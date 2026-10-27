Amazon Collaborates With Tata Motors To Deploy 3,000 Electric Trucks In Its Transportation Network In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, October 27, 2026 - Amazon and Tata Motors today announced a collaboration to deploy 3,000 electric trucks across Amazon's transportation network in India. The largest electric-truck deployment by an e-commerce company in India marks Amazon's most significant move yet to extend fleet electrification beyond last-mile delivery. The trucks will support the movement of customer shipments between facilities, across cities and along national freight corridors.
The first batch of Tata electric trucks was flagged in Delhi by Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, Hon'ble Minister of Heavy Industries & Steel, Government of India; Mr. Abhinav Singh, Vice President, Operations, Amazon, APAC, Middle East, Africa and Turkey; Mr Kishore Lanka, Director, Operations, Amazon India; Mr. Sushant Naik, Global Head – Government & Corporate Affairs and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Tata Motors and Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President and Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors, among other dignitaries.
The planned deployment of 3,000 electric trucks represents a substantial addition to India's electric truck fleet, marking a major step in scaling electric freight transportation across the country. As per the arrangement, Tata Motors will supply electric trucks for Amazon's transportation requirements, while Amazon's carrier partners will own and operate the vehicles. The collaboration brings together Amazon's logistics network and long-term freight demand with the engineering, manufacturing and service capabilities of Tata Motors-India's largest commercial-vehicle manufacturer. Together, the companies aim to address key barriers to adoption and demonstrate how zero-exhaust-emission trucks can operate at scale.
Scaling Electric Trucks Across Cities and Highway Corridors
The initial rollout will begin in Delhi during India's festive season, when freight volumes across e-commerce and retail supply chains reach their annual peak. Amazon will deploy light- and medium-duty electric trucks from Tata Motors across its middle-mile transportation network. The next phase will see the deployment expand to major national highways, with the ambition of electrifying the 2,800-km Delhi–Bengaluru–Chennai corridor along NH48 - India's longest freight corridor - spanning seven states and connecting six of the country's largest e-commerce regions. Dedicated charging infrastructure, including hubs being developed with Yahhvi, a charging infrastructure provider, will support this expansion. The rollout follows the introduction of Delhi's 2026 EV Policy, which gives a significant incentive to early adopters: the first 1,000 privately owned medium-duty electric trucks registered in the three months after the policy launches will be allowed to enter the city at any time of day - bypassing the usual "No Entry" hours - for a full decade. It also supports India's broader push towards cleaner mobility and freight electrification, alongside initiatives such as the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) and PARIVARTAN.
Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy, Hon'ble Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, Government of India, commented on the announcement, "India under the able leadership of Hon'ble Prime minister Shri Narendra Modiji, is accelerating towards electric mobility and the realisation of Viksit Bharat 2047. The collaboration between Tata Motors and Amazon shows sustained demand from a nationwide logistics network, met by electric trucks manufactured in India. Through schemes like PM E-DRIVE, PLI Auto and PLI ACC the Government will continue to support this transition, and I look forward to more such efforts in powering green logistics."
Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Hon'ble Minister Health & Family Welfare, Transport & IT, Government of Delhi, said, "Delhi has led the nation's transition to electric mobility, from expanding our zero-emission mass-mobility to building robust charging infrastructure across the capital. Decarbonising logistics is an important next step in our efforts to reduce transport-related emissions and contribute to improving air quality in Delhi. This collaboration between Amazon and Tata Motors sets an exemplary precedent, showing how progressive governance and industry leadership can join forces to accelerate sustainable urban logistics and improve the quality of life for the citizens of Delhi."
Abhinav Singh, Vice President, Operations, Amazon, APAC, Middle East, Africa and Turkey said, "Electrifying our logistics and transportation network is an important part of Amazon's goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. We have made significant progress in India, with more than 15,000 electric vehicles operating across 500-plus cities. To enable this transition, we are also supporting the development of infrastructure and solutions that make EV adoption easier for our carrier partners and drivers. We are now setting a bold vision to scale electric trucking, addressing one of the toughest challenges in decarbonising transportation. Our collaboration with Tata Motors marks an important step towards realising this vision. By combining our strengths, we aim to accelerate the deployment of electric trucks across more routes, starting with intracity operations and expanding to India's major freight corridors
Sharing his views at the flag off ceremony, Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors Ltd, added, "Electric trucking in India is moving beyond the pilot stage and entering a phase of wider adoption. With deep localisation driving affordability and a compelling total cost of ownership, zero-emission trucks are becoming a practical business proposition for fleet operators across segments. Working with Amazon India, we are going beyond vehicle deployment to provide charging infrastructure, servicing and operational support. This collaboration will demonstrate how electric trucks can be integrated into large-scale logistics operations, with the potential to help reduce transportation-related emissions. We believe this effort will contribute to the broader adoption of electric commercial vehicles in the country."
