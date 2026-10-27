ITW Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results



Revenue of $4.24 billion increased +4% with organic growth of +4%; +5% ex-Welding tornado impact

Record operating income of $1.18 billion increased +6%

Operating margin of 27.8% expanded 40 bps with favorable price/cost income and margin impact

GAAP EPS of $3.00 grew +7%

Operating cash flow of $953 million and free cash flow conversion of 100% of net income Full Year 2026 GAAP EPS guidance raised $0.05 at the midpoint to a narrowed range of $11.45 to $11.55 per share, representing +10% growth year-over-year at the midpoint

GLENVIEW, Ill., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) today reported its third quarter 2026 results and raised full year 2026 guidance.

“The ITW team delivered strong operational execution and financial performance in the third quarter, including organic growth of 4 percent (5 percent excluding the impact of a tornado affecting our Welding segment), 40 basis points of operating margin expansion to 27.8 percent, and a 7 percent increase in GAAP earnings per share to $3.00,” said Christopher A. O'Herlihy, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Our top-line results reflect accelerating demand in our capex-related segments, Welding and Test & Measurement and Electronics, continued strength in Polymers & Fluids segment, and a meaningful increase in the contribution to revenue growth from our Customer-Back Innovation efforts. We entered the fourth quarter with strong operational momentum and are raising our EPS guidance for the year. As we continue to advance our enterprise strategy priorities, including our goal of 3 percent-plus Customer-Back Innovation yield, we are positioning ITW to deliver consistent, above-market organic growth while further expanding profitability and margins,” O'Herlihy concluded.

Third Quarter 2026 Results

Third quarter revenue of $4.24 billion increased by 4.4 percent. Organic revenue growth was 3.8 percent, led by 6.0 percent growth in North America. Foreign currency translation increased revenue by 0.3 percent, and an acquisition added 0.3 percent.

GAAP EPS grew 6.8 percent to $3.00, while operating income increased 5.9 percent to $1.18 billion, a quarterly record for the company. Operating margin expanded by 40 basis points to 27.8 percent as enterprise initiatives contributed 130 basis points. In the quarter, price increases and other actions more than offset rising raw material costs, resulting in a favorable impact on both operating income and margin. Operating cash flow was $953 million, and free cash flow was $851 million, representing a 100 percent conversion of net income. During the quarter, the company repurchased $187 million of its own shares and raised its dividend 7 percent, bringing the annualized payout to $6.88 per share. This increase marks the 63rd consecutive year of dividend increases. The effective tax rate for the quarter was 24.4 percent.

Tornado damage to two Welding facilities in late July reduced third-quarter revenue by an estimated $40 million. Excluding this impact, the company estimates that the Welding organic revenue growth rate would have been approximately 15 percent, resulting in total company organic growth of approximately 5 percent. The associated loss of operating income was largely offset by business interruption insurance. The impact going forward is expected to be immaterial.

2026 Guidance

ITW is raising its full year 2026 GAAP EPS guidance by $0.05 at the midpoint to a narrowed range of $11.45 to $11.55 per share, representing 10 percent growth at the midpoint. Based on current demand levels and prevailing foreign exchange rates, the company is raising revenue growth guidance to 4.5 to 5.5 percent and reaffirming its organic growth guidance of 3 to 4 percent.

Operating margin is projected to be in the range of 26.5 to 27.5 percent, with enterprise initiatives contributing more than 100 basis points. Free cash flow is projected to be approximately 100 percent of net income, and the company expects to repurchase approximately $1.5 billion of its own shares. The projected effective tax rate is 23 to 24 percent.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the attached supplemental reconciliation schedule. The estimated guidance of free cash flow to net income conversion rate is based on assumptions that are difficult to predict, and estimated guidance for the most directly comparable GAAP measure and a reconciliation of this forward-looking estimate to its most directly comparable GAAP estimate have been omitted due to the unreasonable efforts required in connection with such a reconciliation and the lack of reliable forward-looking cash flow information. For the same reasons, the company is unable to address the potential significance of the unavailable information, which could be material to future results.

Forward-looking Statements

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding supply chain challenges, expected impact of inflation including raw material inflation and rising interest rates, the potential impact of tariffs, the Company's projected pricing actions, the impact of enterprise initiatives, future financial and operating performance, free cash flow and free cash flow to net income conversion rate, organic and total revenue, contribution from Customer-Back Innovation to revenue growth, operating and incremental margin, price/cost impact, statements regarding diluted earnings per share, after-tax return on average invested capital, effective tax rates, exchange rates, expected timing and amount of share repurchases, end market economic and regulatory conditions, and the Company's 2026 guidance. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Important risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include those that are detailed in ITW's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events, changed circumstances, or otherwise.

About ITW:

Founded in 1912, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is a Fortune 300 global multi-industry manufacturing leader with revenue of $16 billion in 2025. The company's seven industry-leading segments leverage the unique ITW Business Model to drive solid growth with best-in-class margins and returns in markets where highly innovative, customer-focused solutions are required. ITW's approximately 43,000 dedicated colleagues around the world thrive in the company's decentralized and entrepreneurial culture. To learn more, please visit .

