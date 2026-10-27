Truecommerce Strengthens Leadership Team With New CFO And EMEA Managing Director As It Accelerates Its AI-Driven Supply Chain Network Strategy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New leaders round out TrueCommerce's executive bench as the company advances intelligent, connected supply chain operations

PITTSBURGH and COVENTRY, England, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCommerce, a global provider of supply chain and trading partner connectivity, integration and omnichannel solutions, today announced the appointments of John Schilsky as Chief Financial Officer and Jonathan Bedford as Managing Director of EMEA. These additions cap a year of leadership expansion, product investment, and AI execution as TrueCommerce builds on its trusted document exchange capabilities to deliver more intelligent, automated supply chain operations.

TrueCommerce operates a global supply chain network that processes 600 million transactions per year, connecting businesses to trading partners across more than 40 countries. The new appointments reinforce the team driving the company's product vision: increasingly intelligent, automated B2B commerce, built on the network customers already trust and guided by customer-defined controls.

Today, TrueCommerce keeps critical transactions moving through trusted connectivity, transaction validation, acknowledgments, and audit trails. The company is extending that foundation with intelligence, visibility and automation across the workflows customers already use, while advancing orchestration throughout its portfolio. For customers, that means connecting businesses, systems, and information; automating manual work; and coordinating supply chain workflows across systems and trading partners. Success is measured by outcomes such as fewer costly exceptions, protected revenue, and stronger performance.

“Our customers rely on our network to keep their business moving, and that isn't changing,” said Bill Glass, CEO of TrueCommerce.“What's changing is how much more the network can do. We are adding intelligence and automation on top of the connectivity customers already trust so they catch problems before they become costly and spend less time chasing exceptions. John and Jonathan join at the right moment to help us scale that work with financial discipline and strong regional leadership.”

John Schilsky, CFO

John Schilsky will lead TrueCommerce's global finance organization and report to Glass. He brings more than 20 years of experience as a chief financial officer of technology companies, helping them scale with operational rigor. He joins from Critical Start, a managed detection and response cybersecurity company, where he served as Chief Financial Officer.

“TrueCommerce represents the qualities of a strong growth business: an established network that customers depend on every day and a clear plan to build additional value on top of it,” said John Schilsky, CFO at TrueCommerce.“I've spent my career helping private equity-backed technology companies scale with discipline, and I'm looking forward to helping TrueCommerce invest in its platform and product roadmap.”

Jonathan Bedford, EMEA Managing Director

Jonathan Bedford will lead TrueCommerce's business across Europe, including sales, customer success and partner relationships across the company's UK, Nordic and European operations. He brings more than 25 years of B2B software and commercial leadership experience, including more than a decade in the B2B integration and EDI market. He joins from ClearCourse, where he served as Chief Operating Officer.

“I've spent much of my career in B2B integration, and I've seen how much European businesses depend on a trusted supply chain network to trade. Suppliers here face tighter retailer requirements, mounting cross-border complexity and less room for error,” said Jonathan Bedford, Managing Director EMEA at TrueCommerce.“TrueCommerce combines a trusted global network with local expertise and a clear strategy to make that network smarter, and I'm looking forward to helping customers across the region leverage it to drive stronger, autonomous outcomes.”

Additional Resources





Press Release: TrueCommerce Appoints Anthony Gallo as Chief Product Officer to Lead the Next Phase of AI-Driven Supply Chain Modernization

Press Release: TrueCommerce Appoints Sean Flynn as Chief Revenue Officer Press Release: TrueCommerce Drives Faster, Smarter Trade with New Agentic AI-Powered Platform Innovations



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About TrueCommerce

At TrueCommerce, we empower businesses to improve their supply chain performance and drive better business outcomes. Through a single connection to our high-performance global supply chain network, businesses receive more than just EDI, they get access to a fully integrated network that connects their customers, suppliers, logistics partners and internal systems. Our cloud-based, fully managed services help businesses achieve end-to-end supply chain management, streamlined delivery, and simplified operations. Our e-invoicing solution enables businesses with subsidiaries across Europe and worldwide to stay compliant with local requirements when sending electronic invoices. With 30+ years of expertise and trusted partnership, TrueCommerce helps businesses reach their true supply chain potential today while preparing them for the future with our integration-agnostic network. That's why thousands of companies-from SMBs to the global Fortune 100, across various industries-rely on us. To learn more, visit .

TrueCommerce is a trademark of True Commerce, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

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