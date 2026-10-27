Green Battery Introduces Its Land-To-Operation Model For Japan's Grid-Scale Storage Market At RE+ 2026



Japan-based developer of grid-scale battery storage to exhibit at Booth C8403, Las Vegas Convention Center, November 17–19 Energy-import-dependent Japan is targeting 40–50% renewables by 2040, while curtailment of solar and wind power has grown roughly twentyfold since FY2018 - the storage gap Green Battery's land-to-operation model is built to close



TOKYO, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Battery Inc. (“Green Battery” or the“Company”), a Japan-based developer of grid-scale battery energy storage, today announced that it will exhibit at RE+ 2026, North America's largest clean energy event, at Booth C8403 in the Las Vegas Convention Center, November 17–19, 2026, where it will introduce its land-to-operation model for Japan's grid-scale storage market to the U.S. clean energy industry.

Green Battery's model is built around the hardest parts of battery development in Japan: land, grid-interconnection rights and execution. The Company secures sites directly from landowners, obtains grid interconnection and builds standard 2 MW / 8 MWh battery systems. It then sells the completed projects on a turnkey basis and is building a portfolio of projects it will retain and operate in Japan's wholesale, balancing and capacity markets. Green Battery is also licensed as an aggregator, positioning it to operate and dispatch batteries owned by others.

Japan imports more than 99 percent of its fossil fuels and is targeting renewables at 40–50 percent of generation by 2040, but a lack of storage has become the binding constraint. Solar output peaks at midday, while demand peaks in the evening. As a result, nationwide renewable curtailment rose from roughly 0.1 TWh in FY2018, when it was confined to Kyushu, to an estimated 2 TWh in FY2025. In March 2026, it reached the Tokyo grid area, Japan's largest demand center, for the first time. Developers have responded: more than 170 GW of grid-scale battery interconnection applications were in the queue at the end of 2025.

Japan has made grid-scale storage national policy. The Long-Term Decarbonization Power Source Auction has awarded 20-year contracts to roughly 3.7 GW of battery storage over three rounds, and the FY2026 tax reform offers immediate 100 percent depreciation or a 7 percent corporate-tax credit for qualifying storage investments.

“Japan has every ingredient for a large storage market - record curtailment, a 170 GW interconnection queue and a policy framework that is already enacted and funded - and what it lacks is companies that can turn land and interconnection rights into operating batteries,” said Kotaro Okada, Representative Director and Chief Executive Officer of Green Battery.“RE+ brings together the technology and supply-chain partners we work with, and we want them to see the Japanese opportunity as clearly as we do.”

At Booth C8403, Green Battery will show site photography from its projects, the curtailment data behind the business, and the roughly two-year path from land contract and interconnection filing to a battery that can earn across Japan's three grid markets. The Company is at RE+ to meet the supply chain, business partners, investors and media.

Yusuke Kato, Chief Financial Officer; Yamato Shimada, Sales; and Mio Shimizu, Public Relations, will be at the booth throughout the show, November 17–19, for meetings with suppliers, EPCs and infrastructure asset owners; to request a meeting, please contact Mio Shimizu at Green Battery. Media interviews are available on Wednesday, November 18, and are coordinated by Kelly Tsang at AUM Advisors. Contact details for both appear below.

About Green Battery

Green Battery Inc. is a Japan-based developer of grid-scale battery energy storage. Under the motto“Don't Waste - Store It,” the Company builds battery storage to capture surplus renewable power that would otherwise be curtailed. Through its land-to-operation model, Green Battery secures sites directly from landowners, obtains grid interconnection and builds battery systems, which it sells to customers on a turnkey basis. It is also building a portfolio of projects to own and operate in Japan's wholesale, balancing and capacity markets, and holds an aggregator license that will allow it to operate and dispatch batteries owned by others. Green Battery is headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo. For more information, visit greenbatteryjapan.com or contact....

Contacts

Meeting Requests

Mio Shimizu, Public Relations, Green Battery

...

Media Inquiries and Interviews

Kelly Tsang, AUM Advisors

... · +1 (626) 525-2803