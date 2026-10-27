BC Partners To Increase Ownership Stake In Mount Logan Capital Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mount Logan announces that BC Partners, a long-standing shareholder and strategic partner, has adopted a Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 trading plan to acquire additional shares of Mount Logan common stock in the open market

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mount Logan Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: MLCI) (“Mount Logan” or the“Company”) today announced that BC Partners Group Holdings Limited, together with certain of its affiliates (“BC Partners” or“BCP”), a long-standing shareholder and strategic partner of the Company, intends to increase its ownership position in Mount Logan through additional purchases of up to $1.5 million of the Company's common stock over the next 12 months. BC Partners currently holds approximately 2% of the Company's outstanding common stock.

BC Partners has adopted a trading plan (the "Plan") providing for open-market purchases of Mount Logan common stock. The Plan commenced on October 23, 2026 and purchases are expected to continue through September 22, 2027. The Plan was adopted in accordance with the requirements of Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and purchases under the Plan will be conducted through an independent broker-dealer, subject to customary price and volume parameters. The Company is not a counterparty to the Plan.

“BC Partners has been a founding partner of Mount Logan since its inception. The adoption of this trading plan is a further expression of the alignment between our two organizations that has defined the platform from the outset,” said Ted Goldthorpe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mount Logan and Partner and Head of Credit at BC Partners.“We remain focused on executing against the strategic initiatives we have laid out – scaling our integrated asset management and insurance model, growing recurring fee-related earnings and continuing to invest in distribution. The alignment reflected in this plan reinforces the long-term value creation opportunity we see ahead for Mount Logan stockholders.”

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an integrated alternative asset management and insurance solutions firm focused on generating durable, fee-based revenue and long-term value creation. The Company leverages differentiated investment strategies alongside permanent insurance capital to deliver attractive, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles.

Through its subsidiaries, Mount Logan Management LLC and Ability Insurance Company, Mount Logan manages and invests across private and public credit markets in North America and operates an insurance platform that provides long-duration liabilities to support its credit investment strategies. This integrated platform is designed to provide stable earnings, downside protection, and a low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

As of June 30, 2026, Mount Logan Capital had over $2.0 billion in assets under management.

To learn more, visit .

About BC Partners Group Holdings Limited

BC Partners, founded in 1986, is a leading international investment firm with deep investment heritage in private equity and private debt.

For more information, please visit .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of Mount Logan may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as“anticipates,”“believes,”“could,”“continue,”“estimate,”“expects,”“intends,”“will,”“should,”“may,”“plan,”“predict,”“project,”“would,”“forecasts,”“seeks,”“future,”“proposes,”“target,”“goal,”“objective,”“outlook” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect Mount Logan's current views about future events. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding BC Partners' intentions, statements about the expected benefits of the Plan, Mount Logan's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions regarding our business strategy and plans, and other statements that are not historical facts. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will occur as projected, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports, which Mount Logan has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC or on SEDAR+ and any risk factors contained in such reports, including the section titled“Risk Factors” in Mount Logan's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2026. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Mount Logan does not undertake any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Any discussion of past performance is not an indication of future results. Investing in financial markets involves a substantial degree of risk. Investors must be able to withstand a total loss of their investment. The information herein is believed to be reliable and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made, expressed or implied, with respect to the fairness, correctness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information and opinions. The information contained on the websites of Mount Logan and BC Partners is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Neither Mount Logan nor BC Partners is responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Contacts :

Mount Logan Capital Inc.

650 Madison Ave, Floor 3

New York, NY 10022

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Andrew Berger

SM Berger & Company

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