 13.29
Target common equity tier 1 ratio {d} 13.5 % 13.5 % 13.5 % 13.5 % 13.5 %
Risk-weighted assets {e} $ 12,736,855 $ 12,632,810 $ 12,369,850 $ 12,403,247 $ 12,211,732
Target common equity tier 1 capital (non-GAAP) {f} = {d * e} $ 1,719,475 $ 1,705,429 $ 1,669,930 $ 1,674,438 $ 1,648,584
Actual common equity tier 1 capital {h} $ 3,701,132 $ 3,615,670 $ 3,535,765 $ 3,483,247 $ 3,004,815
Excess common equity tier 1 capital (non-GAAP) {i} = {h - f} $ 1,981,657 $ 1,910,241 $ 1,865,835 $ 1,808,809 $ 1,356,231
Excess tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) {i ÷ c} $ 8.28 $ 7.98 $ 7.78 $ 7.50 $ 6.15
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) {b ÷ c} $ 14.58 $ 14.68 $ 14.38 $ 14.24 $ 13.29
Less: Excess tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) {i ÷ c} $ 8.28 $ 7.98 $ 7.78 $ 7.50 $ 6.15
Core tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 6.30 $ 6.70 $ 6.60 $ 6.73 $ 7.14


Central Bancompany, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Fiscal Year To Date Reconciliation of non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
YTD YTD YTD YoY
FY26 FY25 $VAR %VAR
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Interest income (FTE), net interest income (FTE) and net interest margin (FTE)
Interest income $ 785,584 $ 734,663 $ 50,921 6.9 %
Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 1 5,002 4,560 442 9.7 %
Interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) $ 790,586 $ 739,223 $ 51,363 6.9 %
Net interest income {a} $ 640,257 $ 583,201 $ 57,056 9.8 %
Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment 1 5,002 4,560 442 9.7 %
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP) {b} $ 645,259 $ 587,761 $ 57,498 9.8 %
Average interest-earning assets {c} $ 19,458,631 $ 18,248,276 $ 1,210,355 6.6 %
Net interest margin 2 {a ÷ c} 4.40 % 4.27 % 0.13 % 3.0 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) 2 {b ÷ c} 4.43 % 4.31 % 0.13 % 3.0 %
Adjusted noninterest income, adjusted total revenue and adjusted fee income ratio
Noninterest income {a} $ 201,442 $ 165,925 $ 35,517 21.4 %
Less: Loss on sale of consumer lease portfolio - (13,612 ) 13,612 (100.0 )%
Less: Investment securities (losses), net 845 (6,811 ) 7,656 (112.4 )%
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) {b} $ 200,597 $ 186,348 14,249 7.6 %
Net interest income $ 640,257 $ 583,201 57,056 9.8 %
Noninterest income 201,442 165,925 35,517 21.4 %
Total revenue {c} 841,699 749,126 92,573 12.4 %
Less: Loss on sale of consumer lease portfolio - (13,612 ) 13,612 (100.0 )%
Less: Investment securities (losses), net 845 (6,811 ) 7,656 (112.4 )%
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP) {d} $ 840,854 $ 769,549 $ 71,305 9.3 %
Fee income ratio {a ÷ c} 23.9 % 22.1 % 1.8 % 8.1 %
Adjusted fee income ratio (non-GAAP) {b ÷ d} 23.9 % 24.2 % (0.4 )% (1.5 )%
Tangible noninterest expense, adjusted total revenue (FTE) and efficiency ratio (FTE)
Net interest income $ 640,257 $ 583,201 $ 57,056 9.8 %
Noninterest income 201,442 165,925 35,517 21.4 %
Total revenue {a} 841,699 749,126 92,573 12.4 %
Less: Loss on sale of consumer lease portfolio - (13,612 ) 13,612 (100.0 )%
Less: Investment securities (losses), net 845 (6,811 ) 7,656 (112.4 )%
Add: Tax equivalent adjustment 1 5,002 4,560 442 9.7 %
Adjusted total revenue (FTE) (non-GAAP) {b} $ 845,856 $ 774,109 $ 71,747 9.3 %
Noninterest expense {c} $ 388,949 $ 375,977 $ 12,972 3.5 %
Less: Amortization of intangible assets 2,168 2,420 (252 ) (10.4 )%
Tangible noninterest expense (non-GAAP) {d} $ 386,781 $ 373,557 $ 13,224 3.5 %
Efficiency ratio {c ÷ a} 46.2 % 50.2 % (4.0 )% (7.9 )%
Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) {d ÷ b} 45.7 % 48.3 % (2.5 )% (5.2 )%
Adjusted net income and adjusted return on average total assets
Net income {a} $ 341,102 $ 283,261 $ 57,841 20.4 %
Add: Loss on sale of consumer lease portfolio, net of provision and taxes 1, 3 - 6,563 (6,563 ) (100.0 )%
Add: Investment securities (losses), net of taxes 1 (644 ) 5,187 (5,831 ) (112.4 )%
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) {b} $ 340,458 $ 295,011 $ 45,447 15.4 %
Average total assets {c} $ 20,398,948 $ 19,176,658 $ 1,222,290 6.4 %
Return on average total assets 2 {a ÷ c} 2.24 % 1.97 % 0.26 % 13.2 %
Adjusted return on average total assets (non-GAAP) 2 {b ÷ c} 2.23 % 2.06 % 0.17 % 8.5 %
1 Effective marginal tax rate of 23.84% used for all periods.
2Ratios for the year-to-date are presented on an annualized basis.
3The second quarter of FY25 includes a $13.6 million loss on the expected sale of the consumer lease portfolio recognized in other noninterest income and a $5.0 million release of provision, which resulted in a net pre-tax loss of $8.6 million. Net of taxes, at a tax rate of 23.84%, the total impact to net income was $6.6 million.
Tangible net income, adjusted tangible net income, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity
Net income {a} $ 341,102 $ 283,261 $ 57,841 20.4 %
Add: Amortization of intangible assets, net of taxes 1 1,651 1,843 (192 ) (10.4 )%
Tangible net income (non-GAAP) 342,753 285,104 57,649 20.2 %
Add: Loss on sale of consumer lease portfolio, net of provision and taxes 1, 3 - 6,563 (6,563 ) (100.0 )%
Add: Investment securities (losses), net of taxes 1 (644 ) 5,187 (5,831 ) (112.4 )%
Adjusted tangible net income (non-GAAP) {b} $ 342,109 $ 296,854 $ 45,255 15.2 %
Average common equity {c} $ 3,855,511 $ 3,204,914 $ 650,597 20.3 %
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 350,587 353,798 (3,211 ) (0.9 )%
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) {d} $ 3,504,924 $ 2,851,116 $ 653,808 22.9 %
Return on average common equity 2 {a ÷ c} 11.8 % 11.8 % - % 0.1 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP) 2 {b ÷ c} 11.8 % 12.3 % (0.5 )% (4.1 )%
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 2 {a ÷ d} 13.1 % 13.4 % (0.3 )% (2.2 )%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 2 {b ÷ d} 13.1 % 13.9 % (0.9 )% (6.3 )%
1 Effective marginal tax rate of 23.84% used for all periods.
2 Ratios for the year-to-date are presented on an annualized basis.
3 The second quarter of FY25 includes a $13.6 million loss on the expected sale of the consumer lease portfolio recognized in other noninterest income and a $5.0 million release of provision, which resulted in a net pre-tax loss of $8.6 million. Net of taxes, at a tax rate of 23.84%, the total impact to net income was $6.6 million.



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