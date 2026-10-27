German Conservative Youth Group Urges Army Presence at Student Protests
(MENAFN) A youth organization affiliated with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) has called for the preventive deployment of armed forces during planned student demonstrations in Berlin on Saturday, triggering criticism over the proposal’s constitutionality.
The Berlin-Mitte branch of the Junge Union called for the planned Oct. 31 gatherings to be stopped in a post on Instagram, referring to them as “so-called student protests.”
It stated: “Paris has shown what haters of the free, democratic world can wreak. We demand that the Bundeswehr be involved preventively to defend our free order. To prevent terror like in Paris.”
The post included an AI-generated image depicting soldiers wearing helmets and combat uniforms near the Brandenburg Gate, a prominent Berlin landmark expected to be a focal point of the demonstrations.
The proposal prompted debate on social media, with critics arguing that deploying the military to prevent student protests would conflict with Germany’s constitutional framework. The country’s Basic Law generally restricts the armed forces to defense responsibilities, allowing domestic deployment only under narrowly defined circumstances.
These exceptions include military assistance to police when armed insurgents threaten the democratic constitutional order and state and federal police forces are unable to manage the situation.
The demonstrations are being organized by several youth groups, including “Gen Z steht auf” (Gen Z stands up) and “Gen Z regelt” (Gen Z takes charge). Organizers are highlighting concerns over school funding, the cost of living, climate protection, potential conscription and surveillance.
The Berlin-Mitte branch of the Junge Union called for the planned Oct. 31 gatherings to be stopped in a post on Instagram, referring to them as “so-called student protests.”
It stated: “Paris has shown what haters of the free, democratic world can wreak. We demand that the Bundeswehr be involved preventively to defend our free order. To prevent terror like in Paris.”
The post included an AI-generated image depicting soldiers wearing helmets and combat uniforms near the Brandenburg Gate, a prominent Berlin landmark expected to be a focal point of the demonstrations.
The proposal prompted debate on social media, with critics arguing that deploying the military to prevent student protests would conflict with Germany’s constitutional framework. The country’s Basic Law generally restricts the armed forces to defense responsibilities, allowing domestic deployment only under narrowly defined circumstances.
These exceptions include military assistance to police when armed insurgents threaten the democratic constitutional order and state and federal police forces are unable to manage the situation.
The demonstrations are being organized by several youth groups, including “Gen Z steht auf” (Gen Z stands up) and “Gen Z regelt” (Gen Z takes charge). Organizers are highlighting concerns over school funding, the cost of living, climate protection, potential conscription and surveillance.
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