Built around an integrated e-axle, the Tata Ultra E.7 features CCS2 fast charging, regenerative braking and a new generation crash-tested cabin equipped with high-voltage safety systems. The truck is designed to deliver lower operating costs, higher uptime and a lower-emission alternative for freight transportation.
The collaboration builds on Amazon's ongoing work to electrify its transportation network in India supported by 10 charging yards across the country developed by Yahhvi. As a co-founder of The Climate Pledge, Amazon has a goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 and is supporting initiatives to accelerate commercial fleet electrification in India. These include Laneshift, a programme with C40 Cities that piloted electric trucks on the Bengaluru–Chennai corridor and contributed to India's first evidence-based roadmap for zero-exhaust-emission trucks. More recently, The Climate Pledge launched SUPEREV, a unified digital platform designed to simplify commercial EV adoption by bringing together access to charging, vehicles, financing and renewable energy.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon.
About Tata Motors Ltd (Formerly TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd):
Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Ltd., (BSE: Scrip code 544569; NSE: Scrip code TMCV) is India's largest and a globally renowned manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses. With over eight decades of leadership in commercial mobility, the company is known for its innovation, reliability, and performance. Its advanced powertrains, connected technologies, and intelligent fleet solutions support a wide range of applications-from last-mile delivery to public transport while seamlessly driving the wheels of the nation's economy. Guided by its brand promise Better Always, Tata Motors delivers future-ready solutions that enhance customer experience and drive sustainable growth. The company operates in India and South Korea, with a global presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and SAARC countries.
As per the Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench-amongst Tata Motors Limited, TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (the Company) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited-the Company's name was changed to Tata Motors Limited from TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (effective 29 October 2025), and its equity shares are listed on the BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
The first batch of Tata electric trucks was flagged in Delhi by Shri H.D. Kumaraswamy, Hon'ble Minister of Heavy Industries & Steel, Government of India; Mr. Abhinav Singh, Vice President, Operations, Amazon, APAC, Middle East, Africa and Turkey; Mr Kishore Lanka, Director, Operations, Amazon India; Mr. Sushant Naik, Global Head – Government & Corporate Affairs and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Tata Motors and Mr. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President and Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors, among other dignitaries.
The planned deployment of 3,000 electric trucks represents a substantial addition to India's electric truck fleet, marking a major step in scaling electric freight transportation across the country. As per the arrangement, Tata Motors will supply electric trucks for Amazon's transportation requirements, while Amazon's carrier partners will own and operate the vehicles. The collaboration brings together Amazon's logistics network and long-term freight demand with the engineering, manufacturing and service capabilities of Tata Motors-India's largest commercial-vehicle manufacturer. Together, the companies aim to address key barriers to adoption and demonstrate how zero-exhaust-emission trucks can operate at scale.
Scaling Electric Trucks Across Cities and Highway Corridors
The initial rollout will begin in Delhi during India's festive season, when freight volumes across e-commerce and retail supply chains reach their annual peak. Amazon will deploy light- and medium-duty electric trucks from Tata Motors across its middle-mile transportation network. The next phase will see the deployment expand to major national highways, with the ambition of electrifying the 2,800-km Delhi–Bengaluru–Chennai corridor along NH48 - India's longest freight corridor - spanning seven states and connecting six of the country's largest e-commerce regions. Dedicated charging infrastructure, including hubs being developed with Yahhvi, a charging infrastructure provider, will support this expansion. The rollout follows the introduction of Delhi's 2026 EV Policy, which gives a significant incentive to early adopters: the first 1,000 privately owned medium-duty electric trucks registered in the three months after the policy launches will be allowed to enter the city at any time of day - bypassing the usual "No Entry" hours - for a full decade. It also supports India's broader push towards cleaner mobility and freight electrification, alongside initiatives such as the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) and PARIVARTAN.
