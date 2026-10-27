Carecloud Appoints Mitchell Brie As Chief Compliance Officer To Support Compliance Services Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Empower founder and frequent national health law and compliance speaker to scale CareCloud's expanding compliance business across a base of more than 40,000 providers

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (Nasdaq: CCLD) (“CareCloud” or the“Company”), a leader in AI-powered healthcare technology and revenue cycle management solutions, today announced that it has appointed Mitchell Brie, CHC, as Chief Compliance Officer, effective October 21, 2026, as the Company accelerates the growth of its healthcare compliance business. Mr. Brie, a nationally recognized compliance leader and regular speaker at national health law and compliance events, founded Empower Healthcare & Compliance Partners, which CareCloud acquired in May 2026 and which now operates as Empower Healthcare & Compliance Inc. (“Empower”). As Chief Compliance Officer, Mr. Brie will oversee CareCloud's corporate compliance. He will also continue as President of Empower, leading the Company's client-facing compliance business.

The appointment comes as CareCloud builds momentum across its business. The Company grew second quarter 2026 revenue 16% year over year, and its compliance growth strategy centers on two main pillars: proactive compliance services that help providers find and fix risk before it becomes an audit finding, and the planned late fourth-quarter 2026 rollout of CareCloud's AI-powered software-as-a-service (SaaS) compliance offering, creating an opportunity to expand recurring subscription revenue across CareCloud's existing provider base.

“Compliance services offer a growth opportunity for CareCloud, and Mitch is the right leader to scale it,” said Stephen Snyder, Chief Executive Officer of CareCloud.“Our clients face increasing audit and compliance demands, from payer audits to the questions that come with using AI in their workflows. They want a partner that protects their practice and revenue, not just one that collects it. Mitch is one of the most respected voices in healthcare compliance - national health law organizations call on him to lead their compliance programming. As Chief Compliance Officer, he will put that expertise to work across CareCloud and for every provider we serve.”

Mr. Brie is a sought-after voice on the national health law and compliance circuit. In 2026 alone, he introduced the compliance sessions at the American Health Law Association's (AHLA) Fraud and Compliance Forum, was featured on AHLA's Speaking of Health Law podcast, presented at the American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives (AAOE) Annual Conference, and was a featured speaker at multiple other conferences. Next month, he will introduce the compliance sessions at AHLA's Fundamentals of Health Law conference in Chicago.

Mr. Brie brings more than two decades of experience in healthcare performance and compliance, with deep expertise in audit defense, compliance due diligence in healthcare acquisitions, and building compliance programs for organizations of every size. Through Empower, he will continue to lead proactive compliance services and the upcoming launch of the Company's AI-powered SaaS compliance offering. Together, the two roles position compliance as a source of revenue protection and organizational integrity for CareCloud and its clients.

“The days of compliance being treated as a cost center are over,” said Mr. Brie.“Risk and due diligence are now at the forefront of decision-making. It is becoming easier to become compliant, but almost impossible to stay compliant without a proactive, enforceable compliance program and real accountability when an organization falls out of compliance. CareCloud gives us the scale to bring proactive compliance services to more providers and help them build that discipline into their day-to-day operations.”

About CareCloud

CareCloud brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. The Company's suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps healthcare organizations increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers rely on CareCloud's solutions and services across revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health records, patient experience management, business intelligence and digital health.

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For additional information, please visit our website at carecloud.com. To listen to video presentations by CareCloud's management team, read recent press releases and view the latest investor presentation, please visit ir.carecloud.com.

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SOURCE: CareCloud

Company & Investor Relations Contacts:

Stephen Snyder

Chief Executive Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

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Bonnie Boyer

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud, Inc.

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