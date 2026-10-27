Nvent Expands Engineered Buildings Manufacturing Capacity With New U.S. Production Facility

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 400,000-square-foot site will support growing customer demand in the infrastructure vertical, including data centers and power utilities

Production anticipated to begin mid-2027, adding at least 200 new manufacturing jobs in the Phoenix metro area

LONDON, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced the lease of new manufacturing space in Goodyear, Ariz. The 400,000 square-foot site will expand nVent's capacity to manufacture engineered buildings, including prefabricated electrical houses (e-houses), that help customers accelerate the deployment of critical power infrastructure for power utility, data center, industrial and other infrastructure applications. This new site is expected to begin production in mid-2027 and will employ more than 200 people once fully operational.

"Demand for our engineered building products continues to grow as customers invest in grid modernization, power reliability and other critical infrastructure projects," said Sara Zawoyski, President, nVent Systems Protection. "This new facility expands our ability to serve customers with the speed, scale and technical expertise needed to support increasingly complex projects that require faster deployment and execution."

This is the latest expansion to support growth in demand for nVent engineered building products this year. In August, the company broke ground on a 58,000-square-foot expansion at an existing facility in Southeastern Kansas, expected to create up to 60 new skilled trade positions over the next year.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of systems protection and electrical connections solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis.

Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, SCHROFF and TRACHTE. Learn more at .

This press release contains statements that we believe to be“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words“targets,”“plans,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“will,”“likely,”“may,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“should,”“would,”“could,”“positioned,”“strategy,”“future,”“are confident,” or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. All projections in this press release are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Among these factors are adverse effects on our business operations or financial results, including the overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, including the Maverick Power acquisition; competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve; the impacts of tariffs; volatility in currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices; inability to generate savings from excellence in operations initiatives consisting of lean enterprise, supply management and cash flow practices; inability to mitigate material and other cost inflation; risks related to the availability of, and cost inflation in, supply chain inputs, including labor, raw materials, commodities, packaging and transportation; increased risks associated with operating foreign businesses; risks associated with or arising from military conflicts; the ability to deliver backlog and win future project work; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the impact of changes in laws and regulations, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. nVent assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this press release.

Investor Contact

Tony Riter

Vice President, Investor Relations

nVent

763.204.7750

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Media Contact

Kevin H. King

Vice President, Global Communications

nVent

763.291.0526

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