Shri H. D. Kumaraswamy, Hon'ble Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, Government of India, commented on the announcement, "India under the able leadership of Hon'ble Prime minister Shri Narendra Modiji, is accelerating towards electric mobility and the realisation of Viksit Bharat 2047. The collaboration between Tata Motors and Amazon shows sustained demand from a nationwide logistics network, met by electric trucks manufactured in India. Through schemes like PM E-DRIVE, PLI Auto and PLI ACC the Government will continue to support this transition, and I look forward to more such efforts in powering green logistics."
Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, Hon'ble Minister Health & Family Welfare, Transport & IT, Government of Delhi, said, "Delhi has led the nation's transition to electric mobility, from expanding our zero-emission mass-mobility to building robust charging infrastructure across the capital. Decarbonising logistics is an important next step in our efforts to reduce transport-related emissions and contribute to improving air quality in Delhi. This collaboration between Amazon and Tata Motors sets an exemplary precedent, showing how progressive governance and industry leadership can join forces to accelerate sustainable urban logistics and improve the quality of life for the citizens of Delhi."
Abhinav Singh, Vice President, Operations, Amazon, APAC, Middle East, Africa and Turkey said, "Electrifying our logistics and transportation network is an important part of Amazon's goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. We have made significant progress in India, with more than 15,000 electric vehicles operating across 500-plus cities. To enable this transition, we are also supporting the development of infrastructure and solutions that make EV adoption easier for our carrier partners and drivers. We are now setting a bold vision to scale electric trucking, addressing one of the toughest challenges in decarbonising transportation. Our collaboration with Tata Motors marks an important step towards realising this vision. By combining our strengths, we aim to accelerate the deployment of electric trucks across more routes, starting with intracity operations and expanding to India's major freight corridors
Sharing his views at the flag off ceremony, Rajesh Kaul, Vice President & Business Head – Trucks, Tata Motors Ltd, added, "Electric trucking in India is moving beyond the pilot stage and entering a phase of wider adoption. With deep localisation driving affordability and a compelling total cost of ownership, zero-emission trucks are becoming a practical business proposition for fleet operators across segments. Working with Amazon India, we are going beyond vehicle deployment to provide charging infrastructure, servicing and operational support. This collaboration will demonstrate how electric trucks can be integrated into large-scale logistics operations, with the potential to help reduce transportation-related emissions. We believe this effort will contribute to the broader adoption of electric commercial vehicles in the country."
Built around an integrated e-axle, the Tata Ultra E.7 features CCS2 fast charging, regenerative braking and a new generation crash-tested cabin equipped with high-voltage safety systems. The truck is designed to deliver lower operating costs, higher uptime and a lower-emission alternative for freight transportation.
The collaboration builds on Amazon's ongoing work to electrify its transportation network in India supported by 10 charging yards across the country developed by Yahhvi. As a co-founder of The Climate Pledge, Amazon has a goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 and is supporting initiatives to accelerate commercial fleet electrification in India. These include Laneshift, a programme with C40 Cities that piloted electric trucks on the Bengaluru–Chennai corridor and contributed to India's first evidence-based roadmap for zero-exhaust-emission trucks. More recently, The Climate Pledge launched SUPEREV, a unified digital platform designed to simplify commercial EV adoption by bringing together access to charging, vehicles, financing and renewable energy.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon.
About Tata Motors Ltd (Formerly TML Commercial Vehicles Ltd):
Part of the USD 180 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors Ltd., (BSE: Scrip code 544569; NSE: Scrip code TMCV) is India's largest and a globally renowned manufacturer of utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses. With over eight decades of leadership in commercial mobility, the company is known for its innovation, reliability, and performance. Its advanced powertrains, connected technologies, and intelligent fleet solutions support a wide range of applications-from last-mile delivery to public transport while seamlessly driving the wheels of the nation's economy. Guided by its brand promise Better Always, Tata Motors delivers future-ready solutions that enhance customer experience and drive sustainable growth. The company operates in India and South Korea, with a global presence across Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and SAARC countries.
As per the Composite Scheme of Arrangement sanctioned by the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench-amongst Tata Motors Limited, TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (the Company) and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited-the Company's name was changed to Tata Motors Limited from TML Commercial Vehicles Limited (effective 29 October 2025), and its equity shares are listed on the BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
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