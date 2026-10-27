Racold Unveils Titanium Ultracore Technology Engineered To Enhance Water Heater Durability
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, October 27, 2026: Racold, India's leading premium water heating solutions brand from Ariston Group, has unveiled Titanium Ultracore, an advanced Titanium Enriched inner tank protection technology engineered to withstand extreme thermal stress, enhance durability and performance of water heaters. To bring this innovation closer to consumers and explain the science behind it, the brand has also launched a digital film that explains the engineering behind the technology and its role in extending the life (or enhancing reliability) of a water heater (over time).
Every water heater undergoes repeated cycles of heating and cooling throughout its lifetime. These daily temperature fluctuations create thermal stress causing an impact on inner tank coatings. In addition, hard water, a common challenge across many parts of India, can place further demands on the inner tank coatings over time. Over longer period, these factors may gradually weaken conventional inner tank coatings, potentially affecting durability and long-term performance. With Titanium Ultracore, Racold has enhanced the protection of this critical layer in its tank, helping improve the resilience and long-term performance of the water heater.
Developed through years of research, Titanium Ultracore integrates titanium into the inner tank coating, improving its resistance to thermal fatigue, while delivering enhanced protection even in demanding water conditions including hard water. The technology reflects Racold's continued focus on engineering innovations that enhance the reliability and durability of its water heating solutions.
Mohit Narula, Managing Director, Ariston Group India, said, 'At Racold, innovation is driven by our commitment to improving the everyday consumer experience and addressing their pain points. With varying water conditions across many parts of India, durability has become an increasingly important consideration for consumers. Titanium Ultracore reflects years of engineering focused on strengthening one of the most important components of a water heater, the tank. By combining advanced material science with purposeful design, we continue to deliver solutions that offer greater durability, reliability and lasting comfort.'
The digital film brings the science behind Titanium Ultracore to life by illustrating how repeated heating and cooling cycles create thermal stress inside a water heater, and how the titanium-enhanced coating helps protect the inner tank over time. Through simple visuals and engineering insights, the film makes a complex technology easy for consumers to understand, highlighting how Racold's engineering is designed to help the inner tank withstand years of thermal stress and protection against hard water
Available across Racold storage water heater models, Titanium Ultracore reinforces the brand's commitment to engineering solutions that deliver dependable performance, durability and lasting comfort.
About Racold:
Racold is one of India's leading premium water heating solutions providers and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ariston Group, the Italian global leader in sustainable thermal comfort. With over six decades of expertise, Racold combines Italian design, global engineering and local manufacturing to deliver innovative, energy-efficient and durable water heating solutions for residential, commercial and institutional applications. Its comprehensive portfolio includes instant and storage water heaters, heat pumps and customized hot water systems equipped with advanced technologies. Backed by Ariston Group's presence across more than 40 countries and its expertise in water heating, space heating and renewable energy technologies, Racold brings global innovation tailored to the evolving needs of Indian consumers. Recognized as the only water heating brand in India to receive the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Award ten times, Racold continues to redefine everyday comfort through innovation, performance, safety and sustainability, supported by a robust nationwide service network.
Every water heater undergoes repeated cycles of heating and cooling throughout its lifetime. These daily temperature fluctuations create thermal stress causing an impact on inner tank coatings. In addition, hard water, a common challenge across many parts of India, can place further demands on the inner tank coatings over time. Over longer period, these factors may gradually weaken conventional inner tank coatings, potentially affecting durability and long-term performance. With Titanium Ultracore, Racold has enhanced the protection of this critical layer in its tank, helping improve the resilience and long-term performance of the water heater.
Developed through years of research, Titanium Ultracore integrates titanium into the inner tank coating, improving its resistance to thermal fatigue, while delivering enhanced protection even in demanding water conditions including hard water. The technology reflects Racold's continued focus on engineering innovations that enhance the reliability and durability of its water heating solutions.
Mohit Narula, Managing Director, Ariston Group India, said, 'At Racold, innovation is driven by our commitment to improving the everyday consumer experience and addressing their pain points. With varying water conditions across many parts of India, durability has become an increasingly important consideration for consumers. Titanium Ultracore reflects years of engineering focused on strengthening one of the most important components of a water heater, the tank. By combining advanced material science with purposeful design, we continue to deliver solutions that offer greater durability, reliability and lasting comfort.'
The digital film brings the science behind Titanium Ultracore to life by illustrating how repeated heating and cooling cycles create thermal stress inside a water heater, and how the titanium-enhanced coating helps protect the inner tank over time. Through simple visuals and engineering insights, the film makes a complex technology easy for consumers to understand, highlighting how Racold's engineering is designed to help the inner tank withstand years of thermal stress and protection against hard water
Available across Racold storage water heater models, Titanium Ultracore reinforces the brand's commitment to engineering solutions that deliver dependable performance, durability and lasting comfort.
About Racold:
Racold is one of India's leading premium water heating solutions providers and a wholly owned subsidiary of Ariston Group, the Italian global leader in sustainable thermal comfort. With over six decades of expertise, Racold combines Italian design, global engineering and local manufacturing to deliver innovative, energy-efficient and durable water heating solutions for residential, commercial and institutional applications. Its comprehensive portfolio includes instant and storage water heaters, heat pumps and customized hot water systems equipped with advanced technologies. Backed by Ariston Group's presence across more than 40 countries and its expertise in water heating, space heating and renewable energy technologies, Racold brings global innovation tailored to the evolving needs of Indian consumers. Recognized as the only water heating brand in India to receive the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) Award ten times, Racold continues to redefine everyday comfort through innovation, performance, safety and sustainability, supported by a robust nationwide service network.
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